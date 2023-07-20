Where to get Scattered Prisms in Diablo 4

Scattered Prisms are rare crafting materials in Diablo 4, which are used to add sockets to gear at the Jeweller. As sockets, or rather, the gems you insert into them, can give you fairly hefty bonuses in terms of increased stats or other damage multipliers, it makes sense that you'd want to add as many as you can.

The first season of Diablo 4 puts a big emphasis on specific socket types that are found on jewellery, and the Malignant Hearts that they'll house, but you'll still need to provide sockets for your other gear pieces. If you're ready to get started, here's where to get Diablo 4 Scattered Prisms to give your build an extra boost.

Diablo 4 Scattered Prisms: Where to get them

Image 1 of 2 Use a Scattered Prism to add a socket to your gear. (Image credit: Blizzard) Use a Scattered Prism to add a socket to your gear. (Image credit: Blizzard)

Scattered Prisms are rare but you only need one to add a socket to your gear at the Jeweller. They have a very low chance to drop from elites and caches, but there are at least three sources which have a much higher chance:

World bosses

Savaging legendary gear

Treasure goblins

The most reliable way to get Scattered Prisms in Diablo 4 is by defeating world bosses . While they don't appear to be a guaranteed drop, this is one of the better ways of getting them, though bear in mind world bosses only show up roughly every six hours.

Salvaging legendary gear is another way of picking up the odd Scattered Prism, but again, this isn't a 100% chance, so you shouldn't rely on this method to get them. That said, you'll get a lot of legendary gear that you won't use, so you're likely to build up a small collection just by playing the game.

The final way of picking up Scattered Prisms is by killing treasure goblins, but as they appear randomly, this is the least likely way you'll have of acquiring some.