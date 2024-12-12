Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, December 12

We've got a hint for today's Wordle ready and willing to help you breeze through Thursday's game, so make sure you take a look at it if you need a bit of a boost, or just don't like the idea of wasting a guess (or haven't got the rows to spare). Need more? No problem at all. The December 12 (1272) answer's all typed up and happy to turn your game around in an instant.

I was on the verge of demanding a recount by the time I reached the bottom of the board and my final guess. This wasn't right. If those letters were green and those letters were grey, then surely there'd been a mista-aahhhh. No, that's fine. That was definitely not a speedy victory, but I'm glad I got there in the end (and had more fun than my grumbles might imply).

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, December 12

Today's answer describes a competitive rivalry, people jostling for the same prize. The thing a group of athletes aiming for the same trophy, or candidates hoping to secure one job, would do.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is not a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Happy to help. The answer to the December 12 (1272) Wordle is VYING.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

December 11: PLUMB

PLUMB December 10: PATIO

PATIO December 9: FLUNG

FLUNG December 8: HYENA

HYENA December 7: HILLY

HILLY December 6: SHOVE

SHOVE December 5 : ENDOW

: ENDOW December 4: CRYPT

CRYPT December 3: SHAKY

SHAKY December 2: GUILE

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.