In Diablo 4, you'll earn renown as you work on completing each major zone on the map. In the Diablo 4 beta, you'll earn renown in the Fractured Peaks by unlocking waypoints, Altars of Lilith, and clearing side dungeons, among other things.

Renown is basically a rewards track for character specific bonuses and account-wide ones as you complete objectives in the area. Here are the renown reward tiers available in Diablo 4 beta so far:

200 renown: Bonus XP, 3,000 gold, and one extra skill point for all characters

500 renown: Bonus XP, 10,000 gold, and one additional potion charge for all characters

800 renown: Bonus XP, 25,000 gold, and one extra skill point for all characters

To check your current renown you can pull up your main map with M or Tab and then press W to "view rewards." This is also where you'll claim those bonuses once you've hit the required renown total.

The final two reward tiers are locked until you reach world tier 3 (Nightmare mode available after completing the campaign at full launch). You will earn 60,000 gold and +80 maximum Murmuring Obols capacity at the fourth renown tier and 150,000 gold and +4 Paragon Points at the final tier.

How to earn renown in Diablo 4

You'll earn renown in Diablo 4 pretty naturally just by playing through each area. Crucially though, renown is mostly rewarded for things other than the main questline, so don't get too laser focused. Here are the renown rewards from smallest to largest:

Discover areas: 5 renown

Altar of Lilith: 10 renown

Unlock waypoints: 20 renown

: 20 renown Side quests: 20 renown

Side dungeons: 30 renown

: 30 renown Strongholds: 100 renown