Today's Dune: Awakening patch notes are as long as a sandworm, with more than 300 changes, bug fixes, and squashed exploits

Dune: Awakening has only been out for about a month, but Funcom's survival MMO is already the target of some big changes. Today's patch, version 1.1.10.0, brings a bulleted list of changes so long it'll make your finger ache just scrolling through it.

Which is great! Funcom is clearly listening to player feedback and quickly addressing concerns, which is especially important since the PvP-heavy endgame has been receiving, shall we say, a mixed reception.

Last week, a hotfix turned the Deep Desert into a 50/50 split, half PvP and half PvE, which seemed to improve the mood of players tired of getting ganked by choppers while trying to mine resources. This new patch isn't quite as dramatic when it comes to big brushstrokes, but it's still got in the neighborhood of 300 fixes, features, and changes.

I'm not going to go over the entire list of patch notes, but here are a few that caught my eye in particular:

Reduced the frequency of Harkonnen attacks on certain Atreides bases (and vice versa) in Hagga Basin.

This is a bit of a bummer: there was a base that was always the site of a pitched battle, day or night, which made it easy to snipe a few distracted goons and drag them back to my base to enrich the water supply. It was clearly a bug, but I'll be sorry to see it go.

Improved interaction with vehicles. It should now be easier to enter them from different angles.

Hoo. Expletive. Ray. I don't know how many times I was out in the open desert with a bike or a 'thopter and needed to get on it or into it quickly, and somehow just could not get the damn prompt to come up. (Or worse, I'd panic and accidentally climb around on the vehicle instead of entering it.)

Fixed an exploit where you could repair all items to full durability.

I'm glad I had no idea this exploit existed or I'm sure I would miss it terribly.

Scout Ornithopter Thruster modules have seen an increase in speed when using Vulture Mode. Players opting to forego Inventory (or other modules) in favor of a boost Thruster should now have a speed advantage.

This is helpful to solo players looking to make a fast escape in the Deep Desert, letting them shut off their engines, blast their boosters, and glide to safety at a higher rate of speed than the pursuing 'thopters armed with rockets. If you want to bring an inventory module so you can carry more resources, it means more risk. I think that's fair.

Updated anti gravity fields to allow for stationary targets to get out of them rather than be locked into their initial 0 velocity.

Thank you. I hate being trapped in a weird bubble unable to do a darn thing.

Addressed issue where Dew Reapers would not continuously harvest water between dewfield patches.

Having to click for each individual patch was a bit annoying. That's the definition of a "Quality of Life" change right there. Perfect.

I'll stop there but you can continue reading the full patch notes here.

And hey, if you're in the mood for patch notes, how about taking our Patch Notes Quiz? It's fun, I promise.