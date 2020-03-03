Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 map changes and new locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2's map has new locations in store. I mean, obviously. After all, few things in life are certain: Death, taxes, poorly written cliches, and a new Fortnite season bringing a couple of big changes to the battle royale map. With Season 2's Top Secret theme, pitting two factions of nefarious secret agents against one another, the map is filled with new bases for players to infiltrate or blast their way through.

Read on for a full rundown of each new location. Don't forget that we have guides where to find the new mythic weapons or loot-filled vaults.

The Shark

A large island located in the northwest corner of the map, conveniently shaped like a shark's gaping mouth. The "body" of the shark is a fairly standard agent base, with some patrolling henchmen NPCs. You can make your way into the base via the shark's mouth, which is just a boat dock.

Mini-Boss: Skye.



The Rig

The Rig is, appropriately enough, a big oil rig just off the southwest coast. Guess it makes sense that it's out there to pick up the sludge from the Slurp factory. It's another fairly standard base, with a smattering of henchmen patrolling. Careful with landing on the orange and white tower in the center. It's easy to fall off or chop your way through a floor, only to find out the drop is much farther than you thought.

Mini-boss: TNTina, who you'll find wandering around the center building.

The Yacht

In the immortal words of Lonely Island, you are on a boat. Located in the northeast corner of the map, it's a pretty sizeable yacht, with enough room for a helipad at the front and multiple floors. You'll want to make sure that you don't get caught in a tough gunfight in these corridors, as you won't have anywhere to go, barring a leap into the sea. Speaking of, if you get stuck in the water, there's a couple of convenient entry points near the back half of the yacht that will let you get back in.

Mini-boss: Meowscles.

The Agency

The home of the golden boy Midas, the Agency is another fairly standard-looking secret agent office space. Located on the island in the dead center of the map, you'll definitely need to cross some water to get to it, if you don't land on it directly. Don't be afraid to move in from the front portion of the base, as you'll find an easy phonebooth to disguise yourself in.

Mini-boss: Midas.

The Grotto

Imagine Blofeld from the James Bond series built a base in Fortnite and you've pretty much got an idea of what the Grotto is. I actually missed this on my first visit, but there's actually two missile silo openings built into the mountainside. The one you see in the picture above is the larger silo, while a slightly smaller opening rests a little higher up in the hill. There's also an entrance at the edge of the water, which will take you through a cave leading to the main area.

Mini-boss: Brutus.

