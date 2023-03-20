Where to find waypoints and how to fast travel in Diablo 4

While it's fun to give yourself Diablo wrist and run around the Diablo 4 (opens in new tab) beta's fairly substantial map, you could always discover some waypoints and fast travel. There are several waypoints to discover in Diablo 4, usually nestled within a city or village, and they'll let you fast travel to these destinations. You can also fast travel from anywhere on the map, even from dungeons, which is handy if your inventory is full after gathering all that sweet loot.

In this guide, I'll show you where to find the waypoints and how to fast travel from anywhere on the map.

Diablo 4 waypoints

There are currently seven waypoints available in Diablo 4. To find them, look for the icon on the map that looks like a triangle inside a circle, except for the one in Kyovashad that looks like a little building as it's the capital.

To unlock a waypoint, interact with it and it'll then glow blue. Once active, you can fast travel within the city or village you're in, to other waypoints and from the wilderness. You can find them in:

Nevesk

Kyovashad

Menestad

Bear Tribe Refuge

Yelesna

Margrave

Nostrava

How to fast travel

To fast travel, you can either open up your map and select a waypoint, or you can open up a portal to the capital. This is particularly useful if you are in a dungeon as you can quickly stash your stuff—or sell or salvage it—then go back through the portal to where you left off.

To open a portal, press T (or down on the D-pad) and you'll appear at the capital with a portal opened behind you.