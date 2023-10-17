Diablo 4 boss loot tables: Where to farm each Unique

Using a Diablo 4 world boss loot table is the quickest and easiest way to work out what Unique items each of the newly introduced big bads drop. There are four new bosses being added alongside the Season of Blood and each of them has a loot table for possible Unique items they can drop. Yes, that means you can finally target-farm for that build-defining unique you're missing instead of just living in hope.
What's more, these bosses are also being added to the eternal realm, meaning you can use any high-level characters you already have to try them out as soon as the season launches—provided you gather the materials necessary to summon them, that is. Each boss is tied to a particular activity, so you'll have to complete a fair bit to gather the necessary components.
All that said, here are all of the Diablo 4 boss loot tables, plus an explanation of what you need to do to summon each.
Diablo 4 Varshan loot table
You can re-fight Varshan from the Season of the Malignant in Nightmare and Torment world tier. If you complete Whispers and randomly acquire his Malignant body parts, you can summon him below the Tree of Whispers. Here's what he can drop:
|Class
|Unique
|Sorcerer
|Staff of Endless Rage, Esu's Heirloom, Raiment of the Infinite
|Druid
|Mad Wolf's Glee, Vasily's Prayer, Greatstaff of the Crone
|Barbarian
|Fields of Crimson, 100,000 Steps, Gohr's Devastating Grips
|Necromancer
|Bloodless Scream, Deathless Visage, Deathspeaker's Pendant
|Rogue
|Condemnation, Eyes in the Dark, Skyhunter
|All classes
|Frostburn, Mother's Embrace
Diablo 4 Grigoire loot table
You can fight Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint in Nightmare and Torment world tier if you earn Infernal Steel through Helltides to summon him. Here's what he drops:
|Class
|Unique
|Sorcerer
|Staff of Lam Esen, Iceheart Brais, Gloves of the Illuminator
|Druid
|Insatiable Fury, Hunter's Zenith, Waxing Gibbous, The Butcher's Cleaver
|Barbarian
|Ramaladni's Magnum Opus, Rage of Harrogath, Ancients' Oath, Battle Trance, The Butcher's Cleaver
|Necromancer
|Blood Artisan's Cuirass, Howl from Below, Greaves of the Empty Tomb
|Rogue
|Word of Hakan, Grasp of Shadow, Windforce
|All classes
|Penitent Greaves
Diablo 4 Lord Zir loot table
While there is a story version of this boss, you can fight Lord Zir in the Torment world tier if you kill world bosses and complete legion events to acquire the materials to summon him. Here's what he drops:
|Class
|Unique
|Sorcerer
|Staff of Endless Rage, Iceheart Brais, Raiment of the Infinite, Esadora's Overflowing Cameo
|Druid
|Mad Wolf's Glee, Vasily's Prayer, Greatstaff of the Crone, Fleshrender, The Butcher's Cleaver
|Barbarian
|Ramaladni's Magnus Opus, Rage of Harrogath, Gohr's Devastating Grips, Overkill, The Butcher's Cleaver
|Necromancer
|Blood Artisan's Cuirass, Deathless Visage, Greaves of the Empty Tomb, Lidless Wall
|Rogue
|Grasp of Shadow, Eyes in the Dark, Skyhunter, Asheara's Khanjar
|All classes
|Penitent Greaves, Razorplate, Temerity
Diablo 4 Beast in Ice loot table
You can fight the Beast in Ice in the Torment world tier if you complete Nightmare Dungeons above tier 30 and gather the components to create its special Nightmare Dungeon key. Here's what it drops:
|Class
|Unique
|Sorcerer
|Staff of Lam Esen, Esu's Heirloom, Gloves of the Illuminator, The Oculus
|Druid
|Insatiable Fury, Hunter's Zenith, Waxing Gibbous, Storm's Companion
|Barbarian
|Fields of Crimson, 100,000 Steps, Ancients' Oath, Battle Trance, Hellhammer
|Necromancer
|Bloodless Scream, Howl from Below, Deathspeaker's Pendant, Ring of Mendeln
|Rogue
|Condemnation, Word of Hakan, Windforce, Eaglehorn
|All classes
|Frostburn, Mother's Embrace, Fists of Fate, Tassets of Dawning Sky
Diablo 4 Duriel loot table
You can fight Duriel, King of Maggots in the Torment world tier if you acquire the components to summon him by defeating other bosses like Varshan and Grigoire. Here's what the boss can drop, including Uber Uniques:
|Class
|Unique
|Sorcerer
|Flamescar, Blue Rose
|Druid
|Tempest Roar, Dolmen Stone
|Barbarian
|Azurewrath, Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty
|Necromancer
|Black River, Blood Moon Breeches
|Rogue
|Cowl of the Nameless, Scoundrel's Leathers
|All classes
|Godslayer Crown, Flickerstep, Tibault's Will, X'Fal's Corroded Signet, Soulbrand, Banished Lord's Talisman
|Uber Uniques
|Doombringer (Barb, Necro, Rogue), The Grandfather (Barb, Necro), Melted Heart of Selig, Andariel's Visage, Harlequin Crest, Ring of Starless Skies, Abavarion, Spear of Lycander (Druid, Sorc)