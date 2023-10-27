How to get Exquisite Blood and summon Lord Zir in Diablo 4

While Lord Zir may be the big boss at the end of Diablo 4 's Season of Blood, you can actually choose to fight him again on Torment world tier if you're looking for rare loot. Just like Grigoire , he's one of the few new bosses you can target farm to get specific Unique items , including some of the ones that were introduced last season.

Each boss requires specific materials to summon them, but alongside Varshan, the Lord Zir boss is one of the least time-consuming to farm, since it's pretty easy to gather what you need to fight him. If you're curious about what the vampire lord drops before you face him, see our Diablo 4 boss loot tables . Otherwise, here's how to summon and fight Lord Zir.

Where to find Exquisite Blood

You can get Exquisite Blood from world bosses and Legion events (Image credit: Blizzard)

To summon Lord Zir you're going to need to gather Exquisite Blood. There are two ways to get this material:

Complete world bosses on Torment world tier.

Take part in Legion events on Torment world tier.

As with Duriel , the replayable non-story version of the Lord Zir boss is only available on World Tier four. Luckily, world bosses now appear every three hours instead of six, so they are far easier to farm. If you've completed the campaign and unlocked Whispers, you'll be able to see the boss event a full hour before it kicks off. You'll also now get a notification shortly before it begins so you can hurry on over.

You need nine Exquisite Blood altogether to summon Lord Zir—the same amount as the Distilled Fear for The Beast in the Ice —but unlike the beast's slow-ass Nightmare Dungeon farm, you can gather up the materials for Zir pretty quick from the regular events.

How to summon the Lord Zir boss

The entrance to Lord Zir's lair is inside The Darkened Way (Image credit: Blizzard)

To summon the Lord Zir boss you need to head to The Darkened Way area in the Fractured Peaks. Inside, you'll find the entrance to The Ancient's Seat dungeon lair where Lord Zir is located. It's worth noting that you won't be able to access this location if you haven't progressed the seasonal storyline to the point where you go there.

Once inside the dungeon, take your nine Exquisite Blood and place them in the Bloodied Altar to summon Zir. Since he deals fire damage, be sure to stock up on elixirs or whack some Rubies on your jewellery for some added resistance during the fight.