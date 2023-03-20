Where to find all Diablo 4 dungeons

Dungeons are scattered throughout the Fractured Peaks in Diablo 4 (opens in new tab), but they're easy to miss if you haven't uncovered the entire area. The entrances are often tucked away, so you won't necessarily recognise one unless you're on top of it—the best way to keep track of them is via their gate icons on your map.

If you're familiar with earlier Diablo games, you'll know the drill, but if you're new to Hell, I'll also explain what to expect from dungeons further down. Diablo 4 certainly turns up the grisly aspect of the world so if you're ready to venture through some gore-filled caves and putrid halls, here's every Diablo 4 dungeon location, along with the Aspects they reward, in the beta and early access weekends.

What to expect from Diablo 4 dungeons

Dungeons are instanced areas in Diablo 4, so you won't see random players while you're working your way through them. They're a great way to earn XP and loot, and you can do them solo or with a group. Different dungeons also offer Aspects, which are essentially class-specific abilities that can be applied to armor or weapons.

Each dungeon will take you through a series of corridors or rooms and you'll need to defeat enemies as you go. You'll also have objectives to complete along the way, which will always culminate in a big boss fight and, if you're successful in defeating it, a chest will spawn that hopefully contains some decent gear upgrades.

Diablo 4 dungeon locations

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Here's every Fractured Peaks dungeon, along with the Aspects they reward: