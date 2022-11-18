Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals 2022: notebooks are the hot ticket item this year

The Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals may be your last chance to bag a mobile bargain before Christmas this year. We've already seen a bunch of Black Friday gaming laptops (opens in new tab) with stellar discounts and don't think for a second they'll all have dried up by the time we get around to Cyber Monday.

Retailers will often hold back stock of sales items for another push around Cyber Monday, and with a whole new generation of gaming laptops ready to launch in the new year, I expect there'll be plenty of still relevant current-gen hardware ready to go on sale.

The PC Gamer staff are here, like truffle pigs for PC parts, sniffing out deals wherever they may be hiding. And we know just what to look for, too. Ideally a current-gen GPU, for one—one of Nvidia's RTX 30-series will have the chops to take on most modern games. Even some older models with RTX 20-series are still kicking around, though we don't recommend paying over the odds for something that old when are better rigs around for less.

We'll carry on curating the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals (opens in new tab) all the way through.

You'll also want to consider newer CPUs, many of which come with greater core counts than the usual four-core lot. That said, if you're being presented with the choice of a last-gen CPU paired with a current-gen GPU, it's not the end of the world—it'll still see you right, and the GPU is more important for most games, anywho.

Below are all the best gaming laptop deals we've found so far. And we'll continue to update this page throughout Cyber Week too, adding the best deals and removing deals that have expired.

When is Cyber Monday 2022? Cyber Monday is set for November 28, 2022, trawling Black Friday like a lovesick puppy. The temptation is to look at Cyber Monday like the unwanted sibling of Black Friday, with just the dregs left on offer. But while it's still going to be tough to get the goods shipped ahead of Christmas, retailers will often have a stock of great deals set aside for Cyber Monday. Cyber Monday also kicks off Cyber Week, where you may find a bunch of other deals on PC hardware to stretch out the sales season.

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals in the US

(opens in new tab) MSI GF63 Thin | 15.6-inch | Intel Core i5 11400H | Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti | 512GB SSD | 16GB DDR4 | 1080p | 144Hz | $1,049.99 $699.99 at Newegg (save $350) (opens in new tab)

This budget gaming laptop comes at a major bargain for what's on offer. It comes with Nvidia's RTX 3050 Ti, which will drive the 1080p screen at high frame rates in the latest games. While the CPU is a couple of generations old, it's one of Intel's finer 11th Gen chips. Paired with 16GB of DDR4 it's really not a bad config.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte A5 K1 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 5 5600H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,199 $729 at Newegg (save $470) (opens in new tab)

For just a shade over $700 you're getting an excellent RTX 3060 machine, that will nail 1080p gaming, and barely compromises on anything. Only the 512GB SSD gives me pause, but there's a spare NVMe slot to add a second drive into. Bargain.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS | 14-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,399.99 $899.99 at Best Buy (save $500) (opens in new tab)

If you don't want a hulking gaming laptop, let me introduce the Zephyrus 14: a 14-incher that can game without busting your bank balance or your shoulder when lugging it around. No-nonsense specs in a delightful package. That $500 saving doesn't hurt either.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte A7 K1 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800H | 17.3-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,299 $999 at Amazon (save $300) (opens in new tab)

A current-gen GPU with ray tracing capability coupled with a sweet Ryzen CPU on a big 17-inch laptop; not bad for the price, though some more SSD space would've been nice.

(opens in new tab) MSI Crosshair | Nvidia RTX 3070 | Intel Core i7 12700H | 17.3-inch | 144Hz | 1080p | 16GB DDR4 | 512GB SSD | $1,899 $1,349 at Newegg (save $550) (opens in new tab)

The RTX 3070 is very capable in mobile form, particularly when driving a 1080p screen like this. Pair that with a powerful 12th Gen Intel CPU and that 144Hz screen will be well used. This is a decently specced gaming laptop that will handle whatever you throw at it. I wish it had a better SSD for the price, but 16GB of dual channel DDR4-3200 RAM is not terrible. This is the Rainbow Six Extraction edition, so you've really gotta like yellow.

(opens in new tab) MSI Sword | 15.6-inch | Intel Core i7 12650H | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | 1TB SSD | 16GB DDR4 | 1080p | 144Hz | $1,699.99 $1,399.99 at Best Buy (save $300) (opens in new tab)

The MSI Sword here comes packing not only a 12th Gen processor, but a GPU that'll rip through frames per second at the laptops native 1080p, maybe even hitting the 144Hz the panel offers. Topped with a 1TB SSD and 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, it's really not bad for that price.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aero 5 XE4 | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | Intel Core i7 12700H | 15.6-inch | 4K | 16GB DDR4 | 1TB SSD | $2,199 $1,249.99 at Newegg (save $949.01) (opens in new tab)

This is an absolutely stellar deal. For the price of some RTX 3060 laptops, you can net an RTX 3070 Ti, a high-end up-to-date Intel CPU, plenty of RAM and storage, and all packed into a chassis that we've been fans of for a long time. It's billed as more of a creator laptop, as an Nvidia Studio laptop, and that's what we've always used these laptops for on-team. Hence the 4K resolution. But you could still game at high-res on this machine with the spec it delivers.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aero 16 XE5 | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | Intel Core i7 12700H | 16-inch | 4K | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $2,449 $1,299 at Newegg (save $1,150) (opens in new tab)

For a little bit more money than the Aero XE4 above, you can net yourself the exact same spec. Wait, what? No, it's actually different in a few ways: rather than 16GB of DDR4 the XE5 comes with 16GB of DDR5, and it offers a slightly larger 16-inch display. It might make sense to some to get the DDR5 machine, but generally we'd say you will get by just fine with DDR4. Oh, but this machine does come in a lovely looking silver finish.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aorus 15 XE4 | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | Intel Core i7 12700H | 15.6-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB DDR4 | 1TB SSD | $2,349.99 $1,429.99 at Newegg (save $920) (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a gaming focused machine from Gigabyte, this Aorus machine will see you gaming through the night-time hours. It offers a svelte chassis, but delivers a high 165Hz refresh rate screen offering a 1440p resolution. That's a great fit for the GPU silicon in this machine: Nvidia's RTX 3070 Ti. Plus this is a very well-rounded laptop, with lots of storage and plenty enough RAM.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aorus 17 XE5 | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | Intel Core i7 12700H | 17-inch | 1080p | 360Hz | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $2,399 $1,449 at Newegg (save $950) (opens in new tab)

Gigabyte's offering a very speedy 360Hz screen with this Aorus laptop. For that, it's dropped the resolution down to a modest 1080p. That means you probably only want to look at this laptop if you're really into competitive gaming, where that refresh rate will be put into best use. Otherwise it's a great spec with plenty of storage and a surprising 16GB of DDR5 memory.

(opens in new tab) Legion 5 Gen 7 | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | AMD Ryzen 7 6800H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 165Hz | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $2,199.99 $1,549.99 at Lenovo (save $650) (opens in new tab)

The mobile take on the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is a beastly GPU that'll chomp through games, especially at this laptop's 1080p native resolution. You'll stand a good chance of hitting that 165Hz refresh rate at the very least. You also get a powerful AMD CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a healthy 1TB NVMe SSD.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 14 Quartz | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX | 165Hz | 1440p | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,599.99 $2,199.99 at Razer (save $400) (opens in new tab)

The Razer Blade 14 is a sleek machine, and one of our favourites on the team. The pink Quartz version? Doubly so. It comes with an up to date Ryzen CPU that's supremely quick, and an RTX 3070 Ti which will see you right at the laptop's native 1440p.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 14 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 | Ryzen 9 5900HX | 15.6-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,799.99 $2,252.95 at Amazon (save $547.04) (opens in new tab)

An absolutely intense machine here with one of the best discounts we've seen. We're in love with the Blade in general, though this isn't our fave config; it's a little noisy and has the potential to throttle under heavy loads, but it's still a super speedy machine for a great price.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 | RTX 3080 | AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 300Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | $2,399.99 $2,099.99 at Newegg (save $300) (opens in new tab)

An immense component combo here, one that's sure to smash anything you throw at it, especially at its native 1080p resolution. It's not the cheapest we've seen it, but you may even be able to make the most of that speedy 300Hz refresh rate screen with gear like that under the hood.

Cyber Monday office laptop deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Inspiron 15 | AMD Ryzen 5 5625U | AMD Radeon Graphics | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $599.99 $399.99 at Dell (save $200) (opens in new tab)

This Inspiron makes for a reliable school or work machine. It's big enough to actually get work done but isn't too big to lug around with you. The 512GB SSD isn't massive but again we're not really looking to game on this, so it's not so critical. AMD has provided a decent six-core processor to power your productivity with this laptop, too.

(opens in new tab) Inspiron 15 | Intel Core i5 1135G7 | Intel UHD | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $599.99 $349.99 at Dell (save $250) (opens in new tab)

If you're not bothered about gaming and simply need a laptop for work, then this Dell machine is a good place to start. The Tiger Lake Core i5 may be getting on a bit now, but it's still capable enough. The RAM and SSD aren't much to get excited about, but for $400 it's acceptable for a school machine with a decent size screen.

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Medion Erazer Deputy P25 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | Ryzen 5 5600H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £999.99 £799.98 at Ebuyer (save £200.01) (opens in new tab)

Yeah, it's a chunky chassis to be sure, but this fairly generic gaming laptop does offer a great spec for this money. Its RTX 3060 will be able to drive its 144Hz display at 1080p, and with 16GB of RAM it's not lacking where it matters, either.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Gaming F17 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | Core i5 11400H | 17.3-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £999.97 £881.97 at Laptops Direct (save £118) (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a seriously large laptop, this Asus TUF chassis with a 17-inch screen wears it well. A well-rounded specs list makes this laptop worthy of the little extra cash it asks for an RTX 3060 machine, especially the 144Hz screen and 16GB of RAM. One thing it lacks a little in is SSD space, but you could easily open this laptop up and bump up your storage if required.

(opens in new tab) MSI Katana GF66 | Nvidia RTX 3070 | Core i7 11800H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | £1,399 £949 at Very (save £450) (opens in new tab)

This machine has been discounted below £1,000 across all the retailers so far this sales season, but this is the cheapest we've seen it at. And to be able to get an RTX 3070 laptop for less than a grand makes this svelte MSI machine a great deal. The only issue I have with the spec is that 512GB SSD, and that there is only a single NVMe slot in which to upgrade your storage.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 14 | Nvidia RTX 3080 | Ryzen 9 5900HX | 14-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | £2,749.97 £1,899.97 at Laptops Direct (save £850) (opens in new tab)

The Blade 14 is absolutely one of my favourite ever gaming laptops. The 14-inch chassis is beautiful and the 1440p resolution screen matches perfectly with the RTX 3080 graphics card. The rest of the spec, with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD, is pretty standard for the money, but won't let you down, either.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 17 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 | Intel Core i7 11800H | 17.3-inch | 1080p | 360Hz | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD | £2,999.98 £1,999.97 at Laptops direct (save $1,000) (opens in new tab)

Sure, you're looking at two generations back on the CPU here, but the i7 11800H is still a very relevant processor today. Paired with a beastly RTX 3080 and 32GB of RAM you can bet it'll handle whatever you throw at it in it's native 1080p, and will even work with an external monitor up to 4K. That 1TB SSD wont go amiss either.

Cyber Monday office laptop deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Inspiron 15 | AMD Ryzen 3 5425U | AMD Radeon Graphics | 15.6-inch | 120Hz | 256GB SSD | 8GB | £529 £349 at Dell (save £180) (opens in new tab)

While you won't get much, if any, gaming done on this, it is a great office laptop. It's a fairly standard chassis and size, but it's neatly made and offers great connectivity for busy students.

