All the Diablo 4 Altar of Lilith locations in Fractured Peaks

If you're setting out to clear the map, Diablo 4 Altar of Lilith statues will be one of your biggest collection tasks. Each one rewards some Diablo 4 renown and also unlocks stat bonuses for all your future characters in the same realm.

Every Altar of Lilith can be found in the overworld, so don't worry about seeking them out inside dungeons. These statues aren't marked on the map until you unlock them though. Some are pretty easy to find alongside the edge of paths, but others are a bit tricky to spot despite their red glow. We've got the completed map of Fractured Peaks for those playing in the Diablo 4 beta to help track down the ones you still need and a few hints on how to actually locate the trickier ones.

Diablo 4 Altar of Lilith locations in Fractured Peaks

(Image credit: Blizzard)

There are 28 total Altars of Lilith in Fractured Peaks, the first major area in Diablo 4. For the most part, heading to the spot marked by the grey winged icon on the map above makes it easy enough to locate the Lilith statue holding a glowing red ball. You just need to interact with it to unlock the stat bonuses and the icon on your map.

There are a select few that aren't as obvious though. The map above should get you close, and I've labelled them by the sub-region name you'll see above your minimap.

Nostrava: Cannot be unlocked until you clear the stronghold

Cannot be unlocked until you clear the stronghold Malnok: Cannot be unlocked until you clear the stronghold, inside a house blocked by ice

Cannot be unlocked until you clear the stronghold, inside a house blocked by ice Kor Dragan: Cannot be unlocked until you clear the stronghold, on the south ramparts accessed by ladder

Cannot be unlocked until you clear the stronghold, on the south ramparts accessed by ladder Melnik's Hill: Inside a house

Inside a house Fields of Judgment: Inside a rocky crater facing away from the path

Inside a rocky crater facing away from the path Crags of Ill Wind: At the bottom of a small ridge

At the bottom of a small ridge The Deep White: Also tucked at the bottom of a ridge

(Image credit: Blizzard)

What are the Altar of Lilith rewards?

Altars of Lilith provide permanent stats boosts to all your future characters on the Eternal realm (separate from seasonal characters, presumably) and can only be earned once. Every Altar of Lilith will reward 10 area renown, regular experience for your character, and one of the following stat boosts: