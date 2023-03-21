How to upgrade your healing potion in Diablo 4

You'll begin Diablo 4 (opens in new tab) with four healing potions, and while you can always grab more from chests or fallen enemies, you'd be better off upgrading them. As you level up you'll need stronger health potions if you want to survive boss (opens in new tab) battles and Diablo 4's lengthy dungeons (opens in new tab), so make sure you take the time to repair your gear and discover waypoints (opens in new tab) if you need to make a quick escape.

With that in mind, here's how you upgrade healing potions in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 healing potions: How to upgrade them

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Blizzard) (Image credit: Blizzard)

Like many things in Diablo 4, the higher the level you are, the better gear and items you'll have access to. Potions are no different—each player begins with a Weak healing potion and once you reach level ten, you'll unlock the Tiny healing potion. Every ten levels after that you'll unlock a better potion, so the grind is real.

When you're ready to upgrade your potion, you'll need to visit an Alchemist, who is marked with a little mortar and pestle icon on the map. You'll find one in Kyovashad and will have a quest available for you from level ten onwards to teach you how to upgrade potions.

To upgrade your healing potion you'll need two Gallowvine, and to upgrade it again to the Minor healing potion you'll need to be level 20, have 15 Gallowvine, five Biteberry, and 400 gold. You'll probably have found the herbs on the path to Kyovashad, but if you didn't, just look for little bushes dotted around the wilderness.