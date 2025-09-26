This mouse has taken lightweight to a new level, weighing just 36 g. This, plus its great sensor and sturdy build, makes for a fantastic wireless mouse for competitive FPS gaming. It has zero extra bells and whistles, though, so it's purely for that market.

Often, there's no unique selling point to a gaming mouse: it either offers good quality for a great price, or it doesn't. But occasionally, there's something new enough about a mouse, or something that it does well enough, to give it that very definite selling point stamp, and I think that's the case here with the Corsair Sabre V2 Pro.

I already wrote about this upon its launch, but the Sabre V2 Pro Ultralight Wireless feels like a significant leap forward for mainstream lightweight gaming mice, just like the original Logitech G Pro X Superlight was way back in 2020/2021.

That's because it's seriously light and it hasn't been poked full of a million little holes. I remember when I first used the G Pro X Superlight and was impressed by the fact that it weighed only 63 g and was still full-bodied and felt very sturdy. 63 g is old news these days, but flip those digits around and you can impress me once again. That's what the Sabre V2 Pro has done.

Some won't get the appeal of an ultralight gaming mouse, and that's fair enough. I think there's definitely something to be said for the argument that the lighter a mouse is, the flimsier and cheaper it can feel, even if the materials are technically solid.

Sabre V2 Pro specs (Image credit: Future) Buttons: 5

Connectivity: Wireless 2.4 GHz / Wired USB-C

Sensor: Corsair Marksman S (optical)

Switches: Corsair custom tactile mechanical

Feet: UPE (AKA UHMWPE)

Max DPI: Up to 33,000

Weight: 36 g

Max acceleration: 50 G

Max speed: 750 IPS

Polling rate: Up to 8,000 Hz

Battery life: 70 hr at 1 kHz (16 hr at 8 kHz)

RGB lighting: None

Included extras: Dongle, USB A-to-C cable, replacement feet, grip stickers, alcohol wipe

Colours: Black / White

Price: $100 / £97

I felt that way for a while using this mouse. It took a couple of days for my mind and my hand to get used to something so light and for me to start to feel I wasn't holding something a little less than premium. But after I got used to it, that feeling slipped away, and I'm now left feeling like I'm holding something both premium and unreasonably lightweight. It's hard to explain exactly how my mind adjusted in that direction, but it definitely did, and it's made me realise how subjective assessments of quality can be.

I think I was just used to heavier things equaling better quality—that's often the case with keyboards, for example, in my experience—but once I'd used the Sabre V2 Pro for a couple of days, that subconscious belief dissipated. This is, without a doubt, a quality, full-bodied, sturdy mouse that just happens to be very, very light. And that's good news if you like to play competitive shooters like me. I've found there's the slightest pre-click wobble to LMB and RMB, but it's almost imperceptible, and only noticeable when I really hone in comparing the clicks between this and, say, the heavier and initially more expensive G Pro X Superlight.

(Image credit: Future)

I've tried other games with this mouse, but the game I keep returning to is Counter-Strike 2, because that's the kind of game this mouse really seems designed for. Without the burden of extra weight—a burden I wasn't really aware I was shouldering until I tried the Sabre V2 Pro—my hand glides into place with frightening ease. And I've been pleasantly surprised to find I'm not overshooting shots, either, which was something I was concerned might happen if I went too light.

Much the same as when I tried the G Pro X Superlight for the first time, this step down in mouse weight makes me feel like I'm fighting less against my mouse to place those headshots and keep my crosshair level when turning corners. And that wasn't even a fight I was aware I was having with circa 60 g mice until I tried this one. It could be placebo, sure, but either way, I'll take it.

I've had zero problems with the sensor, either, and as you can see from the graph below, that's because the tracking is incredibly consistent. The more consistent it is, the closer those dots should be to the averaged line running through the middle, and those dots for the Sabre V2 Pro are pretty much smack-bang centred.

Image 1 of 3 Tested at 1,000 Hz — The closer the dots are together, the more consistent a mouse is reporting movement. More variation or stray dots makes for a less accurate sensor. (Image credit: Future) Tested at 1,000 Hz — Each dot represents an update, which corresponds to the polling rate. Every 1 ms should mark a single update on a 1,000 Hz mouse. (Image credit: Future) Tested at 1,000 Hz — The spikes represent an increase in velocity, with more erratic spikes showing tracking going haywire. (Image credit: Future)

All of this leads me to conclude that the Corsair Sabre V2 Pro absolutely nails the competitive gaming use case. The only possible downside on this front, at least for some, might be that it has UPE rather than PTFE skates. This material is more durable, so it should last longer, but it's a little less glide-y than PTFE, although the increase in friction isn't massive. You can always replace these with some aftermarket skates as soon as there are any—presumably there'll be some Corepad or other aftermarket skates on the market for this mouse before too long, though I can't be certain.

(Image credit: Future)

It does come with replacement skates that have more surface area, as well as some sticker grips. Apart from that, you get the USB A-to-C cable and the wireless dongle, and that's it. That's minimal, as is the mouse in general—no real RGB and just your basic LMB/RMB/middle/back/forward buttons—which presumably helps keep the cost relatively low alongside the middling but adequate 70-hour battery life.

It feels like there's a definite target market here: those who, like me, want something to get that competitive edge with minimal extra frills, all for a reasonable price. Even its plain, symmetrical design is understated and prioritises competitive function over bells and whistles. Many of the best gaming mice tend to cost upwards of $150, and that's no doubt because they often include some combination of RGB, snazzy design elements, more battery life, more buttons, and so on.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Not here, though. If you want to cycle through DPI presets, you can hold RMB and the back button for a few seconds. You'll see the under-wheel RGB light up with the DPI's respectively coded colour—but only briefly, just to let you know which setting you're on. Then it fades away again, and you're back to the plain, functional mouse, free of any lighting.

Those DPI settings can be changed in the software, and I'm happy to say this is web software, not an installable app. The Corsair Web Hub for the Sabre V2 Pro is also very minimalist, allowing you to change key assignments, make some macros, change (and select between) DPI presets, set the polling rate up to 8,000 Hz, and update the firmware. It's gracefully understated and simple to use, just like the mouse. Which is exactly what you want from a lightweight competitive gaming mouse. You do only get one onboard profile, though, so no cycling between different presets.

Buy if... ✅ You primarily play competitive FPS games: Whether placebo or a bona fide improvement, I found the 36 g light weight to be a genuine boon to my aim in competitive shooters.

Don't buy if... ❌ You want RGB or more buttons: Or just about any other extra feature, as this mouse is pretty barebones. Which is a good thing, if you ask me, but that won't be for everyone.

If you're someone who's into all that gaming mice can offer for a broader audience, you'll find better elsewhere. But if you just want that sweet taste of competitive FPS victory and are happy foregoing all the extras to get there, this one's for you. At least, I've certainly found that it is for me, and competitive FPS games are my bread and butter.

The main competitor this mouse faces is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air, which comes in at the same $100 MSRP. The Turtle Beach has better battery life but is 11 g heavier, and I think I'd opt for the Corsair given that. After all, if you're going for lightweight, you may as well go all the way. Plus, judging from the graphs, the Corsair's sensor looks to track a little better. And you don't have to install any software locally to get it set up just right.

It's not a cheap mouse, by any means, but for the feat that is achieving a full-bodied and sturdy 36 g mouse, $100 rings very well to my ears. If you're into competitive shooters and lightweight mice, it's well worth the money. It's now my go-to mouse for playing Counter-Strike and Overwatch 2. I'm just holding out for those aftermarket PTFE skates: come on Corepad, get to work.