A friendly salute to those of you kicking back for Presidents' Day. As I can't join in the back-kicking myself, I've taken the liberty (pun most definitely intended) to collect some of the best PC gaming deals I can find for the occasion. Because yes, capitalism wastes no opportunity to make something an occasion. Y'know, for selling things.
Thankfully, the deals are actually pretty good this time around, and arguably sales events are going to be even more important with PC gaming hardware in the pricing predicament it finds itself in the rest of the time. In particular, there's a combo over at Newegg that goes some way to putting a temporary stopper in the memory shortage and resultant prices. For under $1,000 at Newegg, you can get an X3D processor, 32 GB of fast DDR5 RAM, the best SSD for gaming right now, and a motherboard to slap it all onto. Just make sure you configure it as follows:
- AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
- Gigabyte B850 Gaming X Wifi 6E
- Corsair Vengeance RGB 32 GB DDR5-6000
- WD Black SN7100 1 TB
That's a $247 saving, combining the combo discount and code discounts it applies for you. It's also about the same price as the cheapest combo with 64 GB that lacks an SSD, and for my money I'd get the SSD; storage isn't cheap these days either, and 32 GB of RAM is all you need for gaming.
I've also thrown a few other deals below, and that fast refresh rate OLED for under $400 at Newegg, in particular, is calling my name. But alas, these are reserved for those in the land of the free. Lucky you, a day off work and some lovely deals. I'm not jealous, nope, not one bit.
This combo gets you a very solid base from which to build a gaming PC. All you need to do from here, apart from any monitor or peripherals, is decide on a GPU, PSU, and case. With these components underneath—including an X3D chip and our favorite SSD for gaming—you should be able to take your pick without any real bottlenecks.
Key specs: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, Gigabyte B850 Gaming X Wifi 6E, Corsair Vengeance RGB 32 GB DDR5-6000, WD Black SN7100 1 TB
Both 1440p and OLED, this 27-inch monitor from Acer has almost everything you may want to pair with your rig. It's even better now that it's $150 off, making it the cheapest OLED on our entire list right now. To top it off, it comes with a 240 Hz refresh rate, up to 0.01 ms response time, and a solid selection of ports with a DisplayPort, 2 HDMI ports, and USB Type-C.
Key specs: 27-inch | 2560 X 1440 | 240 Hz | OLED | 0.03 ms
Price check: Best Buy $399.99
The 16 GB version of the RX 9060 XT is a great little GPU. It goes toe-to-toe with the RTX 5060 Ti, offering great 1080p and decent 1440p performance. This one's got 16 GB of VRAM, too. Throw in a current-gen CPU and 32 GB of fast DDR5 RAM—during a memory shortage, no less—and you have a reasonable deal, here. Use code DEAL5ABS for an extra 5% off.
Key specs: Ryzen 5 9600X | RX 9060 XT 16 GB | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD
Read moreRead less▼
The 16 GB version of the RX 9060 XT isn't quite as fast as the RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB card when ray tracing is involved, but outside of that, it's generally on par. You don't get quite as good of an upscaling and frame generation system as with the Nvidia GPU, though. On the plus side, it is a lot cheaper and a far more sensible purchase.
Key specs: 2048 shaders | 3290 MHz boost | 16 GB GDDR6
RX 9060 XT 16 GB price check: Walmart $439.99 | Best Buy $449.99 | Amazon $489.99 | B&H $489.99
This is a very powerful gaming laptop for the money. First, you get that RTX 5070 mobile GPU, which is a very capable chip for a 1920 x 1200 resolution, especially with a 115 W TGP. And second, you get a 16-core, 32-thread AMD processor which is a mobile beast. Throw in 16 GB DDR5-5600 and a 1 TB SSD and you've got a lot of hardware for a very decent price.
Key specs: Ryzen 9 8940HX | RTX 5070 @ 115 W | 16 GB DDR5-5600 | 1 TB SSD | 16-inch | 1200p | 165 Hz
It's not every day you see an Alienware rig showing up its competitors on the price front, but here we are. This is one of the cheapest RTX 5080 rigs on the market right now, and you're getting the company's new and more understated aesthetic, too, if that's your jam.
Key specs: Core Ultra 9 285 | RTX 5080 | 32 GB DDR5-5200 | 1 TB
Samsung's relatively new 990 Evo Plus range has a lot going for it (check out our review), but its launch price was too high. This deal goes a long way to rectify that, and along with Samsung's excellent Magician software, it's a really solid SSD to stick in any gaming PC.
Key specs: NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,150 MB/s read | 6,300 MB/s write
