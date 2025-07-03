Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, July 3

Use our Wordle tips to help you make the most of whatever mix of grey, yellow, and green letters you've unearthed and find the path forward, and combine that knowledge with our clue for the July 3 (1475) puzzle for maximum effect. Don't worry if you're still feeling a bit lost either—today's answer can quickly sort things out.

All I had to do today was rearrange an early pair of yellow letters to win. Well, not quite, but the instant they turned green I knew I had today's game all figured out. Now my biggest problem is working out what to do with all the free time I've given myself. You can guarantee yourself the same breezy win with a little peek at today's answer, if you like.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, July 3

Large petals, often in a bright red colour, are one of the most striking things about these tall flowers. The seeds are edible too.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Here's your latest win. The answer to the July 3 (1475) Wordle is POPPY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

July 2: INCUR

INCUR July 1 : MOLDY

: MOLDY June 30: BLINK

BLINK June 29: WITTY

WITTY June 28: STUMP

STUMP June 27: PLAIN

PLAIN June 26 : OFFER

: OFFER June 25 : COMFY

: COMFY June 24 : ELITE

: ELITE June 23: ODDLY

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.