How to solve the Keeping the Old Traditions riddle in Diablo 4

The Diablo 4 Keeping the Old Traditions quest is one you might stumble across while exploring the rocky desert and winding trails of the Dry Steppes region. Just like the Secret of the Spring quest, you'll find a note posing a riddle that you'll have to solve in order to earn some secret treasure. The easiest way to find this quest is to head south from the Hidden Overlook fast travel point you visit with Lorath in the campaign when heading into Guulrahn.

If you're just starting out in Diablo 4, upgrading your healing potion is a good shout for surviving whatever Sanctuary has to throw at you, plus grinding some extra XP will help you level fast. Otherwise, here's how to solve the Keeping the Old Traditions quest riddle.

Keeping the Old Traditions riddle solution

Image 1 of 3 You can find the note in the Dry Steppes (Image credit: Blizzard) The quest asks you to solve a riddle (Image credit: Blizzard) Equip your "Yes" emote and use it on the statue (Image credit: Blizzard)

During your travels through Diablo 4's inhospitable desert regions, you can find the Lonely Offering note in the Untamed Scarps area of the Dry Steppes. This marks the start of the Keeping the Old Traditions quest and reads:

"Though timeworn, you endure. Before your colourful kin, I say; Yes, I keep our traditions!"

Once started, the quest gives you a marker nearby in the Valley of the Strayed and if you travel there you'll find a big statue that, oddly, you can't interact with. So, how exactly do you solve the riddle? Like many of Diablo 4's quests, the riddle is literally asking you to say "Yes" to the timeworn statue, namely by using the "Yes" emote.

This is slightly trickier than other emote quests because you probably didn't know there was a "Yes" emote, since it doesn't feature in either of the emote wheels. To equip it, press E to open the wheel and then customise to add "Yes" from the list into the spare space you have in the expanded left wheel. Now, simply use the emote on the statue and a hidden chest will appear. Job well done.