How to solve the Secret of the Spring quest in Diablo 4

The Diablo 4 (opens in new tab) Secret of the Spring quest is one that you can run into while out exploring the snowy plains and gloomy forests of the Fractured Peaks, but it's tricky to overcome without a little help. The quest itself requires you to solve a riddle that you find pertaining to a mysterious mountain spring, but the answer isn't immediately obvious.

If you haven't played the beta yet, you might want to know more about the new class mechanics (opens in new tab), the world boss Ashava (opens in new tab), or even the character creation (opens in new tab) options for the beta so you can start planning your very own demon-slaughtering adventurer. Otherwise, here's how to solve the Diablo 4 Secret of the Spring riddle to get yourself some treasure.

Secret of the Spring riddle solution

Image 1 of 3 The Discarded Note location (Image credit: Blizzard) Find the note just up the ladder from the Forsaken Quarry entrance (Image credit: Blizzard) Use the "Wait" emote by the spring (Image credit: Blizzard)

The Secret of the Spring quest is found in Kylslik Plateau in the Fractured Peaks. Right next to the Forsaken Quarry dungeon, you'll find a ladder you can climb, and a Discarded Note resting near the platform—pick this up to start the quest. The note contains a riddle, while the quest marker directs you to a nearby mountain spring, so head there across the snowy mountains. The riddle reads:

"Beacon of warmth in winter's embrace, patience rewarded by nature's own grace"

Like many of Diablo 4's other puzzling quests, the answer actually comes in the form of an emote. You need to use the "wait" emote next to the spring. To do this, press E (or down on the D-pad on controller) to open the emote menu. If "wait" isn't already there, you'll need to click customise below and add it to one of the wheels before pressing E again and selecting it to use the emote.

Once you do this, a buried chest springs to the surface that you can open to earn some treasure and complete the quest for the XP.