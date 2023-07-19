How Seasonal Journeys works in Diablo 4

The Diablo 4 Seasonal Journey helps guide you through the variety of activities you can take part in during the first major update, Season of the Malignant . The first season focuses on the corruption infecting the hearts of Sanctuary's monsters, which we'll turn to our advantage by creating Malignant Hearts to give us powerful bonuses.

As the name suggests, Seasonal Journeys are only available on seasonal realms and reward you with various goodies for completing the steps contained in each of the chapters: one such reward is a Scroll of Amnesia , which makes respeccing a little less of a headache.

If you're ready to find out more about the Season Journey in Diablo 4, here's how they work so you know what to expect for each new season.

How Diablo 4 Seasonal Journeys work

(Image credit: Blizzard)

The Seasonal Journey is essentially just a checklist of activities—if you played Diablo 3 seasons, you'll recognise it as a system that's been in place for years. It's broken down into chapters, with each containing a number of objectives that you'll need to complete in order to claim that chapter's rewards and progress to the next. These can range from crafting an item type a certain number of times or completing 10 dungeons.

The Seasonal Journey is optional, in that you don't need to do it to unlock any specific systems, but it is tied to battle pass progress and you'll miss out on rewards if you ignore it completely. That said, it's likely you'll tick off objectives on the list naturally while playing, so a lot of the time you won't need to go out of your way to get it done. It's good to check your progress every now and again though, and finish off any activities to grab those goodies and move to the next chapter.

It's also worth noting that you don't have to unlock a chapter to complete the objectives within it, so you'll often find several items already checked off the objective list by the time you get to it.

Season Journey rewards

As mentioned above, each chapter offers a set of rewards whenever you complete a specific number of objectives within it. This generally consists of a cache of goodies like gear and crafting materials, Aspects , and other consumables. Additionally, you'll receive Favors for completing the individual objectives, which are then used to progress the battle pass.

We'll know more about what will be rewarded for each chapter completion once the season goes live.