Diablo 4 boss loot tables: Where to farm each Unique

By Sean Martin
published

Your one-stop shop of who drops what.

Diablo 4 boss loot tables - Duriel
(Image credit: Blizzard)
Using a Diablo 4 world boss loot table is the quickest and easiest way to work out what Unique items each of the newly introduced big bads drop. There are four new bosses being added alongside the Season of Blood and each of them has a loot table for possible Unique items they can drop. Yes, that means you can finally target-farm for that build-defining unique you're missing instead of just living in hope.

What's more, these bosses are also being added to the eternal realm, meaning you can use any high-level characters you already have to try them out as soon as the season launches—provided you gather the materials necessary to summon them, that is. Each boss is tied to a particular activity, so you'll have to complete a fair bit to gather the necessary components. 

All that said, here are all of the Diablo 4 boss loot tables, plus an explanation of what you need to do to summon each.

Diablo 4 Varshan loot table

(Image credit: Blizzard)

You can re-fight Varshan from the Season of the Malignant in Nightmare and Torment world tier. If you complete Whispers and randomly acquire his Malignant body parts, you can summon him below the Tree of Whispers. Here's what he can drop:

Varshan loot table
ClassUnique
SorcererStaff of Endless Rage, Esu's Heirloom, Raiment of the Infinite
DruidMad Wolf's Glee, Vasily's Prayer, Greatstaff of the Crone
BarbarianFields of Crimson, 100,000 Steps, Gohr's Devastating Grips
NecromancerBloodless Scream, Deathless Visage, Deathspeaker's Pendant
RogueCondemnation, Eyes in the Dark, Skyhunter
All classesFrostburn, Mother's Embrace

Diablo 4 Grigoire loot table

(Image credit: Blizzard)

You can fight Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint in Nightmare and Torment world tier if you earn Infernal Steel through Helltides to summon him. Here's what he drops:

Grigoire loot table
ClassUnique
SorcererStaff of Lam Esen, Iceheart Brais, Gloves of the Illuminator
DruidInsatiable Fury, Hunter's Zenith, Waxing Gibbous, The Butcher's Cleaver
BarbarianRamaladni's Magnum Opus, Rage of Harrogath, Ancients' Oath, Battle Trance, The Butcher's Cleaver
NecromancerBlood Artisan's Cuirass, Howl from Below, Greaves of the Empty Tomb
RogueWord of Hakan, Grasp of Shadow, Windforce
All classesPenitent Greaves

Diablo 4 Lord Zir loot table

(Image credit: Blizzard)

While there is a story version of this boss, you can fight Lord Zir in the Torment world tier if you kill world bosses and complete legion events to acquire the materials to summon him. Here's what he drops:

Lord Zir loot table
ClassUnique
SorcererStaff of Endless Rage, Iceheart Brais, Raiment of the Infinite, Esadora's Overflowing Cameo
DruidMad Wolf's Glee, Vasily's Prayer, Greatstaff of the Crone, Fleshrender, The Butcher's Cleaver
BarbarianRamaladni's Magnus Opus, Rage of Harrogath, Gohr's Devastating Grips, Overkill, The Butcher's Cleaver
NecromancerBlood Artisan's Cuirass, Deathless Visage, Greaves of the Empty Tomb, Lidless Wall
RogueGrasp of Shadow, Eyes in the Dark, Skyhunter, Asheara's Khanjar
All classesPenitent Greaves, Razorplate, Temerity

Diablo 4 Beast in Ice loot table

(Image credit: Blizzard)

You can fight the Beast in Ice in the Torment world tier if you complete Nightmare Dungeons above tier 30 and gather the components to create its special Nightmare Dungeon key. Here's what it drops:

Beast in Ice loot table
ClassUnique
SorcererStaff of Lam Esen, Esu's Heirloom, Gloves of the Illuminator, The Oculus
DruidInsatiable Fury, Hunter's Zenith, Waxing Gibbous, Storm's Companion
BarbarianFields of Crimson, 100,000 Steps, Ancients' Oath, Battle Trance, Hellhammer
NecromancerBloodless Scream, Howl from Below, Deathspeaker's Pendant, Ring of Mendeln
RogueCondemnation, Word of Hakan, Windforce, Eaglehorn
All classesFrostburn, Mother's Embrace, Fists of Fate, Tassets of Dawning Sky

Diablo 4 Duriel loot table

(Image credit: Blizzard)

You can fight Duriel, King of Maggots in the Torment world tier if you acquire the components to summon him by defeating other bosses like Varshan and Grigoire. Here's what the boss can drop, including Uber Uniques:

Duriel loot table
ClassUnique
SorcererFlamescar, Blue Rose
DruidTempest Roar, Dolmen Stone
BarbarianAzurewrath, Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty
NecromancerBlack River, Blood Moon Breeches
RogueCowl of the Nameless, Scoundrel's Leathers
All classesGodslayer Crown, Flickerstep, Tibault's Will, X'Fal's Corroded Signet, Soulbrand, Banished Lord's Talisman
Uber UniquesDoombringer (Barb, Necro, Rogue), The Grandfather (Barb, Necro), Melted Heart of Selig, Andariel's Visage, Harlequin Crest, Ring of Starless Skies, Abavarion, Spear of Lycander (Druid, Sorc)
Sean Martin
Sean Martin
Guides Writer

Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.

