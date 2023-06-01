Where to find your Diablo 4 pre-order bonuses

If you pre-ordered your copy of Diablo 4 you'll receive a bunch of pre-order bonuses. Of course, what you get depends on what edition of Diablo 4 you chose, with the most notable benefit being early access for deluxe and ultimate editions. But even more exciting are the mounts, cosmetics set, and the Murloc pet you get with any pre-order.

The big question is: how do you unlock these extras in-game? I've got you covered.

How to unlock the Diablo 4 pre-order mounts

Then, it's off to find Oskar the stable master, who is located southwest of Kyovashad's waypoint. Interact with him, then, under the Stable tab, you can select your pre-order mounts and equip your pre-order mount armor.

They're all automatically unlocked for every character on your account, so that's rad.

Let's get the bad news out of the way: you can't access your pre-order mounts until you finish Act 3 and receive the Mount: Donan's Favor quest. Act 3 takes a while to complete, so be prepared for a bit of a trek before you get your ride.

Depending on what version of Diablo 4 you pre-order, you'll get access to two mounts and two armors for them:

Light-Bearer mount

Temptation mount

Caparison of Faith mount armor

Hellborn Carapace mount armor

How to unlock the Diablo 4 Wings of the Creator emote

(Image credit: Blizzard)

To use your Diablo 4 pre-order Wings of the Creator emote, which causes your character to float in the air with angelic wings, you just need to open your action wheel by pressing E.

The action wheel consists of three wheels that you can place emotes, elixirs, and chat functions on. To equip your emote, hit the customize button on one of the wheels, find the Wings of the Creator emote under the first tab, and drag it to a slot. Click save changes and now you can bring up the wheel and emote whenever you want.

How to unlock the World of Warcraft Amalgam of Rage mount

(Image credit: District Gamers / Activision Blizzard)

This Diablo 4 pre-order mount is excluvively available in World of Warcraft. Thankfully, you can play the MMO for free until level 20 and still use the mount. Or, you can use it with your normal subscription.

To grab the mount, log into WoW, then open your mount journal (default keybind is Shift+P) and unwrap it. Once it's opened, you can activate it there or drag it to your action bars for the future.

How to unlock the Diablo Immortal Inarius Wings and Murloc pet

(Image credit: District Gamers / Activision Blizzard)

Both the Inarius Wings and Murloc pet are pre-order bonuses that you redeem in Diablo 3, so don't waste your time searching for them in the new game.

If you want a spiny fish boy to follow you around, you'll want to go and find where to get your Murloc. This little World of Warcraft easter egg is available in your Diablo Shop menu under your collection. Under Wings, you can equip the Tyranny of the Father and under pets you can summon your Father Murkus pet.

How to unlock the Umber armor and weapon

(Image credit: District Gamers / Activision Blizzard)

Like the Diablo 3 rewards for pre-ordering the new game, you also get two cosmetics for Diablo Immortal. All you have to do is open your menu, select Events, scroll down to the Diablo 4 pre-order reward option, and claim the Umber armor and weapon.