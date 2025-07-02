Introducing the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct— coming from the Tokyo Game Show

The PC Gaming Show loves showing off PC games. You knew that already. But did you know the PC Gaming Show loves showing off PC games so much that we’re now showing up to a whole other show to show off even more PC games? Introducing the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct, coming to you from this year’s Tokyo Game Show.

After the roaring success of our 11th annual summer flagship event in June, we’re now taking the PC Gaming Show on the road—all the way to Shiba and onto the floor of Japan’s largest game festival this September.

During a blistering hour-long showcase, we’ll be spotlighting some of the best current and upcoming games on PC, Steam Deck, Linux and MacOS, alongside everything you’ve come to expect from the show, such as must-see developer interviews and world exclusives.

Again, with our June show now in the rear view mirror, and with our annual Most Wanted spectacle due return at the end of the year, the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct marks the second of three events set for 2025, as the only showcase dedicated to all things PC gaming continues to grow in size, stature and scope. We’re excited, and we hope you are too.

If you're a game developer who's working on an unannounced game, we'd love to hear from you. Email ✉ jake.tucker@futurenet.com and melissa.makhmaltchi@futurenet.com.

We’ll be teasing more about the games that’ll take centre stage in due course on PCGamer.com, and we'll share an exact broadcast time nearer the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct event itself. We can’t wait to reveal more in the coming weeks, but in the meantime we're gathering up some cool games to show you.

If you want to keep up with more updates on the PC Gaming Show—be that our flagship event in June, our end-of-year Most Wanted showcase, or the upcoming PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct in September—then you can find us at pcgamingshow.com , Bluesky , X and Instagram .