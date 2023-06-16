All Diablo 4 Unique items and how to get them

Diablo 4 Unique items are some of the most powerful pieces of gear you can get in the game, enhancing your class abilities, or providing strong secondary effects as with the Unique items that can be equipped by all classes. But with great power comes a greatly decreased drop rate, and it's pretty rare to wrangle one of these special items, especially a Sacred or Ancestral variant.

One good way to get Unique items can be during Helltides or as part of Nightmare Dungeons , even if they are a little strange to unlock. Either way, here's every Diablo 4 Unique item, plus the best ways I've found of farming them in the game. If any more show up, I'll be sure to add them to the list.

How to get Unique items

Each class has their own set of Unique items (Image credit: Blizzard)

Unique items drop as potential loot once you get to Nightmare and Torment world level. You can get them in dungeons, events, and from Helltide chests, but the two best ways I've found are as rewards at the end of Nightmare Dungeons, and for doing world bosses on Torment world level. I've gotten loads of Uniques from Torment world bosses, and the advantage of doing Torment level activities is you have a chance to get Ancestral Unique items, which are even better than the Sacred Unique items you can get from Nightmare.

Sometimes you'll get a Unique item from a Nightmare Dungeon as its fixed reward once you complete it, so it's well worth pushing forward with them and trying to raise your tier if you're trying to get all your class Uniques. Also, make sure you have a couple of spare spaces in your inventory when you complete a Nightmare Dungeon, since it seems like these items are lost if there's nowhere for them to go.

Unique weapons

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Here are the Unique weapons for each class:

Swipe to scroll horizontally All classes Weapon Type Aspect The Grandfather Two-handed sword Massively increases your critical strike damage. The Butcher's Cleaver Axe Lucky Hit: when you critically strike an enemy you have 100% chance to Fear and Slow them. Doombringer Sword Lucky Hit: deals Shadow damage to surrounding enemies and reduces damage done by 20% for five seconds.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Barbarian Weapon Type Aspect Ancients' Oath Two-handed axe Steel Grasp launches two additional chains. Enemies hit are Slowed for three seconds. Fields of Crimson Two-handed sword Damaging an enemy with Rupture creates a pool that does Bleed damage over six seconds. Enemies in the pool take 10% increased Bleed damage. Hellhammer Two-handed mace Upheaval ignites the ground Burning enemies with extra damage for three seconds. Overkill Two-handed mace Deathblow creates a shockwave that deals additional damage. Enemies killed by this reset Deathblow. Ramaladni's Magnum Opus Sword Skills deal increased damage per point of Fury you have, but you lose two Fury per second.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Necromancer Weapon Type Aspect Black River Scythe Corpse Explosion consumes up to four additional corpses for extra damage and radius. Bloodless Scream Two-handed scythe Darkness skills chill enemies. Lucky Hit: Darkness skills have 100% chance to generate extra essence against Frozen enemies.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Druid Weapon Type Aspect Greatstaff of the Crone Staff Claw is now a Storm skill and also casts Stormstrike for extra damage. Waxing Gibbous Axe Gain two seconds of Stealth when killing an enemy using Shred. Breaking Stealth guarantees Critical Strikes for a brief period.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rogue Weapon Type Aspect Asheara's Khanjar Dagger Hits with this weapon increase your attack speed for four seconds, stacking. Condemnation Dagger Core skills deal increased damage when spending three Combo Points. Basic skills have a chance to generate three Combo Points. Skyhunter Bow Your first direct damage is guaranteed Critical Strike. If you have max stacks of the Precision Key Passive, gain energy once per cast. Windforce Bow Lucky Hit: Attacks have a chance to deal double damage and knock back the target.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sorcerer Weapon Type Aspect Flamescar Wand While channelling Incinerate, you periodically shoot embers that home to enemies and deal Fire damage. Staff of Endless Rage Staff Every third Fireball launches two additional projectiles. Staff of Lam Esen Staff Charged Bolts pierce but deal less damage.

Unique armor

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Here are the Unique armor pieces for each class:

Swipe to scroll horizontally All classes Armor Type Aspect Andariel's Visage Helm Lucky Hit: Create a Poison nova that damages enemies in an AoE for five seconds. Harlequin Crest Helm Gain +4 ranks to all skills plus damage reduction. Fists of Fate Gloves Your attacks have a chance to heal, regen resource, Immobilize, Daze, and deal between 1% and 300% their usual damage. Frostburn Gloves Lucky Hit: Freeze an enemy for two seconds. Razor Plate Chest Gain a massive number of Thorns. Temerity Pants Lucky Hit: Up to a 5% chance to heal. Effects that heal you beyond 100% grant a barrier that lasts for eight seconds. Penitent Greaves Boots You leave behind a trail of frost that Chills enemies and deal more damage to Frozen enemies. Melted Heart of Selig Amulet Gain +30% max resource. When you take damage, drain resource for every 1% life you would've lost instead. Mother's Embrace Ring If a Core Skill hits five or more enemies, refund some of its resource cost. Ring of Starless Skies Ring Each Core Skill cast reduces its resource cost, stacking up to 40%.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Barbarian Armor Type Aspect Battle Trance Amulet Increases Frenzy's max stacks by two. Gain increased attack speed with max Frenzy. 100,000 Steps Boots After gaining the final damage bonus from Walking Arsenal passive, you automatically cast Ground Stomp and gain Fury once every 30 seconds. Gohr's Devastating Grips Gloves Whirlwind explodes after its end dealing a portion of its damage as Burning to nearby enemies. Rage of Harrogath Chest Lucky Hit: Reduce the cooldowns of your non-Ultimate skills by 1.5 seconds when you inflict Bleeding on Elites.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Necromancer Armor Type Aspect Blood Artisan's Cuirass Chest Picking up a certain number of Blood Orbs spawns a Bone Spirit, dealing extra damage based on your Life percentage. Deathless Visage Helm Bone Spear leaves behind echoes that explode, dealing extra damage. Deathspeaker's Pendant Amulet Blood Surge casts a mini nova around your minions, dealing up to 50% increased damage based on enemies hits by the initial cast. Greaves of the Empty Tomb Boots Create Desecrated ground beneath your Sever spectres, dealing Shadow damage over two seconds. Howl from Below Gloves Corpse Explosion now creates a Volatile skeleton that charges at a random enemy and explodes for extra damage. Ring of Mendeln Ring When you have seven or more minions, gain Lucky Hit: 10% chance to empower your minions, making their next attack explode for extra damage.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Druid Armor Type Aspect Insatiable Fury Chest Werebear form is now your true form and you gain +2 ranks to all Werebear skills. Mad Wolf's Glee Chest Werewolf form is now your true form and you gain +2 ranks to all Werewolf skills. Hunter's Zenith Ring Gain a bonus when you kill with shapeshifting. Werewolf: Your next non-Ultimate Werebear skill costs no resource and has no cooldown. Werebear: Your next Werewolf skill will partially heal you when damage is dealt. Storm's Companion Pants Your wolf companions deal Lightning damage and gain the Storm Howl ability. Vasily's Prayer Helm Your Earth skills are now also Werebear skills and Fortify you.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rogue Armor Type Aspect Grasp of Shadow Gloves Lucky Hit: Damaging an enemy with a Vulnerable enemy with a Cutthroat or Marksman skill has a chance to summon a Shadow Clone that mimics your attack. Cowl of the Nameless Helm You gain increased Lucky Hit chance against Crowd Controlled enemies. Eyes in the Dark Pants Unless it hits a boss or player, Deathtrap will continue to re-arm itself until it kills an enemy, though it has an increased cooldown. Word of Hakan Amulet Your Rain of Arrows is always imbued with all Imbuements at once.