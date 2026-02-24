Lexar’s encrypted SSD is small, light, and easy to use, and that will make it attractive to a lot of people looking for data privacy who don’t want to spend a huge amount of money.

Being able to encrypt and protect your data can be important, even if it’s to stop your little brother from accessing your Steam library, and at CES this year Lexar revealed its Touchlock SSD, which melds 128-bit AES hardware encryption and a capacity of 512 GB or 1 TB (and a 2 TB version has been announced) with an NFC reader, so you can use your phone to unlock it. It also has one of those clever MagSafe rings on it, so you can stick it to the back of your phone, but it will work with almost anything with a USB port, be that a Windows or Linux PC, a Mac, or either kind of smartphone.

It’s not the fastest drive out there, as Lexar has chosen to fit it with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface—that’s the 5 Gbps one—which is an odd decision given that phones like the Pixel 10 Pro and recent iPhones come with Gen 2 ports that are twice as fast, and our PCs bristle with USB4 and Thunderbolt sockets. But it’s still a decent speed, and if you’re using it as a way to expand the storage in your Steam Deck you’re not going to notice the difference. It probably helps keep the price down too.

With a name like TouchLock, you might expect the drive to have a built-in fingerprint reader, but you’d be mistaken. The security here comes via your phone. It magnetically clamps itself to the back of your iPhone or Android model and talks to the Lexar mobile app via NFC. And if you’ve got it hooked up to your PC, you’ll need to unlock it in this way before Windows even knows it’s there.

Setup is straightforward. Get the Lexar app installed on your phone, then use the included USB cable to connect them together. Snap the drive onto the back of the phone, and the app will launch, and you’ll need to go through a brief pairing ceremony in which a recovery key is generated. This looks rather like the Winter Soldier’s activation phrase, and you'll have to repeat it back to the app once you’ve saved it somewhere safe—this involves tapping words in the right order on the phone screen rather than typing them in, and doesn’t take long. That done, you can unlock the drive at any time by pressing it against your phone, no matter what the USB port is connected to.

TouchLock specs (Image credit: Future) Capacity: 512 GB / 1 TB (reviewed) / 2 TB

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

Sequential read (measured): 409.88 MB/s

Sequential write (measured): 428.88 MB/s

Supported OS: Windows / macOS / Linux / Android / iOS

Protection: two-metre drop

Dimensions: 85.6 mm x 53 mm x 7 mm

Weight: 40 g

Price: $140/£100 (1 TB)

The included cable is an odd one. It’s clearly marked 10 Gbps despite this being a 5 Gbps drive, and comes with a USB-C to A adapter that will only go on one way thanks to a small plastic clip. The drive seemed quite happy being connected to a PC via a USB4 cable, though it did nothing to improve its performance.

Speaking of which, it doesn’t do badly for a Gen 1 drive. Obviously it was never going to transfer data at the same speed as a USB4 drive, or even USB 3.2 Gen 2, but it’s surprising how small the gap can be. PCG uses Final Fantasy 14’s benchmark to test external drives, and while the Crucial X9 loads the Shadowbringers test in 16.5 seconds, the Lexar TouchLock does it in 15.2s. And it’s the same in Dawntrail, with the X9’s 14.29s loading time beaten by the TouchLock’s 12.75s.

Lexar TouchLock benchmarks 3DMark Storage Index Bandwidth (MB/s) Average Access Time (µs) Lexar TouchLock 558 90.88 305 Samsung T7 Shield 857 140 212 Samsung T9 1045 181.54 174 Crucial X9 875 152 208 Crucial X10 1136 181.36 147 0 375 750 1,125 1,500 3DMark Storage Data Product Value Lexar TouchLock 558 Index, 90.88 Bandwidth (MB/s), 305 Average Access Time (µs) Samsung T7 Shield 857 Index, 140 Bandwidth (MB/s), 212 Average Access Time (µs) Samsung T9 1045 Index, 181.54 Bandwidth (MB/s), 174 Average Access Time (µs) Crucial X9 875 Index, 152 Bandwidth (MB/s), 208 Average Access Time (µs) Crucial X10 1136 Index, 181.36 Bandwidth (MB/s), 147 Average Access Time (µs) CrystalDiskMark SEQ1M Q8T1 Read (MB/s) SEQ1M Q8T1 Write (MB/s) RND4k Q1T1 Read (MB/s) RND4K Q1T1 Write (MB/s) Lexar TouchLock 409.88 428.88 24.37 22.96 Samsung T7 Shield 1052.55 999.02 31.18 59.44 Samsung T9 2005.41 1887.7 32.69 75.79 Crucial X9 1028 970 35.56 73.92 Crucial X10 1900.81 2002.7 33.45 103.38 0 750 1,500 2,250 3,000 CrystalDiskMark Data Product Value Lexar TouchLock 409.88 SEQ1M Q8T1 Read (MB/s), 428.88 SEQ1M Q8T1 Write (MB/s), 24.37 RND4k Q1T1 Read (MB/s), 22.96 RND4K Q1T1 Write (MB/s) Samsung T7 Shield 1052.55 SEQ1M Q8T1 Read (MB/s), 999.02 SEQ1M Q8T1 Write (MB/s), 31.18 RND4k Q1T1 Read (MB/s), 59.44 RND4K Q1T1 Write (MB/s) Samsung T9 2005.41 SEQ1M Q8T1 Read (MB/s), 1887.7 SEQ1M Q8T1 Write (MB/s), 32.69 RND4k Q1T1 Read (MB/s), 75.79 RND4K Q1T1 Write (MB/s) Crucial X9 1028 SEQ1M Q8T1 Read (MB/s), 970 SEQ1M Q8T1 Write (MB/s), 35.56 RND4k Q1T1 Read (MB/s), 73.92 RND4K Q1T1 Write (MB/s) Crucial X10 1900.81 SEQ1M Q8T1 Read (MB/s), 2002.7 SEQ1M Q8T1 Write (MB/s), 33.45 RND4k Q1T1 Read (MB/s), 103.38 RND4K Q1T1 Write (MB/s) Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail Total Loading Time (seconds) Scene #1 Scene #2 Scene #3 Scene #4 Scene #5 Lexar TouchLock 12.75 0.401 3.044 3.436 3.17 2.699 Samsung T9 13.51 0.469 3.119 3.879 3.657 2.386 Crucial X9 14.291 0.478 3.244 3.91 3.799 2.86 Crucial X10 8.271 0.421 1.962 2.227 2.096 1.565 0 3.75 7.5 11.25 15 Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail Data Product Value Lexar TouchLock 12.75 Total Loading Time (seconds), 0.401 Scene #1, 3.044 Scene #2, 3.436 Scene #3, 3.17 Scene #4, 2.699 Scene #5 Samsung T7 Shield N/A Samsung T9 13.51 Total Loading Time (seconds), 0.469 Scene #1, 3.119 Scene #2, 3.879 Scene #3, 3.657 Scene #4, 2.386 Scene #5 Crucial X9 14.291 Total Loading Time (seconds), 0.478 Scene #1, 3.244 Scene #2, 3.91 Scene #3, 3.799 Scene #4, 2.86 Scene #5 Crucial X10 8.271 Total Loading Time (seconds), 0.421 Scene #1, 1.962 Scene #2, 2.227 Scene #3, 2.096 Scene #4, 1.565 Scene #5 Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Total Loading Time (seconds) Scene #1 Scene #2 Scene #3 Scene #4 Scene #5 Lexar TouchLock 15.26 3.174 3.962 4.094 2.611 1.423 Samsung T9 13.91 1.659 3.847 4.237 2.829 1.333 Crucial X9 16.5 2.178 4.27 4.652 3.646 1.75 Crucial X10 9.55 1.794 2.405 2.682 1.74 0.926 0 5 10 15 20 Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Data Product Value Lexar TouchLock 15.26 Total Loading Time (seconds), 3.174 Scene #1, 3.962 Scene #2, 4.094 Scene #3, 2.611 Scene #4, 1.423 Scene #5 Samsung T7 Shield N/A Samsung T9 13.91 Total Loading Time (seconds), 1.659 Scene #1, 3.847 Scene #2, 4.237 Scene #3, 2.829 Scene #4, 1.333 Scene #5 Crucial X9 16.5 Total Loading Time (seconds), 2.178 Scene #1, 4.27 Scene #2, 4.652 Scene #3, 3.646 Scene #4, 1.75 Scene #5 Crucial X10 9.55 Total Loading Time (seconds), 1.794 Scene #1, 2.405 Scene #2, 2.682 Scene #3, 1.74 Scene #4, 0.926 Scene #5 Temperature Peak (°C) Idle (°C) Lexar TouchLock 44 37 Samsung T7 Shield 69 30 Samsung T9 62 27 Crucial X9 60 25 Crucial X10 55 40 0 20 40 60 80 Temperature Data Product Value Lexar TouchLock 44 Peak (°C), 37 Idle (°C) Samsung T7 Shield 69 Peak (°C), 30 Idle (°C) Samsung T9 62 Peak (°C), 27 Idle (°C) Crucial X9 60 Peak (°C), 25 Idle (°C) Crucial X10 55 Peak (°C), 40 Idle (°C)

The Lexar drive can’t beat the Crucial one everywhere—in sequential data transfer tests things are exactly as you’d expect, with the X9 running about twice as fast as the TouchLock, but it goes to show that in game loading, sequential speed isn’t what matters.

Lexar’s drive goes on to beat even the Samsung T9 (USB 3.2x2, 13.51s) in the Dawntrail loading race, which takes place at 1440p to simulate the way we play our games these days. There's less than two seconds between the contenders here, so we’re not talking about huge differences, but it’s interesting to see that the fastest drive on paper isn’t always the best when it comes to game loading.

Buy if... ✅️ You want to keep your data private: This isn’t a particularly large or fast SSD, but it offers a decent level of encryption with a neat NFC-based unlocking mechanism that makes it easy to use. The price helps too.

Don't buy if... ❌️ Speed or capacity matter more: Want a data black hole that can transfer terabytes in seconds? This isn’t it, but you have to be prepared to pay more for that kind of device.

On the outside, this is a nicely proportioned and extremely light SSD, perfectly proportioned to snap to the back of a phone and act as a backup drive for movies and photos, or perhaps to hold media for playback. It’s also handy for transferring those media files to a PC for editing, and while holding an extended Steam library may not be exactly what Lexar had in mind when it designed the TouchLock, it handles this task well too.

If security is important to you, the TouchLock may not be the absolute best for encryption, as Samsung’s T7 Shield offers 256-bit scrambling, but it does win in terms of convenience, as long as you have your phone with you every time you want to use it. Being a USB 3.2 Gen 1 device also means it can more easily hook up to a broader range of devices, including phones, tablets and older PCs as well as Macs and those that run Linux, without needing to worry about which flavour of Thunderbolt you’re trying to connect to.

It worked first time on every device I tried it on, once unlocked with my phone. It’s also reasonably priced, which in a world where the cost of anything made of silicon seems to be on an upward spiral, is an important thing to consider.