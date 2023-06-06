Where to find Fiend Roses in Diablo 4

The Diablo 4 Fiend Rose is a rare resource needed to upgrade a piece of gear and re-roll its stats. Fiend Roses are collected from rare plants all over Sanctuary, but only under certain conditions, and not until you reach level 50 and unlock the Nightmare World Tier . It's possible, but rare, to get them early on, and you'll need to spend your hard-earned Murmuring Obols on Whispering Keys for that slim chance. With that in mind, here's where to find the Diablo 4 Fiend Rose.

Diablo 4 Fiend Rose: Where to get this rare resource

Image 1 of 3 Helltides can appear anywhere on the map on Nightmare difficulty. (Image credit: Blizzard) Tortured Chests can contain fiend roses. (Image credit: Blizzard) Fiend Roses can drop from enemies. (Image credit: Blizzard)

As mentioned above, the Fiend Rose is primarily found growing around areas affected by Helltides, but it's possible to get hold of them before you've reached level 50 by opening Silent Chests by using a Whispering Key. As they're super rare, you're better off waiting until you reach level 50 before you start worrying about finding Fiend Roses. You'll be replacing gear while leveling often enough that it would just be a waste of time and resources.

Here's where you can find Diablo 4 Fiend Rose:

Rare plants in Helltide locations

Inside Tortured Chests found in Helltides

Occasionally dropped by enemies in Helltides

Silent Chests (very rare drop)

Fiend Roses are like any other plants across Sanctuary but can only be found growing in Helltide areas. Even then, they're a rare spawn, so you'll likely need to hunt around the entire area to find one.

Tortured Chests also have a chance of containing Fiend Roses, and you'll need to collect Aberrant Cinders by defeating enemies in the area to open them, which is handy because these also have a chance of dropping Fiend Roses. Tortured Chests appear on the map, so you can always find them during a Helltide event—just remember you can only open these chests once per Helltide.

The final way to get Fiend Roses is via Silent Chests. These are found out and about in Sanctuary from level five onwards. You'll need a Whispering Key to open them, which can be purchased from the Purveyor of Curiosities using Murmuring Obols, a currency granted from open world events.