All Diablo 4 Unique items and how to get them

Master your class with their most powerful gear.

Diablo 4 Unique items - Lilith
Diablo 4 Unique items are some of the most powerful pieces of gear you can get in the game, enhancing your class abilities, or providing strong secondary effects as with the Unique items that can be equipped by all classes. But with great power comes a greatly decreased drop rate, and it's pretty rare to wrangle one of these special items, especially a Sacred or Ancestral variant.

One good way to get Unique items can be during Helltides or as part of Nightmare Dungeons, even if they are a little strange to unlock. Either way, here's every Diablo 4 Unique item, plus the best ways I've found of farming them in the game. If any more show up, I'll be sure to add them to the list.

How to get Unique items

Unique items drop as potential loot once you get to Nightmare and Torment world level. You can get them in dungeons, events, and from Helltide chests, but the two best ways I've found are as rewards at the end of Nightmare Dungeons, and for doing world bosses on Torment world level. I've gotten loads of Uniques from Torment world bosses, and the advantage of doing Torment level activities is you have a chance to get Ancestral Unique items, which are even better than the Sacred Unique items you can get from Nightmare.

Sometimes you'll get a Unique item from a Nightmare Dungeon as its fixed reward once you complete it, so it's well worth pushing forward with them and trying to raise your tier if you're trying to get all your class Uniques. Also, make sure you have a couple of spare spaces in your inventory when you complete a Nightmare Dungeon, since it seems like these items are lost if there's nowhere for them to go.

Unique weapons

Here are the Unique weapons for each class:

All classes
WeaponTypeAspect
The GrandfatherTwo-handed swordMassively increases your critical strike damage.
The Butcher's CleaverAxeLucky Hit: when you critically strike an enemy you have 100% chance to Fear and Slow them.
DoombringerSwordLucky Hit: deals Shadow damage to surrounding enemies and reduces damage done by 20% for five seconds.
Barbarian
WeaponTypeAspect
Ancients' OathTwo-handed axeSteel Grasp launches two additional chains. Enemies hit are Slowed for three seconds.
Fields of CrimsonTwo-handed swordDamaging an enemy with Rupture creates a pool that does Bleed damage over six seconds. Enemies in the pool take 10% increased Bleed damage.
HellhammerTwo-handed maceUpheaval ignites the ground Burning enemies with extra damage for three seconds.
OverkillTwo-handed maceDeathblow creates a shockwave that deals additional damage. Enemies killed by this reset Deathblow.
Ramaladni's Magnum OpusSwordSkills deal increased damage per point of Fury you have, but you lose two Fury per second.
Necromancer
WeaponTypeAspect
Black RiverScytheCorpse Explosion consumes up to four additional corpses for extra damage and radius.
Bloodless ScreamTwo-handed scytheDarkness skills chill enemies. Lucky Hit: Darkness skills have 100% chance to generate extra essence against Frozen enemies.
Druid
WeaponTypeAspect
Greatstaff of the CroneStaffClaw is now a Storm skill and also casts Stormstrike for extra damage.
Waxing GibbousAxeGain two seconds of Stealth when killing an enemy using Shred. Breaking Stealth guarantees Critical Strikes for a brief period.
Rogue
WeaponTypeAspect
Asheara's KhanjarDaggerHits with this weapon increase your attack speed for four seconds, stacking.
CondemnationDaggerCore skills deal increased damage when spending three Combo Points. Basic skills have a chance to generate three Combo Points.
SkyhunterBowYour first direct damage is guaranteed Critical Strike. If you have max stacks of the Precision Key Passive, gain energy once per cast.
WindforceBowLucky Hit: Attacks have a chance to deal double damage and knock back the target.
Sorcerer
WeaponTypeAspect
FlamescarWandWhile channelling Incinerate, you periodically shoot embers that home to enemies and deal Fire damage.
Staff of Endless RageStaffEvery third Fireball launches two additional projectiles.
Staff of Lam EsenStaffCharged Bolts pierce but deal less damage.

Unique armor

Here are the Unique armor pieces for each class:

All classes
ArmorTypeAspect
Andariel's VisageHelmLucky Hit: Create a Poison nova that damages enemies in an AoE for five seconds.
Harlequin CrestHelmGain +4 ranks to all skills plus damage reduction.
Fists of FateGlovesYour attacks have a chance to heal, regen resource, Immobilize, Daze, and deal between 1% and 300% their usual damage.
FrostburnGlovesLucky Hit: Freeze an enemy for two seconds.
Razor PlateChestGain a massive number of Thorns.
TemerityPantsLucky Hit: Up to a 5% chance to heal. Effects that heal you beyond 100% grant a barrier that lasts for eight seconds.
Penitent GreavesBootsYou leave behind a trail of frost that Chills enemies and deal more damage to Frozen enemies.
Melted Heart of SeligAmuletGain +30% max resource. When you take damage, drain resource for every 1% life you would've lost instead.
Mother's EmbraceRingIf a Core Skill hits five or more enemies, refund some of its resource cost.
Ring of Starless SkiesRingEach Core Skill cast reduces its resource cost, stacking up to 40%.
Barbarian
ArmorTypeAspect
Battle TranceAmuletIncreases Frenzy's max stacks by two. Gain increased attack speed with max Frenzy.
100,000 StepsBootsAfter gaining the final damage bonus from Walking Arsenal passive, you automatically cast Ground Stomp and gain Fury once every 30 seconds.
Gohr's Devastating GripsGlovesWhirlwind explodes after its end dealing a portion of its damage as Burning to nearby enemies.
Rage of HarrogathChestLucky Hit: Reduce the cooldowns of your non-Ultimate skills by 1.5 seconds when you inflict Bleeding on Elites.
Necromancer
ArmorTypeAspect
Blood Artisan's CuirassChestPicking up a certain number of Blood Orbs spawns a Bone Spirit, dealing extra damage based on your Life percentage.
Deathless VisageHelmBone Spear leaves behind echoes that explode, dealing extra damage.
Deathspeaker's PendantAmuletBlood Surge casts a mini nova around your minions, dealing up to 50% increased damage based on enemies hits by the initial cast.
Greaves of the Empty TombBootsCreate Desecrated ground beneath your Sever spectres, dealing Shadow damage over two seconds.
Howl from BelowGlovesCorpse Explosion now creates a Volatile skeleton that charges at a random enemy and explodes for extra damage.
Ring of MendelnRingWhen you have seven or more minions, gain Lucky Hit: 10% chance to empower your minions, making their next attack explode for extra damage.
Swipe to scroll horizontally
ArmorTypeAspect
Insatiable FuryChestWerebear form is now your true form and you gain +2 ranks to all Werebear skills.
Mad Wolf's GleeChestWerewolf form is now your true form and you gain +2 ranks to all Werewolf skills.
Hunter's ZenithRingGain a bonus when you kill with shapeshifting. Werewolf: Your next non-Ultimate Werebear skill costs no resource and has no cooldown. Werebear: Your next Werewolf skill will partially heal you when damage is dealt.
Storm's CompanionPantsYour wolf companions deal Lightning damage and gain the Storm Howl ability.
Vasily's PrayerHelmYour Earth skills are now also Werebear skills and Fortify you.
Swipe to scroll horizontally
ArmorTypeAspect
Grasp of ShadowGlovesLucky Hit: Damaging an enemy with a Vulnerable enemy with a Cutthroat or Marksman skill has a chance to summon a Shadow Clone that mimics your attack.
Cowl of the NamelessHelmYou gain increased Lucky Hit chance against Crowd Controlled enemies.
Eyes in the DarkPantsUnless it hits a boss or player, Deathtrap will continue to re-arm itself until it kills an enemy, though it has an increased cooldown.
Word of HakanAmuletYour Rain of Arrows is always imbued with all Imbuements at once.
Sorcerer
ArmorTypeAspect
Raiment of the InfiniteChestAfter using Teleport, close enemies are Pulled to you and Stunned, but Teleport's cooldown is increased by 20%.
Iceheart BraisPantsEnemies that die while Frozen have a chance to unleash a Frost Nova.
Gloves of the IlluminatorGlovesFireball now bounces as it travels, exploding each time it hits the ground, dealing less damage with each.
Esu's HeirloomBootsYour Critical Strike Chance is increased by a percentage of your Movement Speed bonus.
Esadora's Overflowing CameoAmuletUpon collecting Crackling Energy, there is a 10% chance to release a Lightning Nova, dealing Lightning damage.
