How to emote in Diablo 4

Your Diablo 4 (opens in new tab) emotes aren't just little social interactions to use to unnerve NPCs or random players—they are actually a key component in quite a few of the game's more puzzly quests. If you're being asked to give thanks at a shrine, chances are the game is literally telling you to use the "thanks" emote to complete that objective.

The Secret of the Spring quest (opens in new tab) is a perfect example of one that really trips you up if you forget that emotes can be used this way. If you're still playing, you probably want to know how to get the beta rewards (opens in new tab) or where to find the world boss Ashava (opens in new tab) before we're all booted out for the week. Otherwise, here's how Diablo 4 emotes work.

How to use Diablo 4 emotes

Press E to access your emote wheels (Image credit: Blizzard)

You can open your emote menu by pressing E—or down on the D-pad on controller⁠—which brings up three quick access wheels that you can cycle through. Click the Customise option below to see your full list of emotes and assign them to any of the slots you want. Now, you just need to press E again to select your emote of choice and below out a greeting at some random NPC.

How to cheer the soldiers in the Raising Spirits quest

Image 1 of 2 Guard Boza's location (Image credit: Blizzard) Select the cheer emote to use on the guards (Image credit: Blizzard)

One of the first times you have to use emotes is in the Raising Spirits quest when you arrive in Kyovoshad. Near the world tier statue you'll find a quest marker for Guard Boza, who asks you to raise the morale of the nearby militia garrison by cheering them on. To do this, you'll need to use an emote.

Add the "cheer" emote onto one of your three quick access wheels, then press E again and select the emote to cheer the soldiers and complete the quest. There are a lot of Diablo quests that require you to use emotes to solve puzzles or riddles, and it's definitely worth bearing in mind if you ever find yourself stuck pondering how to complete an objective.