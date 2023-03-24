If you're wondering how to swap weapons in Diablo 4 , you're not alone. It's something that's done automatically, for the most part, though if you're playing barbarian, you can assign weapons to different skills—something that none of the other classes can do. So far, though, there's still time for things to change between now and launch.

If you're on the fence about whether or not to play Diablo 4 when it gets its full release in June, this weekend's open beta (opens in new tab) will give you a chance to get a feel for the newest instalment of Blizzard's ARPG without having to part with your cash. If you're dead set on playing and just want to learn some of the finer details, such as how to swap your weapon in Diablo 4, here's what you need to know.

Diablo 4: How to swap weapons

No single button lets you switch between weapons in Diablo 4, at least, not in the way you have in mind. Most classes automatically switch between weapons depending on the skill you press. A rogue, for example, will whip out their bow when firing a projectile, but for melee attacks, they'll switch to their knives. Barbarians, however, are slightly different.

Barbarians can equip up to four weapons: two dual-wielded weapons, and two one-handed weapons that can comprise either bludgeoning or slicing. Like other classes, these are automatically switched between when using different skills, but unlike the others, some barbarian skills allow you to assign a specific weapon to use.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

To swap weapons assigned to a skill, open the Skills Menu by pressing S, then hover your mouse over the skill you want to change and press the middle mouse button to cycle through the available weapons for that skill.