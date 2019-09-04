Best PC fans in 2019

Some like it hot, but your PC definitely doesn’t. To keep your rig from feeling the heat, you’re going to need some of the best PC fans. While it might be easy to dismiss all PC fans as being relatively similar, there is actually an intimidating array of options out there and choosing the right one can make a world of difference in performance, aesthetics or both.

Do-it-yourself Our guide to the perfect gaming PC build. It has all the parts you need.

PC fans are likely to be one of the least expensive parts of your gaming PC, but picking one up without first doing the proper research can quickly become an infuriating ordeal. It may not have the same curb appeal as picking out the best graphics card or best PC case, but taking the time to research your options and potentially invest a few extra bucks in a premium PC fan can pay huge dividends down the line. Trust me, your rig will thank you for it.

For instance, the Noctua PWM is simple and uncomplicated, which is why it's our best PC fan, but it also will likely outlast most of the other components on your build, while providing awesome amounts of airflow. Whereas the Corsair LL120 boasts some incredible lighting options so long as you’re willing to shell out a little extra and don’t mind the noise. Often PC build components come down to a calculation of dollars spent versus performance gained, and PC fans can absolutely give you some of the best bang for your buck. Whether you’re in the market for something powerful and robust, or sleek and flashy, there's something below for your rig.

Best PC fans

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Noctua) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Noctua) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Noctua) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Noctua)

1. Noctua NF-S12B redux-1200

The best PC fan in 2019

Bearing type: Self-Stabilising Oil Pressure Bearing | RPM range: 400 - 1200 | Listed CFM: 59.2 | Listed dBA: 18.1 | RGB: No | 140mm model no.: NF-P14s Redux – 1200 PWM

Inexpensive but performs great

Less ugly than the old Noctua models

No RGB

Less powerful than some other Noctua models

If you care at all about case fans, chances are you know Noctua. It's a trusted favorite among many DIY builders, and for good reason. Noctua builds fans that last a long time, move a lot of air, and do it quietly. The problem: Until recently, buying Noctua fans meant committing yourself to an ugly khaki-and-mud color scheme straight out of the '70s. Noctua was the definition of function-over-form, an engineering wonder that would impress any enthusiast who looked at your PC but disgust everyone else.

Noctua's recent Redux line finally rectifies this issue though, recasting time-tested designs in a modern gray-and-black look that won't detract from the rest of your PC build. And of the two Redux models Noctua sent over, the NF-S12B became a quick favorite. It's not as quiet nor as efficient as another blacked out Noctua model, the NF-S12A, but it is cheap. Time was, Noctua fans meant shelling out a lot of money on your build, but the NF-S12B redux balances great performance with a budget-friendly price tag, and looks great in the process.

You'll find no RGB lighting here—no frills of any kind, really. But the NF-S12B's Self-Stabilising Oil Pressure Bearings will last for years, while moving more air at mid-range speeds than any non-Noctua fan we tested and somehow keeping quieter than the competition as well. It's a clear winner.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Corsair) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Corsair) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Corsair) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Corsair)

2. Corsair LL120 RGB

The top fan for RGB builds

Bearing type: Hydraulic Bearing | RPM range: 600 - 1500 | Listed CFM: 43.3 | Listed dBA: 24.8 | RGB: Yes, with Corsair Lighting Node Pro | 140mm model no.: LL140 RGB

Top-tier RGB lighting

Surprisingly quiet at full-speed

So expensive

Slightly louder than the competition

Do you need RGB fans? No. Do you want RGB fans? Perhaps! They can look great in an all-glass case or even through a traditional side-window, and if you're chasing that full-cyberpunk aesthetic then Corsair's LL120 Pro RGB fans are the best you can buy.

The LL120s are packed full of RGB LEDs. Each has a complement of LEDs shining out from the rotor, diffusing light down the length of the blades as they spin. Then there's a separate ring of light embedded around the housing's outer edge. As a result the LL120s are the brightest and showiest fans we tested, and a perfect fit for any RGB addict.

They're not just for show, though. The LL120s are also pretty solid fans, lighting or no. At mid-range speeds they tend to be slightly louder than the competition, but at load they're quieter than just about any non-Noctua fan we tested—and that's only because most of the Noctua fans top out at 1200 RPM, versus 1500 RPM for the LL120. The biggest problem? They're expensive. Like, incredibly expensive. To use LL120s you need to commit to purchasing a three-pack of fans with an included Corsair Lighting Node Pro, a package that lists for $119.99. Additional fans will run you $34.99 each. That's a whole lot of money, even if the results are stellar.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Cooler Master) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Cooler Master) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Cooler Master)

3. Cooler Master MF120R A-RGB

RGB fans on a budget

Bearing type: Rifle Bearing | RPM range: 650 - 2000 | Listed CFM: 59.0 | Listed dBA: 31.0 | RGB: Yes, either through motherboard or Cooler Master's controller | 140mm model no.: N/A

Affordable RGB lighting

Lots of airflow potential

Louder than the competition

Less advanced RGB lighting

Okay, so maybe Corsair's LL120 fans are outside your price range. That doesn't mean you have to give up those RGB-everything dreams. We tested a few (reasonably) budget-friendly RGB options as well, and of those we're recommending Cooler Master's MF120R A-RGB kit.

Cooler Master's RGB design is a bit less high-tech than the LL120s, featuring only fan-blade lighting instead of the second ring around the outside. It's still a pretty attractive fan though, fairly bright and with smooth transitions. And while the package lists for $99, you can usually find it on-sale for much cheaper. Add in the fact that additional fans only cost $20 each, and you're set to save a whole lot of money on your cooling setup – as much as $100, if we've done the math right.

So what's the catch? They're loud. Like, really loud. Even Cooler Master admits it, listing the MF120R at 31 dBA. In our own tests the MF120R kit was reasonably quiet at 1200 RPM but completely unusable at its maximum 2000 RPM speed, posting the loudest measurements of any fan we tested—louder even than the other 2000 RPM fans we tested, the NZXT Aer RGB 2 and the Noctua NF-A12x25.

Granted, the MF120Rs move a lot of air at top speed, tying the Noctua NF-A12x25 for the highest airflow. There's no way you'd want to run them at that speed though, at least not for typical gaming use. Still, you get a full RGB lighting setup and some pretty strong fans for a fraction of the cost of Corsair's kit. As long as you limit the MF120Rs to running at 1200 or 1500 RPMs max, they might be a good alternative.

Best CPU for gaming | Best gaming laptop | Best gaming motherboards

Best SSD for gaming | Best DDR4 RAM | Best CPU coolers

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Noctua) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Noctua) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Noctua) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Noctua)

4. Noctua NF-A12x25 PWM

Best for moving a lot of air

Bearing type: Self-Stabilising Oil Pressure Bearing – Second Generation | RPM range: 450 - 2000 | Listed CFM: 60.1 | Listed dBA: 22.6 | RGB: No | 140mm model no.: NF-A14 PWM

Highest airflow of any fan we tested

Lots of accessories included

Old Noctua color scheme

Expensive for a fan with no LEDs

Here's some good ol' Noctua khaki-and-mud for the diehards. The Noctua SF-12B above is a fantastic fan, but if you're looking for a top-tier 120mm model that can move a lot of air, the awkwardly named NF-A12x25 blows away the competition. Of all the fans we tested, this is the model that pumped the most air through our test rig.

Of course, it was able to do that because it maxes out at a zippy 2000 RPMs. (Most of the competition maxed out between 1200 and 1500.) And moving that much air comes at a cost, namely noise. Noctua's own stats put the NF-A12x25 in the middle of the pack for noise, but our tests say otherwise—at least, at top speed. Spinning along at its full 2000 RPM glory the NF-A12x25 was the second-loudest fan we tested, surpassed only by another 2000 RPM Cooler Master fan.

But—and this is important—the NF-A12x25 was also the quietest fan we tested when running at lower RPMs. Our numbers have it putting out less noise at 1200 RPMs than some fans running 300 RPMs slower. Since those mid-range speeds are generally more likely to come up in day-to-day use, that makes the NF-A12x25 an excellent choice for your average gaming PC, while still giving it the headroom to spin up to 2000 RPMs in the middle of a heatwave.

Sure, Noctua's trademark brown fans will stick out like a sore thumb in whatever PC you build, but they're also a sign of quality and the NF-A12x25 lives up to the legacy. It's also a nice touch how many accessories come with the NF-A12x25, from a 12-inch extension cable and a Y-splitter to a bunch of rubber vibration dampers. The price is high, but it's hard to argue the value.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: NZXT) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: NZXT) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: NZXT) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: NZXT)

5. NZXT Aer RGB 2 120mm

RGB with a subtler effect

Bearing type: Fluid Dynamic Bearing | RPM range: 500 - 1500 | Listed CFM: 52.4 | Listed dBA: 22.0 | RGB: Yes, with NZXT Hue 2 | 140mm model no.: Aer RGB 2 140mm

Just really pretty

Plenty of accessories included

Additional fans are expensive

Louder than average

NZXT makes gorgeous hardware. It's not always the most cost-effective hardware, nor the most efficient, and indeed the NZXT Aer RGB 2 won't win any prizes for its performance in our tests. At its top speed of 1500 RPMs the Aer RGB 2 moves a surprising amount of air, but it's also louder than nearly every other fan we tested. And even in our low-speed tests, the Aer RGB 2 proved a hair noisier than the rest of the competition.

Look at it, though. It's really a sight to behold, especially in person. Unlike Corsair, NZXT limits the Aer RGB 2's LEDs to the outer ring, casting a slight glow on the spinning fan blades without directly illuminating them—and shining a lot of light outwards into the case. It's a really clean look, objectively as gaudy as any other RGB setup but seeming a bit more sleek and refined somehow. The Hue 2 controller is also more attractive than any of the other boxes we looked at, meaning you won't mind having to include it alongside the fans in your all-glass case.

Like Corsair, NZXT struggles with price though. A three-pack of 120mm fans plus controller lists for $129.99, even more than Corsair's LL120 starter kit, though additional fans somehow list for $29.99—$5 less than Corsair's add-ons. Weird.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Scythe) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Scythe) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Scythe) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Scythe)

6. Scythe Kaze Flex 120 PWM

The best budget PC fans

Bearing type: Fluid Dynamic Bearing | RPM range: 300 - 1200 | Listed CFM: 51.2 | Listed dBA: 24.9 | RGB: No | 140mm model no.: N/A

Cable is durable

Fairly inexpensive

Feels inexpensive

Relatively noisy

Scythe doesn't make a great first impression, granted. The Kaze Flex 120 PWM arrives in a cheap plastic package, looking more like it came from an auto shop than a modern PC retailer. Side-by-side with Noctua's Redux packaging, or Corsair's weighty boxes, Scythe feels every part the budget fan solution.

And to some extent that's true. Chances are if you were planning to skimp on fans, Scythe would come up in some of your searches. Scythe makes a ton of fans, and some are much better than others in our experience.

The Kaze Flex 120 PWM we tested is one of the company's better models though. At 1200 RPMs the Kaze Flex 120 moved more air in our test rig than some of the competition (Corsair, for instance) did at 1400 or even 1600 RPMs, presumably a result of having eleven blades where most fans have only nine. Lots of air goes hand-in-hand with noise though, and indeed the Kaze Flex 120 PWM is also noisier than the competition at any given speed setting—though since it tops out at 1200 RPMs, the noise is never as bad as models that spin up to higher speeds.

If you want a decent budget-friendly fan and the SF-12B isn't doing it for you? Scythe's blade-heavy blower might be the right choice. And hey, it's one more company that hasn't dipped into the RGB LED well yet. That's worth something.

How we tested

There are a lot of case fans out there, so we had to set a few guidelines. First, we limited our tests to 120mm fans. It's not because we hate 140mm. On the contrary! 140mm fans are generally quieter and move more air, making them a great choice for any case that can handle the larger size. But 120mm is still the "default" case fan, and it's hard to compare different fan lines when you're also comparing different sizes, so we stuck to 120mm versions as a control. (We've tried to provide the model number for the 140mm version where possible.)

That in mind, we contacted a number of the most popular case fan manufacturers and had them send over both their best-selling and their personal favorite 120mm models. Then we hacked together a miniature wind tunnel with an anemometer inside, a device that measures airflow. This helped us match airflow between different fans at different RPMs, and then use a decibel meter to measure relative loudness. As we said up top: You want a balance between airflow and noise. We took our decibel readings from five inches, which is closer to these fans than you'd ever be, but helped clarify what are otherwise minute differences in noise level.

We then also maxed out the RPMs on each fan to test a theoretical airflow limit, and the accompanying noise. Chances are you'd never run most of these fans at 100 percent – that's why they're PWM fans! But if you have an older motherboard without PWM (or have a system that runs hot) you might hit this limit and it's good to know how loud your PC could potentially get and how much air these fans hypothetically move. As for RGB lighting? Well, we have eyes for those tests.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.