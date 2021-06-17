PC gaming Australian deals to expect on Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime day is happening a lot earlier than last year, settling back down to its traditional June spot as opposed to the Black Friday aperitif it was in 2020. It's still running across two days though, with Monday June 21 and Tuesday June 22 being this year's Amazon Prime Days.

As usual, we'll been running the rule over what's worth your time and money when it comes to Amazon Prime Day PC deals, but it's not just going to be Bezos's besties shipping the bargains. There will be a host of other retailers looking to cash in on the Prime-focused sales event.

But if you are after the specific Amazon deals then you are going to need to get yourself Prime membership to fully take advantage of the deep discounts we're expecting this year.

So what is going to get its pricing slashed in the June event? With a worldwide component shortage you'd be forgiven for thinking that Amazon Prime Day will represent slim pickings for PC gamers, but while there will definitely not be any graphics cards on offer this year (are there ever?), we're still expecting some great offers to surface.

And there are already a few early deals on Amazon devices and services out there to whet our appetites, and you can expect Amazon's own devices to get some serious discounts over the days leading up to Prime Day.

Early Amazon Prime Day deals

Razer DeathAdder V2 | AU$139.95 AU$65 at Amazon

This trusty gaming mouse went on sale during Amazon's recent End of Year Sale, but it's actually gotten cheaper since then. It has a 20,000 CPI sensor, optical click sensors and feels nice and sturdy in the hand. While the RRP is AU$140, you'd normally pay around AU$80 for this. Still, a touch over fifty bucks for a great mouse = happy days.View Deal

Trust GXT 256 Exxo microphone | USB | Shock-mount | AU$161.90 at Amazon (usually ~AU$200)

We reviewed the GXT 259 mic recently, and it's a quality device. This version sits slightly lower down the stack, but is still a impressively priced microphone designed purely for voice recording. The included stand and shock-mount will make it a good, affordable choice for your streaming setup.View Deal

Xbox Series S | AU$499 AU$429 at Amazon

Obviously this ain't a PC, but you could almost justify buying one once Microsoft's xCloud streaming comes to consoles, and if you play a lot of first-party Microsoft games with Smart Delivery, it might be a good loungeroom option. Or you could use it to watch Netflix? Whatever, AU$429 for this tech is pretty good.

Echo Dot (4th Gen) | 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited | AU$79 AU$59 at Amazon

If you're in the market for a wee single room smart speaker at a low price, the 4th Gen Echo Dot is a decent device. You also get a free six month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited. It's worth noting, however, that the Echo Dot is a classic Prime Day product and we'd be surprised if there weren't better deals on the actual Prime Days.

Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals

With a bunch of new laptops coming from AMD and Intel in the coming months, and with the current generation only really hitting the shops now, there will be a lot of laptops around that are ripe for a good discount.

Amazon will be a good place to keep an eye out for gaming laptop deals from the usual suspects, such as Asus and Acer, but it will also be worth making sure to track what Razer and Alienware are doing on their own stores.

With the component shortage being what it is, your best chance of getting the latest GPU and CPU hardware in a gaming rig might just come from a new gaming laptop. They seem to be more readily available than even some pre-built PCs today, so there's a good chance of getting one shipped relatively quickly.

Amazon Prime Day gaming PC deals

If you want a new graphics card, and a beefy desktop one, not a weaker mobile version, then you're going to need to grab yourself a pre-built gaming PC. System builders have a direct line to the much sought after GPU commodity, and that can make them a better source for new cards.

There's a chance that Amazon may still have some pre-built systems on offer this year, but realistically you're likely to get a better deal on going straight to builders' sites themselves. Alienware regularly runs deals on its Aurora machines during big sales events.

Amazon Prime Day Gaming Monitor deals

Gaming monitors is another space we expect to see filled with new deals on existing screens. There are new HDMI 2.1 monitors on the way later this year, but for us PC gamers we're all about DisplayPort and so the current generation of panels are pretty darned good. And if we can get a high refresh rate gaming monitor for a good price we're going to be happy.

Prices for 4K panels, and even ultrawides, have dropped in recent times, and we expect to see some shiny 120Hz or 144Hz gaming monitors getting the discount treatment around the web this Prime Day, whether that's at Amazon direct or as a result of the sales event elsewhere.

Amazon Prime Day storage deals

Storage is another traditional Prime Day deals hot spot. The biggest discounts will often be on eternal drives, but you'll also likely see some decent deals on internal components too. Whether that's an NVMe SSD to speed up boot times and game loads, or a SATA SSD for big data storage, Amazon Prime Days PC deals are likely to throw up some solid state storage bargains.

There's also a good chance you'll see unfeasibly large hard drives on offer too, with healthy discounts on some 10TB spinning platters for you archivists out there.

Amazon Prime Day Component deals

Components are potentially where we'll see some weakness when it comes to actual deals. As we said at the start, there aren't going to be any GPU deals as there simply aren't any graphics to buy at RRP, but there is a chance you might find some discounts on processors.

The CPU wars between Intel and AMD have lead to some excellent budget chips, and if stock allows there might be some deep discounts to heat things up. But, as ever when it comes to PC components in 2021, it really is all about stock levels.

System memory is another place where we might see some components deals hitting these pages, so if you're in the need for a couple new sticks of RAM keep us bookmarked.

Amazon Prime Day Peripherals deals

I can almost guarantee that headsets, keyboards, and mice are going to offer up some of the best Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals this year. And are likely to be the most affordable too.

If the price is right you could kit yourself out with a whole new gaming setup, even if you can't spend big and get a whole new gaming PC.