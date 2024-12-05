Every game, trailer, and announcement in the 2024 PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted

The council has spoken, and the votes have been finalized. This year's nominees for the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted included over 100 PC games our group of experts narrowed down into a definitive list, ending this year with a Top 25 Most Wanted for 2025. We laughed, we cried, and through blood, sweat, and tears, the votes rolled in.

Right—maybe not that intense, but it's a fun spin on some of the usual most anticipated formatting, and this gives us a way to involve the staff at PC Gamer along with experts from the industry. This year's showcase hit the two-hour mark, streaming over on PC Gamer's Twitch channel, YouTube, Twitch Gaming, Steam, and Bilibili. Studio talent like Innersloth's Victoria Tran, New Blood Interactive's Dave Oshry, Firaxis Games' Sid Meier, and Monolith Productions' Tanya DePass were among the many who made the whole affair so special.



If you missed out on the live broadcast, I reckon that's fine since we've got it all rounded up below. The first list breaks down the 25 Most Wanted, while the follow-up section includes every game featured during the showcase and a montage from Indie World. There are a lot of first reveals to catch up on, like Moonlighter's sequel and details on The Outlast Trials' next update, so get to scrollin'.

The 25 Most Wanted PC games for 2025

#25: Judas

(Image credit: Ghost Story Games)

Developer: Ghost Story Games | Release Date: TBD

Ken Levine, the creative director on BioShock and BioShock Infinite, has another narrative FPS in the works with his team at Ghost Story Games. Judas is, just as the name implies, a story of forging new alliances or enemies, but it's all happening within a doomed starship. We didn't have anything new to share at the show, but we're watching you, Judas.

#24: Killing Floor 3

Developer: Tripwire Interactive | Release Date: Early 2025

The next Killing Floor takes its hellish co-op horde shooter to 2091, but we're crossing our fingers the third game makes its "early 2025" release window as soon as possible. Thankfully, developer Tripwire Interactive did have a little news to hold us over regarding some old friends, the Husks.

Read More: Killing Floor 3 is bringing back its fireball-hurling mecha zombies, and now they have jetpacks

#23: Control 2

(Image credit: Remedy/505 Games)

Developer: Remedy Entertainment | Release Date: TBD

Our knowledge of Control 2 begins and ends with "Control 2 is happening," but Remedy's pedigree is more than enough to land it on a 25 Most Wanted list any year. The wait has us all vaguely whispering some nonsense about "it's not a loop, it's a spiral."

#22: Crescent County

Developer: Electric Saint | Release Date: TBD

"Witch tech" looks as cool as it sounds, and Crescent County is all about it with tricked out brooms and fancy, witchy time powers. Toss that in with a bit of flirting, racing, and decorating more cozy dwellings, and it's easy to see why this one makes the cut.

#21: Citizen Sleeper 2

Developer: Jump Over the Age | Release Date: January 2025

We know the next Citizen Sleeper is just around the corner, launching sometime next month. We're excited to see how the cyberpunk RPG's sequel shapes up, and fortunately, the team over at Jump Over the Age sat down to chat with us about some of the new features we'll see in Citizen Sleeper 2.

Read More: Citizen Sleeper 2 will be even more of an RPG than the original was

#20: Perfect Dark

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Developer: The Initiative | Release Date: TBD

We wouldn't blame you if you were getting anxious about the status of Perfect Dark, but much to our collective relief, the sequel to Rare's original N64 popped up again earlier this year during the Xbox Showcase. Joanna Dark's return looks a lot like Mirror's Edge, and even without any updates to share, we're hoping this one squeezes into a 2025 window.

#19: Menace

Developer: Overhype Studios | Release Date: 2025

We're eager for another turn-based tactics game any day of the week, but Menace looks like the stuff of dreams for XCOM sickos everywhere. It's from Overhype Studios, the same developer behind Battle Brothers, another strategic RPG we were all in on. To celebrate its spot in our 25 Most Wanted, Overhype confirmed Menace is out next year and sent over a new trailer to detail its sci-fi skirmishes.

Read More: New Menace trailer shows off the sci-fi skirmishes that the Battle Brothers creators are making next

#18: Mafia: The Old Country

(Image credit: Take-Two)

Developer: Hangar 13 | Release Date: 2025

The next Mafia may be a little thin on details for now, but its promise of an organized crime origin story has us all packing up and ready for a trip to The Old Country. Hangar 13 is taking its series way back to the Mafia's beginnings in Sicily, and we're hoping it delivers another memorable PC gaming city we'll be writing about for years.

#17: Dune: Awakening

(Image credit: Funcom)

Developer: Funcom | Release Date: Early 2025

The third Dune movie, Dune: Messiah, won't be here until 2026, but we'll have Funcom's survival game, Dune Awakening, to hold us over with all of the series' staples—big mean worms included. It's not Funcom's first rodeo with making a survival game, either. This is the same studio behind another playground like it in Conan Exiles, and that's reason enough to keep it on our radar.

#16: Witchbrook

(Image credit: Chucklefish)

Developer: Chucklefish | Release Date: TBD

We're convinced there's something about 2D pixel art that's just good for the soul, and just based on the screenshots, Witchbrook has the formula perfected. It is one of two cozy, witchy games in our Top 25 Most Wanted, and even if we can't tell you anything more about it, we're eagerly watching for the day we can.

#15: Skate

(Image credit: EA)

Developer: EA | Release Date: 2025

It's been an awfully long time since Skate 3, but the series is coming back as simply "Skate" in early access next year as a free-to-play game from some of the same folks who created the original. Since we know it's already out there in the wild as part of EA's playtesting program, we're hopeful Skate is one of our Top 25 Most Wanted picks that make the 2025 window.

#14: Project 007 (working title)

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

Developer: IO Interactive | Release Date: TBD

While "Project 007" isn't even the game's final name, we're still excited over the placeholder and a future with more Bond. For now, all we know is that it's from the Hitman folks, and that's really the stuff of dreams for a James Bond fan.

#13: Atomfall

Developer: Rebellion | Release Date: March 27, 2025

No matter how many times we're thrown into the wilderness and told to survive, we still can't seem to get enough of the survival genre. Atomfall looks like it has all the hallmarks of a good one, but instead of just any ol' post-nuclear disaster, it's a British nuclear disaster.

Read More: Atomfall is basically British Fallout with a metal detector, and that'll do me chuck

#12: Light No Fire

(Image credit: Hello Games)

Developer: Hello Games | Release Date: TBD

The creative force behind No Man's Sky, Hello Games, is headed right back into the survival game arena with Light No Fire, but this time, your massive sandbox will take place on a single fantasy planet. It's hard to ever imagine there was a time when No Man's Sky wasn't doing so hot—the team truly put together a comeback story for the ages. With that legacy firmly in the rearview mirror, we're rooting for them to hit the ground running this time and have high hopes after enjoying No Man's Sky for so many years.

#11: Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater

(Image credit: Konami)

Developer: Konami | Release Date: TBD

Speaking of high hopes, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater bears the burden and the blessing of carrying on a legacy like Metal Gear's. Not only is the series one of the medium's most formative, but the third entry in particular is pretty beloved—it's a tough bar to meet. It looks phenomenal from what Konami has shown, and we're keen on revisiting Snake Eater in 2025.

#10: The Thing Remastered

Developer: Nightdive Studios | Release Date: Today

Look, I know we said this is a Top 25 Most Wanted list, but Nightdive Studios did us all a solid: You can play The Thing Remastered right now. Yes, now, as in December 5, 2024. We're just as delighted to share the news as we were to receive it. The Thing Remastered is a fresh makeover for the 2002 horror classic.

Read More: The Thing: Remastered comes to the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted with a surprise announcement—it's out right now

#9: Wanderstop

Developer: Ivy Road | Release Date: March 2025

It's just another cute and cozy time management sim, right? Nothing foreboding or ominous about decorating a darling little teashop at all, and certainly not an experience that'll send us spiraling into another crisis of self-discovery. Except it is, and Wanderstop creator Davey Wreden even chatted with us about how his project morphed into something both comforting and complicated.

Read More: 'Healing is messy, and it is bitter': The Stanley Parable's creator has used his newest game as an outlet to explore his own burnout

#8: Avowed

Developer: Obsidian Entertainment | Release Date: February 18, 2025

Avowed may have missed its 2024 target, but we're happy to give Obsidian's next big RPG a little more time in the oven if that means more polish for a game with such a lofty studio legacy to live up to. That said, time is not something we gave Avowed's director, Carrie Patel, much of, but she was a pretty good sport about answering as many questions as possible in 60 seconds for the Most Wanted showcase.

Read More: Watch Avowed's director set a new speed record for answering our questions about Obsidian's upcoming RPG

#7: Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Developer: Warhorse Studios | Release Date: February 4, 2025

Fitting that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 settles in right against Avowed in our Top 25 Most Wanted lineup because we couldn't help but notice the delay of one big RPG put it way too close to another. Who has that kind of time? Well, perhaps you do now, as we revealed during today's show that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will launch a whole week early on February 4 next year.

Read More: Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is arriving one week early, as its story trailer heralds an age of gunpowder, bloody war, and lots of medieval ultraviolence

#6: Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Developer: Kojima Productions | Release Date: 2025

At some point in 2025, Kojima is sending poor Sam Porter Bridges back into the goop with a crying baby and a cast of weirdos on his case again. The confusion and curiosity that sentence stirs in some of you is the same reason it's on our list as number eight. Unfortunately, we do not have another 10-minute Kojima trailer to show off as part of our showcase, but we're still picking apart the one from 2022, so I reckon that's fine.

#5: Grand Theft Auto 6

(Image credit: Rockstar)

Developer: Rockstar Games | Release Date: 2025

Take-Two says Grand Theft Auto 6 is on track for fall 2025, and we're hoping that's some GTA news we can trust, but history says that's wishful thinking. Regardless, while we don't have anything new to share here, it's still wild to imagine that we may be watching the series smash through more sales records a year from now. And who knows, it could be a much longer wait for the PC version, so don't be shocked if we're doing this again next year with GTA on the list.

#4: Slay the Spire 2

(Image credit: Mega Crit)

Developer: Mega Crit | Release Date: 2025

Slay the Spire was a definitive moment for digital deckbuilding, and we're assuming Slay the Spire 2 will deliver even more of that. While we have nothing new to add in anticipation of its 2025 release, we're in no shortage of folks eager to sing card-slinging praises about the roguelike.

#3: Monster Hunter Wilds

Developer: Capcom | Release Date: February 27, 2025

Our latest hands on with Monster Hunter Wilds has left us with even more anticipation for the next big monster-slaying release. The only thing we're nervous about now is the fact that this is another big RPG coming in February. It's certainly earned its spot in our Top 25 Most Wanted, and who better to celebrate that with than the master of the monsters himself, art director Kaname Fujioka?

#2: DOOM: The Dark Ages

(Image credit: id Software / Bethesda Softworks)

Developer: id Software | Release Date: 2025

The Doom Slayer is getting an origin story, going all the way back to his time as a wee super weapon killing demons in hell, but no less terrifying. After Doom 2016 and Doom Eternal, it's hard to imagine a scenario where the next part of this series doesn't impress. Plus, there's a mecha dragon. That's not news, but no less important.

#1: Civilization 7

As we head into 2025, our #1 PC Gamer Most Wanted game is Civilization 7 from Firaxis Games. We promise this show wasn't designed to make you both dread and eagerly count down the days until February, but we're in the boat with you.

At least it doesn't look like there's a wrong decision to make in 2025's front-loaded calendar, but we're quite fond of how Civ 7 is shaping up, and the council agrees. The great-grandfather of 4X PC strategy games only made its official reveal in June of this year, but we've kept a close eye on it since. In the last six months, we've reported on everything from its Game of Thrones star power to the studio's partnership with the Shawnee Nation.

Civilization 7 is shaping up to be a campaign that's learned a lot since its earliest days back in 1991, and in honor of that, we visited Firaxis Games in Sparks, Maryland to chat with creative director Ed Beach. He had plenty to say about the experience ahead, and it may be just what we all needed to finish a campaign, finally.

Read More: Civilization 7 is officially 2025's Most Wanted PC game, and the creative director told us how he’s going to get you to finally finish a Civ campaign

Every game featured in The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted

Craftlings

Formerly listed as The Settlings, Craftlings is a "resource-management puzzle game" with some awfully cute little guys to boss around. It's out in 2025, but you can go ahead and explore all of its charming pixel art now with a demo.

Henry Halfhead

They may have little in common gameplay-wise, but Henry Halfhead seems to be fueled by the same loveable weirdness found in Katamari Damacy. Henry, your literal half-a-head protagonist, will transform into all manner of household objects when the goofy indie puzzler launches in 2025.

Rogue Eclipse

Developer Huskrafts has a solution for all of your Star Fox longing with its 'Arabesque Futurism' setting and arcade-style space fights. There's no release date on the horizon just yet, but you can wishlist Rogue Eclipse on Steam now.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault

As one of this year's big showcase reveals, we've got your first look at the merchant-life RPG Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault. It's a follow-up to 2018's rogue-lite adventure, and even if you haven't played, we're willing to bet you've at least seen its unforgettably vibrant and detailed pixel art. This time, it's opting for a new 3D look and hopes to open up shop sometime in 2025.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown

The folks behind I Am Your Beast making a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game may not have been on your showcase bingo card, but they're doing it, and we're into the aesthetic already. Indie developer Strange Scaffold is a Swiss Army knife of a studio, daring to dabble in an impressive array of genres and styles. Its take on the Turtles is out in 2025, and you can wishlist it now on Steam.

Sol Mates

Another new reveal, Sol Mates is a chaotic four-player party game that takes the formula popularized by Overcooked and blasts it into space. Ravenous black holes, poorly tipping robots, and catastrophic decompression events are just a few of the many obstacles you'll navigate with friends next year when developer Daruma Games brings Sol Mates to Early Access on Steam.

Mohrta

The very strange but absolutely captivating FPS-RPG soulslike, Mohrta, shared another look at its surreal, strange world powered by the Doom Engine. It's out next year, but we're happy to report you can play its generous demo now on Steam.

Gold Gold Adventure Gold

Never has there been a more honest game name than Gold Gold Adventure Gold. It's a city builder more in the vein of Cult of the Lamb and Dark Cloud, putting you in charge of the world's greediest little RPG town early next year.

Cairn

Scaling perilous heights alongside sheer mountain rock cannot be as easy as Link or Lara Croft make it look, and today's new trailer for the "survival-climber" Cairn brings a little more anxiety and respect to the task pro-climbers like protagonist Aava face. If you're up for the journey, The Game Bakers have released a demo available now on Steam. The full game is out sometime in 2025.

Starlight Re:Volver

Starlight Re:Volver easily passes as something out of stylish hit anime, but we swear you'll have a chance to play as a bright-eyed and boisterous group of four magical heroes. Developer Pahdo Labs boasts former Riot Games talent, and that's definitely coming through in some of these early shots of the roguelike action RPG. There's no specific release date yet, but you can play Starlight: Re:Volver's early access build in 2025.

Revenge of the Savage Planet

Revenge of the Savage Planet is another on the roster with a new trailer, and the footage promises it's still just as weird as ever with added home decor options, more tools of the trade, and lots of goo. Oh, and developer Raccoon Logic Studios says you can play in May 2025, so you've only got a few months left to find a friend that matches your wacky spacefaring freak.

SpaceCraft

As another Most Wanted showcase reveal, SpaceCraft made its debut as an upcoming online space exploration adventure complete with base building, resource gathering, and otherworldly secrets. It's a pretty trailer, no doubt, but we're eager to see what venturing into the great big unknown looks like on the gameplay front when it launches in early access next year.

Caves of Qud

Perhaps you've already explored the pixelated depths of Caves of Qud, but the massive open-world roguelike is ready to graduate from early access on Steam and into the final unknown starting today, December 5. If you're anxious about taking the plunge, just know it's number 80 on our Top 100 PC Games list. That's a mighty high accolade from us when you think about how many PC games launch on Steam every day.

EVE Frontier

CCP Games showed off a new trailer for EVE Frontier, the survival-focused spinoff to EVE Online built on a blockchain-based framework. The studio asks you not to call Frontier a "blockchain game" during the segment, explaining how it's using the tech for a more moddable MMO.

The Legend of Baboo

We already knew The Legend of Baboo had its sights set on a 2025 release window, but it's here to remind us that young Sepehr and his best friend Baboo—the giant, loveable dog galloping about in the footage—are still on the way.

Tombwater

Saddle up for a cowboy soulslike, Tombwater's first official reveal introduced us to a wild, wild west somehow made even less hospitable by the addition of eldritch horrors. You'll fight your way through the cursed town of Tombwater when it launches next year.

Prologue and Preface: Undiscovered World

PUBG creator Brendan Greene had not one but two announcements to make during today's Most Wanted showcase. To start, he's just released a free tech demo on Steam for players to go hands-on with called Preface: Undiscovered World. Then there's a little something to look forward to, as he also revealed his next project, a survival game called Prologue: Go Wayback!, will launch in early access on Steam next year.

Abyssus

Abyssus is a ''brinepunk' 4-player co-op shooter from DoubleMoose Games, a studio founded by former Coffee Stain and Ubisoft devs. It's full of hostile enemy robots and highly customizable guns ready to make the deepsea dive sometime in 2025.

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap

The next Orcs Must Die is getting the roguelite treatment, adding another chaotic element to its horde shooting frenzy. You won't have long to wait, either, as Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap announced its release date for early next year on January 28.

MainFrames

Floppy is a darling little byte of '70s computer hardware unsure of their function, and you'll help them find it in a platforming journey filled with nostalgia for the dial-up days of yore. MainFrames sends you zipping and bouncing from window to window when it launches on March 6, 2025, but until then, you can check out the demo available now on Steam.

Super Fantasy Kingdom

Super Fantasy Kingdom combines city builder mechanics with Vampire Survivors-esque combat in a top-down survival game filled with bullet heaven encounters. Right, it's got a lot going on, but we swear it makes sense. You can try it out for yourself with a demo available on Steam. Super Fantasy Kingdom will launch in early 2025 on Steam, GoG, and the Epic Games Store.

Mekkablood: Quarry Assault

Mekkablood: Quarry assault combines the chunky goodness of a boomer shooter with its natural mechanical fit: big, clunky robots armed to the teeth with guns and things that go boom. It's out soon, arriving in January 2025.

AILA

We really don't appreciate the folks testing games enough, and the realities of the nightmarish VR horror game AILA somehow imagine a world where that's even worse. You can play as one of AILA's overworked (and undoubtedly underpaid) tortured souls when it brings its vision of an angry AI hellscape to Steam in 2025.

Another Abiotic Factor update is on the way, and it's the biggest we've seen yet for the underground survival game. Originally planned for launch in 2024, Abiotic Factor's Dark Energy update now arrives on February 4, 2025. It's one of the last major patches planned before the game makes its way out of early access next year.

The Outlast Trials: Project Breach

We checked in with Dr. Easterman for this year's Most Wanted showcase, and he said things seem to be returning to normal inside The Outlast Trials—whatever normal looks like there. In all seriousness, developer Red Barrels is hopefully back on track after a rough year dealing with a cybersecurity incident, and they debuted a new trailer for their next update, Project Breach, during today's show. You'll meet The Trials' next ex-pop and endure new gameplay twists in just a few days on December 10.

Robots at Midnight

Robots at Midnight is an action RPG filled with terrifying mechanical enemies haunting what remains of a once-luxury destination. You'd think at some point we'd stop putting these things into situations ripe for a hostile takeover, but humanity never learns. Robots at Midnight is out soon on January 29, 2025.

Deepest Fear

Deepest Fear's "Metroidvania immersive sim horror" tagline certainly seems to do it justice. It's a thalassophobia-inducing exploration into whatever awful experiments went wrong at an underwater research facility, and while you can wishlist it on Steam now, there's no release date announced just yet.

The action roguelite Wizard of Legend 2 from developer Dead Mage has only been in early access since October, but it's already conjuring up its next update. Next week, on December 11, The Sky Citadel patch arrives, bringing 4-player co-op, adjustable difficulty levels, and just more stuff in true roguelike fashion.

Tears of Metal

Tears of Metal is Dynasty Warriors meets medieval, co-op hack-and-slash mayhem with a roguelike knife twist. It's coming to Steam next year, and we hear it's bringing bagpipe metal along for a rallying cry.

Ready or Not: Dark Waters

The hit SWAT simulator Ready or Not offered another look at its upcoming DLC, Dark Waters, set to launch next week on December 10. The update offers three new levels with high-seas crisis situations set on a yacht, an island hotel, and an oil rig.

Enter the Chronosphere

Enter the Chronosphere is a strikingly creative roguelike steeped in fast-paced strategy, kind of. You dictate the pace. The big catch here is that time only moves when you move, and if that's hard to picture, you can go try it out for yourself now with the open beta on Steam.

Darkwater

The Lethal Company-inspired co-op horror game Darkwater saw its big reveal during today's PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, demonstrating that it is possible to make the formula even more anxiety-inducing by adding water. There's no release date for this one yet, but you can sign up for public playtests on the game's official site.

Blue Prince

Mystery adventure Blue Prince finally has a release date: spring 2025. It's one some of us at PC Gamer are already quite fond of, and our best word of advice is to start planning for some real brain teasers. You know, maybe buy a notebook or two.

Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream

Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream is an isometric narrative where you'll control Hanna, a young woman searching for her little brother in the streets of Eriksholm. It's got all the appeal of a prestige period drama and is set to launch on Steam next year.

Chains of Freedom

Mash a little Stalker and XCOM together, and you've got the Eastern European post-apocalypse vibes found in Chains of Freedom. The turn-based campaign doesn't have a solid release date set in stone, but it's another aiming for 2025.

Tempest Rising

The classically inspired RTS Tempest Rising looks like a modern take on Command and Conquer, nailing the late '90s and early 2000s aesthetics. Today's trailer also came packing a release date window that's just around the corner in April 2025.

Eternal Strands

Eternal Strands is the debut RPG from Dragon Age vet Mike Laidlaw. Today's trailer revealed its January 28 release date, along with plans for a collaboration with the FF14 devs, Creative Studio 3, on some free DLC.

Vice Undercover

We've got a lot of nostalgia for ye olde internet, and Vice Undercover taps into that by imagining an alternate world where '80s druglords were all about the vaporwave aesthetic and running their empires from the World Wide Web. The detective game should launch in March of next year, but until then, you can give its demo a spin on Steam.

Alara Prime

Alara Prime is a 4v4v4 tactical shooter in the same vein as Valorant or Counter-Strike 2, but with an extra helping of paranoia sprinkled in, thanks to its backstabbing mechanics. You can give it a try yourself early next year when its alpha playtest begins.

Age of Darkness: Final Stand

After a lengthy stint in early access, the dark fantasy RTS Age of Darkness is adding co-op and making the big jump into version 1.0. The big upgrade is coming this winter.

The Alters

The Alters' protagonist, Jan Dolski, is simply built different. When he gets into a mess of trouble on a desolate radioactive rock, he uses the world's advanced cloning tech to create alternate-universe versions of himself for a little more manpower to try and save his own skin. 11 Bit Studios released a demo already once this year, but it's offering another shot at trying The Alters for yourself with another trial run before it launches in early 2025.

Aquametsis

Rule your own grim, corporate future in some immersive-sim style sabotage with the tactical FPS, Aquametsis. Developer Ronesans Interactive showed off all the moving-and-shaking you'll do as logistics manager for a private mercenary company, and there's something delightfully Metal Gear Solid 5 about the ordeal. There's no release date for now, but you can give it a test run with a demo on Steam.

Descenders Next

If there's any singular unifying thread of enjoyment in our lives, it's that all of us, at some point or another, have relished in the feeling of going down a hill really, really fast. Thankfully, some of us at PC Gamer know that joy and went hands-on with Descenders Next to relive the thrill. You can join in too next year when the Descenders sequel hits early access on Steam.

Let's Build A Dungeon

We've all got MMO opinions, and what better way to enforce those than designing one of your own? Let's Build A Dungeon is an intricate management sim where you can live out PC Gaming's biggest power fantasy as someone running their own dream MMO. There's no release date for now, but you can give the demo a try on Steam now.

Wild Tactics

Wild Tactics takes XCOM gameplay and swaps the aliens out for a world of talking animals. It's very Zootopia if everything went horrifically wrong. The turn-based strategy RPG should be out in the first quarter of 2025.

Steel Seed

Steel Seed is a third-person stealth-action game where you're dodging robot baddies around every corner as the master of parkour protagonist, Zoe. It's packed with plenty of flashy, aerial moves to try, and you should be able to play sometime in 2025.

Island of Winds

In the Island of Winds, you'll embark on a 17th-century journey filled with Icelandic folklore and spells as the Balance Keeper, Brynhildur. The adventure ahead is packed with puzzles and all of the natural beauty you'd expect to find on the island. Island of Winds is set to release some time in 2025, though you can wishlist it now.

Sonokuni

Sonokuni fuses Japanese hip-hop and martial arts with major Hotline Miami vibes. During the showcase, developer Don Yasa Crew revealed its 2D action beats should drop sometime soon in 2025.

Copa City

Gone are the days of managing football teams and fussy coaches, we're event planners now. In Copa City, you'll stick to managing the crowds and the actual events instead. Developer Triple Espresso says it's planning on a 2025 release date.

City Tales - Medieval Era

City Tales - Medieval Era is the debut release from developer Irregular Shapes. It's a colorful city builder with a hand-painted art style and a promise to bring variety and creativity to its medieval setting. Right now, Irregular Shapes says it's planning for an early access release in 2025's second quarter.

Hell Clock

Hell Clock is a Diablo-style ARPG taking a dark fantasy stroll through '80s Brazilian history. Developer Rogue Snail seems careful to balance the very real-world inspirations it takes while crafting something leaning into the fantastical, and we should see how it shapes up in summer 2025.

Drivers of the Apocalypse

Mad Max can never undo the impression it has made on the media landscape and, honestly, that rules. The chaotic showdowns featured in Drivers of the Apocalypse carry all of the high-octane car-to-car combat we crave, and while there's no release date yet, you can wishlist the game on Steam.

The Finals

Free-to-play first-person shooter The Finals is headed to Mexico in Season 5. It's packed with plenty of new toys, like the triple-barrel incendiary shotgun, and what we think may be its most devious Heavy gadget yet: the Lock Bolt Launcher. The Finals season 5 begins next week on December 12.

Merchants of Rosewall

There's little else we all want more than to live the humble life of a merchant shopkeeper in a fantasy RPG. Thankfully, you'll live out those dreams soon enough, as the fantasy shopkeep simulator Merchants of Rosewall aims to deliver such an experience in March next year.

Empyreal

Empyreal is a feature-rich RPG sporting a lot of the sights and sounds of something like Destiny, but with a melee-focused third-person spin. It's planned for sometime in 2025, but you can go ahead and wishlist it now on Steam.

Legends of Awen: Rise of the Fianna

Today's footage from developer Hawkswell seems more about communicating the vision in its short teaser for Legends of Awen: Rise of the Fianna. It's a CRPG taking inspiration from Celtic folklore, and while there are no details on a release window, the studio is hoping you'll toss a coin to its tale of bards and druids when it seeks crowdfunding in 2025.

Total Chaos

What was once a Doom mod is now its own terrifying survival horror FPS trip. Total Chaos looks like something fusing the best parts of Silent Hill and Stalker into a truly chilling ordeal, and it's set to launch in 2025.

Spine – This is Gun Fu

Over-the-top street fights meet bullets and serious martial artistry in Spine – This is Gun Fu. The new trailer didn't give us a date to look forward to, but it did offer yet another look at its stylishly dystopian cyberpunk future.