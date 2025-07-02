AT&T says 'um actually' to President Trump after he blames the internet provider for conference call woes

On June 30, US president Donald Trump was in a conference call "with faith leaders from all over the country" when it failed. He promptly took to Truth Social to blame AT&T. AT&T disagrees with his assessment.

Following up — Our initial analysis indicates the disruption was caused by an issue with the conference call platform, not our network. Unfortunately, this caused the delay, and we are working diligently to better understand the issue so we can prevent disruptions in the future.June 30, 2025

The original post by Donald Trump, which was promptly shared to X by Karoline Leavitt, the assistant to the president and White House press secretary, accused AT&T of being "totally unable to make their equipment work properly".

Trump reported that it's the second time AT&T has disrupted a conference call of this magnitude. As reported by The Verge, AT&T initially reached out to confirm that it was working with the White House to "quickly understand and assess the situation".

Over on Truth Social, Trump followed up his original post, stating, "AT&T ought to get its act together. Please pass along the word to the tens of thousands of people who are there. We may have to reschedule the call, but we'll use another carrier the next time. AT&T obviously doesn't know what they're doing"

Almost four hours after its initial reply, AT&T followed up to Leavitt's tweet, clarifying, "Our initial analysis indicates the disruption was caused by an issue with the conference call platform, not our network".

(Image credit: Truth Social / Donald Trump)

The conference call platform has not been named, and AT&T didn't reveal how it got this information, though I'd like to imagine a rep talking Trump through his tech woes on the phone.

Donald Trump has seemingly not acknowledged this response since it came in two days ago, and though he's unlikely to have trawled through the Twitter replies, AT&T working with the White House does imply a means of communication between the two. Leavitt has also not acknowledged AT&T's reply. It is unclear right now if the White House will use AT&T's services in the future.

Trump's Truth Social posts still being live does suggest a spotty connection between the internet provider and the president. Maybe next time, he'll use Starlink—assuming he and Elon Musk resolve their current beef.