How to solve the Traveler's Superstition quest in Diablo 4

The Diablo 4 Traveler's Superstition quest is yet another of the riddle-based side quests you can find around the world of Sanctuary, and if you haven't cottoned on yet, these generally require you to use an emote to solve them. Quests like the Secret of the Spring , Pilgrim's Footsteps , and Keeping the Old Traditions all require you to use a specific emote, but what they lack in imagination, they at least make up for in free, easy-to-get XP.

If you're in the endgame, you might want to know about world boss times , or the slightly strange way you have to unlock Nightmare Dungeons . Otherwise, here's how to solve the Traveler's Superstition riddle for that treasure chest and XP.

Diablo 4 Traveler's Superstition solution

Image 1 of 3 You can find the quest in north Hawezar (Image credit: Blizzard) Reading the note will start the quest (Image credit: Blizzard) Use the Hello emote on the statue to reveal the chest (Image credit: Blizzard)

The Traveler's Superstition quest is located in the Rotspill Delta in Hawezar, on the eastern coast of the map. There are lots of enemies in the area, but if you head to near where you had to hop across the shipwrecks during the campaign, you'll find a quest marker, and a "Hastily Scrawled Note" on the ground near a statue. The note reads:

"Pay your respects to her, and she will see you safely on your way. Ignore her, and suffer the fate of these poor fools."

After you read this ominous note, you'll be directed to the statue next to it, around which are scattered a bunch of corpses. The "her" in question is, of course, the statue, but how exactly do you pay your respects without simply pressing F? In order to solve the riddle, you need to use the "Hello" emote on the statue. Simply press E to open your emote wheel. While this seems a strange way of paying respects, it will make a chest appear, and complete the quest.

And before you try it, insulting the statue sadly doesn't have any results, so if you were expecting a big monster to appear when you tried using "Taunt", I'm sorry to be the bearer of bad news.