Where to get and how to use Whispering Keys in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 Whispering Keys are a special item you'll need to unlock Silent Chests.

The beta gives you access to Fractured Peaks, just one of the areas in Sanctuary, but there's still plenty to discover. If your wandering brings you to a Silent Chest, or you happen on a vendor selling Diablo 4 Whispering Keys, here's what you need to know.

Where to get Diablo 4 Whispering Keys

You can buy a Whispering Key from the Purveyor of Curiosities vendor, located in many of the towns found in Fractured Peaks. This vendor doesn't accept gold as a currency, though: you'll need to pay with Murmuring Obols (opens in new tab), which are mainly rewarded for completing events around Sanctuary.

One Whispering Key costs 20 Murmuring Obols, and as each successful event awards 35 Obols, assuming you completed the Mastery challenge too, you won't have any trouble getting the required currency.

Diablo 4 Silent Chests: What they are

Silent Chests can be found randomly around Sanctuary, and seem to spawn in the place of regular chests. As they're locked, you won't be able to open them without a key and it also seems that they won't last indefinitely, so it might be wise to pick up a Whispering Key ahead of time. That way, you can avoid having the Silent Chest disappear by the time you head back to town and grab a key to open it.

I was only able to find and open one Silent Chest during my time with the beta last weekend, but it was located just to the south of Kyovashad and contained a common ring, a magic-quality wand, and some gold. The interactive map (opens in new tab) of Fractured Peaks can be filtered to show chest locations if you're desperate to open one.

Considering the vendor you buy the Whispering Key from to open Silent Chests, there may be a higher-than-normal chance of the chest rewarding a legendary item. This is only speculation, though, and isn't likely to be confirmed until the full game launches in June.