All active Arise Crossover codes and how to redeem them

Fists are flying, powers are blasting, and Arise Crossover may have just become my favorite combat-oriented game in Roblox. With so many beat-'em-up games on the platform, it takes a lot to make one stand out. This one is inspired by the hit webtoon and anime Solo Leveling so it’s bound to be an epic affair. If you’re ready to start your journey, we’ve got plenty of Arise Crossover codes available to get you started on the right foot.

A free mount to get us to our destinations in style, alongside cash and Rank-Up Runes, these codes are readily available for players to get ahead. Especially since there are so many enemies waiting to be defeated within the world of Arise Crossover. Prepare your fists, feet, and even your aura to take down waves of enemies with our help.

Arise Crossover codes

All active Arise Crossover codes

BETA - x250 Cash

- x250 Cash DRAGONBLUE - Free Mount

- Free Mount RUNES - x3 Rank-Up Runes

- x3 Rank-Up Runes UPDATE - x100 Tickets

Expired Arise Crossover codes

ALPHA

ALPHATESTER

CCTESTER

TESTERQA

TESTER

How to redeem

(Image credit: Roblox, CL Games)

How to redeem codes in Arise Crossover

Open Arise Crossover and wait to load into the game

Select the Shopping Basket from the menu on the left, with the top left icon

Select "Codes" on the right side of the Shop Menu, or scroll down

Enter any of the codes listed on our page

Click “SENT” to redeem your code and get your rewards

To make the redemption process easier, you can copy and paste codes directly from our page. We’ve tested each of the codes to make sure that they’re formatted correctly so you can get back into Arise Crossover as quickly as possible. If you wish to redeem them by typing them in, be sure that you follow the capitalization and spelling exactly as they are shown.

There is a chance that the codes may not work if you don’t. If codes aren’t redeeming or are showing as “Inactive”, there is a chance that the developer of Arise Crossover has removed the code without announcing that they were doing so beforehand.