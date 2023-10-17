Diablo 4 boss loot tables: Where to farm each Unique

Using a Diablo 4 world boss loot table is the quickest and easiest way to work out what Unique items each of the newly introduced big bads drop. There are four new bosses being added alongside the Season of Blood and each of them has a loot table for possible Unique items they can drop. Yes, that means you can finally target-farm for that build-defining unique you're missing instead of just living in hope.

What's more, these bosses are also being added to the eternal realm, meaning you can use any high-level characters you already have to try them out as soon as the season launches—provided you gather the materials necessary to summon them, that is. Each boss is tied to a particular activity, so you'll have to complete a fair bit to gather the necessary components.

All that said, here are all of the Diablo 4 boss loot tables, plus an explanation of what you need to do to summon each.

Diablo 4 Varshan loot table

(Image credit: Blizzard)

You can re-fight Varshan from the Season of the Malignant in Nightmare and Torment world tier . If you complete Whispers and randomly acquire his Malignant body parts, you can summon him below the Tree of Whispers. Here's what he can drop:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Varshan loot table Class Unique Sorcerer Staff of Endless Rage, Esu's Heirloom, Raiment of the Infinite Druid Mad Wolf's Glee, Vasily's Prayer, Greatstaff of the Crone Barbarian Fields of Crimson, 100,000 Steps, Gohr's Devastating Grips Necromancer Bloodless Scream, Deathless Visage, Deathspeaker's Pendant Rogue Condemnation, Eyes in the Dark, Skyhunter All classes Frostburn, Mother's Embrace

Diablo 4 Grigoire loot table

(Image credit: Blizzard)

You can fight Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint in Nightmare and Torment world tier if you earn Infernal Steel through Helltides to summon him. Here's what he drops:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Grigoire loot table Class Unique Sorcerer Staff of Lam Esen, Iceheart Brais, Gloves of the Illuminator Druid Insatiable Fury, Hunter's Zenith, Waxing Gibbous, The Butcher's Cleaver Barbarian Ramaladni's Magnum Opus, Rage of Harrogath, Ancients' Oath, Battle Trance, The Butcher's Cleaver Necromancer Blood Artisan's Cuirass, Howl from Below, Greaves of the Empty Tomb Rogue Word of Hakan, Grasp of Shadow, Windforce All classes Penitent Greaves

Diablo 4 Lord Zir loot table

(Image credit: Blizzard)

While there is a story version of this boss, you can fight Lord Zir in the Torment world tier if you kill world bosses and complete legion events to acquire the materials to summon him. Here's what he drops:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lord Zir loot table Class Unique Sorcerer Staff of Endless Rage, Iceheart Brais, Raiment of the Infinite, Esadora's Overflowing Cameo Druid Mad Wolf's Glee, Vasily's Prayer, Greatstaff of the Crone, Fleshrender, The Butcher's Cleaver Barbarian Ramaladni's Magnus Opus, Rage of Harrogath, Gohr's Devastating Grips, Overkill, The Butcher's Cleaver Necromancer Blood Artisan's Cuirass, Deathless Visage, Greaves of the Empty Tomb, Lidless Wall Rogue Grasp of Shadow, Eyes in the Dark, Skyhunter, Asheara's Khanjar All classes Penitent Greaves, Razorplate, Temerity

Diablo 4 Beast in Ice loot table

(Image credit: Blizzard)

You can fight the Beast in Ice in the Torment world tier if you complete Nightmare Dungeons above tier 30 and gather the components to create its special Nightmare Dungeon key. Here's what it drops:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Beast in Ice loot table Class Unique Sorcerer Staff of Lam Esen, Esu's Heirloom, Gloves of the Illuminator, The Oculus Druid Insatiable Fury, Hunter's Zenith, Waxing Gibbous, Storm's Companion Barbarian Fields of Crimson, 100,000 Steps, Ancients' Oath, Battle Trance, Hellhammer Necromancer Bloodless Scream, Howl from Below, Deathspeaker's Pendant, Ring of Mendeln Rogue Condemnation, Word of Hakan, Windforce, Eaglehorn All classes Frostburn, Mother's Embrace, Fists of Fate, Tassets of Dawning Sky

Diablo 4 Duriel loot table

(Image credit: Blizzard)

You can fight Duriel, King of Maggots in the Torment world tier if you acquire the components to summon him by defeating other bosses like Varshan and Grigoire. Here's what the boss can drop, including Uber Uniques: