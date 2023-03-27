How to summon a golem as a necromancer in Diablo 4

Necromancers can learn how to summon golems once they reach level 25 in the Diablo 4 open beta. Each class has its own specific mechanic: barbarians can swap weapons (opens in new tab), sorcerers have enchantments, and necromancers have their Book of the Dead, which allows them to summon allies to fight alongside them.

Diablo 4 might not get its full release until June, but that means you have time to read up on all the things that might slow down your leveling ahead of time. Waypoints (opens in new tab), for example, can make getting around the map much quicker. If you choose to play a necromancer and don't want to be stuck trying to figure out how to summon golems in Diablo 4, here's what you need to know.

Diablo 4: How to summon golems as a necromancer

Once you reach level 25 on your necromancer, a quest will be added to the priority quests in your quest log—you can find these by clicking the second tab at the top of the window. The quest is called Necromancer: Call of the Underworld, and you can track this to show easily find the location on the map.

Head to the map marker to the northwest of Menestad, and you'll find the Shrine of Rathma and an NPC called Maltorius, almost directly opposite an Altar of Lilith. Speak to Maltorius to progress to the next step, which asks you to collect 12 Unbroken Bones. Enemies will spawn nearby, and these drop Unbroken Bone items. Once you have the required 12, return to the altar to speak to Maltorius again.

Now he'll ask you to retrieve a vile artifact buried nearby. The exact location of the cave entrance is shown in the screenshot below. Once you've entered the cave, locate the Jar of Souls—it's basically a large statue—and interact with it. Afterwards, start killing enemies to fill it with souls to power your golem. The progress bar beneath the quest will let you know how far along you are. Once done, Maltorius will appear next to the now-full Jar of Souls and ask you to repeat some words.

Once the quest is done, you can summon your newly learned golem by pressing S to open the Skill Assignment menu. At the very bottom, you should see the new golem skill, and you'll need to add this to your active skill bar by dragging it to the desired slot. Doing so should automatically summon your new golem, and its active skill commands it to taunt enemies and reduce its damage taken for six seconds.