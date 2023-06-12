How to solve The Pilgrim's Footsteps quest in Diablo 4

The Diablo 4 Pilgrim's Footsteps quest is one of the many riddle-based puzzles you can find while exploring the hell torn regions of Sanctuary. If your travels take you to northern Kehjistan, you may happen upon a quest marker that leads you to an Old Book abandoned in some sandy ruins, though it's not immediately clear how to solve the riddle contained within.

If you're just stepping into Diablo 4's endgame, you might be curious about unlocking Nightmare Dungeons or Helltides so you can get some more Legendary or even Unique gear. Otherwise, here's how to solve The Pilgrim's Footsteps quest riddle.

Image 1 of 3 You can find the quest in north Kehjistan (Image credit: Blizzard) The note tells you to find a desert chapel (Image credit: Blizzard) Use the Follow emote in front of the statue to make a chest appear (Image credit: Blizzard)

The Pilgrim's Footsteps quest is found in northern Kehjistan, specifically in the Amber Sands near the coast. The quest marker will lead you to the top of some ruins, where you'll find an Old Book that reads:

"Walk the road of faith to a lone desert chapel. Stand at Acarat's feet, follow his example, and be rewarded"

You'll then get a quest marker leading to said desert chapel a little northwards of your location. If you mark it on the map it will probably lead you to the Tomb of the Saints dungeon, but rest assured that the chapel is actually on the roof, so head around to the right.

Once there, you'll find a statue of a bearded man holding a book, nestled amongst some stone sarcophagi. To solve the riddle you need to use the 'Follow' emote in front of this statue. Yes, that's right; it's yet another emote-based puzzle like the Secret of the Spring or Keeping the Old Traditions .

Thankfully, the Follow emote is already in your left hand wheel, so simply open it with E and mousewheel across to use it. This makes the chest appear and completes the quest, giving you a tidy sum of XP.