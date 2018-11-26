Cyber Monday SSD, hard drive, and storage deals

***This article is out of date. Here's all the info on the Black Friday deals coming in 2019***
Cyber Monday is here, and you can expect to see steep discounts in every single product category imaginable, including SSDs and hard drives. Whether you're replacing the failing hard drive in an old PC with an SSD, or upgrading your gaming rig to NVMe, Cyber Monday will offer fantastic deals on PC storage.
Solid state drives have been on a steady price decline over the past few years, thanks to lower manufacturing costs and greater competition. This has accelerated in the past few months, leaving SSD prices at an all-time low.
Most 500GB SATA drives are less than $100, and 1TB models are typically around $150. Faster M.2 disks are still more expensive than their SATA counterparts, but not by much; 500GB NVMe M.2 drives start at around $125. M.2 drives have gained a lot of traction this past year, and with widespread support by all modern platforms, if your PC was built in the past three years it may be time to switch.
UK readers? This 1TB Samsung 860 EVO SATA drive is the best deal we're currently seeing, at £140.
This Cyber Monday, we're already seeing SSD prices to drop to absurdly-low prices. Here are the best deals available right now:
Best deals on 250GB SSDs and hard drives (US)
Crucial MX500 250GB SATA SSD | $42.99 ($10 off)
The 1TB Crucial MX500 is one of our top choices for an SSD, and now the 250GB version is $10 off. Buy at Amazon.
HP EX900 M.2 250GB NVMe SSD | $39.99 ($12 off)
The 500GB version of this drive is already on sale for $75, but now you can grab a 250GB model for under $50 from Newegg's eBay store. Buy at eBay.
Best deals on 500GB SSDs and hard drives (US)
Kingston A400 480GB SSD | $54.99 ($21.24 off)
The Kingston A400 is one of the best budget SSDs around, and the 480GB version just dropped $20. Buy at Amazon
Crucial P1 500GB | M.2 | NVMe | $87.99 (save $22)
This is a very, very sharp price for a 500GB M.2 drive with NVMe rather than SATA support. Not the fastest NVMe drive in history, but great value. Buy at Amazon.
Crucial MX500 500GB | $64.99 (save $10)
The 500GB Crucial MX500 is one of our top choices for an SSD, and now the 500GB version is $10 off. Buy at Amazon.
Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SATA | $68.99 (save $21)
A perennial favorite for SATA drives, the 860 Evo costs about half of what it did last Black Friday. It remains one of the best SATA SSDs around. Buy at Ebay.
Intel 660p 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD | $75 (save $10)
This affordable QLC 3D NAND powered M.2 drive offers loads of capacity and speedy 1,800MB/s read and writes. Buy at Newegg.
Samsung 970 Pro 512GB M.2 | $169.99 (save $29)
Samsung's 970 Pro is one of the fastest PCIe NVMe SSDs available today with insane speeds up to 3,500 read and 2,300 write. Buy at Ebay.
Samsung 970 Evo 500GB M.2 | $119.99 (save $33)
One of the fastest SSDs around, Samsung 970 Evo is now priced the same as last years 500GB SATA drives. It's also up to six times faster. Buy at Amazon.
Samsung 500GB 960 EVO NVMe M.2 SSD | $119.99 ($33 off)
The 500GB version of Samsung's last-gen M.2 SSD is the same price as the above 970 Evo. Only get it if the above is sold out. Buy at B&H.
WD Blue 500GB SATA M.2 SSD | $69.99 ($35 off)
Western Digital's 500GB M.2 SSD is $35 off the original price, and $10 off the previous price. Keep in mind this is a SATA drive in an M.2 form factor, not a faster NVMe M.2 drive. Buy at Amazon.
Best deals on 1TB SSDs and hard drives (US)
Samsung 1TB 860 EVO SATA III M.2 SSD | $127.99 ($70.00 off)
The 2.5-inch version of the 1TB 860 Evo has been $128 all weekend, but now the M.2 model has dropped to the same price. Keep in mind this is a SATA drive in an M.2 form factor—it's not as fast as an NVMe drive. Buy at B&H
Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SATA | $115.99 (save $50)
SSD storage is awesome, but you know what's better? More SSD storage! This drive was already discounted to $128 at most retailers for Black Friday, but it's now $11 cheaper from Newegg's eBay Store. Buy at eBay.
SanDisk SSD PLUS 1TB SATA SSD | $119.99 (save $30)
This is a good price for a 1TB SSD (though not quite as good as the deal suggests: while it shows $250 at full price, it's often much lower, around $150). Buy at Amazon.
WD Blue 3D | 1TB | SATA | $129.99 ($5 off)
The 1TB version of Western Digital's 3D NAND SSD just dropped another $5. Buy at Amazon.
Best deals on 2TB+ SSDs and hard drives (US)
Seagate 3TB IronWolf NAS Hard Drive | $79.99 ($29.75 off)
Another one of Seagate's NAS hard drives is now on sale—the 3TB IronWolf. Buy at Amazon
Seagate 12TB IronWolf Hard Drive | $349.99 ($80 off)
This is a NAS hard drive, which means it's built to withstand constant operation. Buy at Amazon.
Best SSD and hard drives deals (UK)
Intel 660p 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD | £165 (save £64)
This affordable QLC 3D NAND powered M.2 drive offers loads of capacity and speedy 1,800MB/s read and writes. Buy at Novatech.
Crucial MX500 250GB SSD | £36.99 (save £10)
One of the top-performing SATA drives at its best ever price on Amazon UK. At this price, there's no excuse to not have an SSD now. Buy it on Amazon UK.
Samsung 860 Evo 1TB SSD | £158.95
This great SSD comes with a copy of Assassin's Creed Odyssey when you buy it before the end of the month. Buy it from Ebuyer.
Kingston A400 240GB SSD | SATA | £28.97 (save £22.41)
Seriously cheap entry into solid-state storage. SATA interface, hence wide compatibility. Can you afford not to...? But at Ebuyer.
Cyber Monday Flash drive deals (US)
PNY P-FD128ELX-GE Elite-X 128GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive | 200 MB/s | $24.99 (Save $15)
The lowest price ever on a great, super compact USB flash drive that you could move tons of file around with at ease. The larger capacities are also a great deal: $44.99 for double the space at 256GB, or $99.99 for a huge 512GB. Buy at Amazon.
