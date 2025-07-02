Microsoft cancels the Perfect Dark reboot that blew us away last year, closes developer The Initiative
Microsoft laid off 9,000 employees today, and cancellations and closures are following.
The layoffs sweeping across Microsoft today have claimed the anticipated Perfect Dark reboot that was announced in 2020, which a Variety report says has now been cancelled. The Initiative, the studio making the game, has also been closed.
"We have made the decision to stop development of Perfect Dark and Everwild as well as wind down several unannounced projects across our portfolio," Xbox Game Studios chief Matt Booty said in a memo sent to staff.
"As part of this, we are closing one of our studios, The Initiative. These decisions, along with other changes across our teams, reflect a broader effort to adjust priorities and focus resources to set up our teams for greater success within a changing industry landscape."
The Initiative was founded in 2018 and its debut project, Perfect Dark, was formally revealed in 2020 as a futuristic "eco sci-fi" shooter that's "not just about shooting." Development had reportedly hit some bumps in the road, and a release date was never announced, but a gameplay reveal trailer in 2024 knocked our socks off: PC Gamer's Ted Litchfield said "Perfect Dark is looking like it could be something special when it finally releases." That made its absence from the 2025 Summer Game Fest especially notable.
Microsoft announced today that it is laying off approximately 9,000 employees, with many of them coming from the company's gaming business. Along with the cancellation of Perfect Dark, it also cancelled Rare's Everwild and an unannounced MMO in development at Elder Scrolls Online studio ZeniMax, and imposed layoffs at both studios.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.