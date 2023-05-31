Diablo 4 stats and status effect terms explained

One of the most important RPG series has made a return, and that means there's an entire list of Diablo 4 terms and status effects to learn as you level up your favorite class in the demon-filled world of Sanctuary.

Diablo 4's loot has familiar primary character stats like strength and dexterity, which are helpfully explained if you scroll over them in your character window. All of the primary stats are useful for every class regardless of what kind of attacks they use, so you don't have to worry about wearing gear that doesn't help you at all.

Each class gets unique bonuses from those primary stats, which will gradually become more important as you make your way toward the endgame and start to refine your build. Certain stats are more valuable than others, so it's important to know exactly how they work so you know what kind of items to seek out.

Once you start to shape your build, you will run into Diablo 4's many status effects—the words that hover over you and your enemies when you use certain skills. These are essentially the backbone of how each class works and the skill trees are designed for you to invest in skills that cause or synergize with specific status effects, like Rogue attacks causing Vulnerable.

Whenever a skill or piece of gear involves that status effect the tooltip will explain it but certain effects, like crowd control, aren't as obviously explained by the game. I've put together a list to explain Diablo 4's most important terms and status effects so you don't have to hunt around in the menus.

Diablo 4 primary stats

Primary stats

(Image credit: Tyler C. / Activision Blizzard)

Strength: Increases your armor, or incoming damage mitigation

Increases your armor, or incoming damage mitigation Intelligence: Increases resistance to all elements

Increases resistance to all elements Willpower: Increases healing received and increases your overpower damage

Increases healing received and increases your overpower damage Dexterity: Increases your dodge chance

Diablo 4 summary stats

Summary stats

Attack power: A rough evaluation of the total damage you deal based on your weapons damage and speed

A rough evaluation of the total damage you deal based on your weapons damage and speed Armor: The total armor you have from your equipped items

The total armor you have from your equipped items Life: Your total amount of health

Diablo 4 basic terms

Basic terms

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Maximum Life: Diablo's name for the total amount of red health you and your enemies have

Diablo's name for the total amount of red health you and your enemies have Close: Targets within melee range

Targets within melee range Distant: Targets outside of melee range

Targets outside of melee range Healthy: When you or an enemy have over 80% Life

When you or an enemy have over 80% Life Injured: When you or an enemy have below 35% Life

When you or an enemy have below 35% Life Dodge chance: A % chance for incoming attacks to miss, or deal zero damage

Diablo 4 Crowd Control status effects

Crowd Control status effects

(Image credit: Tyler C. / Activision Blizzard)

Chill: Reduces movement speed and repeated applications can cause enemies to be Frozen

Reduces movement speed and repeated applications can cause enemies to be Frozen Frozen: Prevents movement and attacks

Prevents movement and attacks Daze: Prevents attacks or skills but not basic movement

Prevents attacks or skills but not basic movement Fear: Prevents attacks, skills, and movement, and causes the target to run in a direction

Prevents attacks, skills, and movement, and causes the target to run in a direction Slow: Reduces movement speed based on what skill or effect applied it

Reduces movement speed based on what skill or effect applied it Immobilize: Prevents basic movement

Prevents basic movement Knockback: Prevents attacks or skills and pushes target outside of melee range

Prevents attacks or skills and pushes target outside of melee range Knockdown: Prevents attacks or skills for a short duration, can be removed by unstoppable or immune effects

Prevents attacks or skills for a short duration, can be removed by unstoppable or immune effects Pulled: Pulls target into melee or close range of the caster

Pulls target into melee or close range of the caster Stun: Prevents attacks, skills, and movement

Prevents attacks, skills, and movement Tether: Prevents movement outside of the effect's radius

Defensive status effects

Defensive status effects

(Image credit: Tyler C. / Activision Blizzard)

Barrier: A temporary amount of light blue Life that depletes before your regular red Life

A temporary amount of light blue Life that depletes before your regular red Life Fortify: A bright red layer of Life that takes 10% reduced damage while its amount is greater than your normal health (indicated by a thick shield around your Life orb)

A bright red layer of Life that takes 10% reduced damage while its amount is greater than your normal health (indicated by a thick shield around your Life orb) Unstoppable: Removes and prevents control impairing effects, or crowd control effects

Removes and prevents control impairing effects, or crowd control effects Immune: Gives you temporary invulnerability

Gives you temporary invulnerability Stealthed: Prevents you or enemies from being targeted and breaks when attacking or taking damage

Prevents you or enemies from being targeted and breaks when attacking or taking damage Crowd Control: A number of movement impairing effects, including Chill, Daze, Fear, Freeze, Immobilize, Knockback, Knockdown, Slow, Stun, Taunt, Pulled, and Tether (works differently for bosses)

A number of movement impairing effects, including Chill, Daze, Fear, Freeze, Immobilize, Knockback, Knockdown, Slow, Stun, Taunt, Pulled, and Tether (works differently for bosses) Elemental resistances: Reduces a specific elemental type of damage by 0.2%, up to 50%, and further reduced by armor

Offensive status effects

Offensive status effects

(Image credit: Tyler C. / Activision Blizzard)

Vulnerable: Increases damage taken by 20% (indicated by a purple glow on enemy Life bars or purple cracks on your Life orb)

Increases damage taken by 20% (indicated by a purple glow on enemy Life bars or purple cracks on your Life orb) Overpower: Bonus damage based on the sum of your current Life and Fortify values (light blue damage numbers)

Bonus damage based on the sum of your current Life and Fortify values (light blue damage numbers) Lucky Hit: A chance for a skill to trigger a bonus Lucky Hit effect (skills with a chance to cause a Lucky Hit can trigger another chance roll to activate a Lucky Hit effect)

A chance for a skill to trigger a bonus Lucky Hit effect (skills with a chance to cause a Lucky Hit can trigger another chance roll to activate a Lucky Hit effect) Critical Strike chance: A chance for skills to deal 50% bonus damage, increased by the Critical Strike Damage stat

A chance for skills to deal 50% bonus damage, increased by the Critical Strike Damage stat Taunt: Forces enemies to attack only the caster for a short duration

Forces enemies to attack only the caster for a short duration Thorns: Damage automatically dealt to an enemy when they've attacked you

Damage automatically dealt to an enemy when they've attacked you Damage over time: A set amount of periodic damage (cannot critically strike)

Other useful Diablo 4 terms

Other useful terms

(Image credit: Tyler C. / Activision Blizzard)