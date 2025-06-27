A genuine contender for the best budget gaming mouse out there today, with a speedy sensor, light mass and a lovely user experience. Just watch out for its cheaper-feeling cable.

The Glorious Model O Eternal is a mouse that might not be designed as an ultra-premium mousing machine, but instead as a respectable, wired ultralight choice that provides some serious value from a trusted brand and model in the space.

The OG Model O launched back in 2019, when ultralight gaming mice first exploded in popularity, and propelled Glorious well and truly into the spotlight. This Eternal model brings a fresh budget variant of its tried-and-tested design, complete with a holey rear panel, and brings a potent mouse to the masses with its 12,000 DPI PixArt 3311 sensor, 55 gram weight and convenient wired connection for just $40/£30.

For a mouse that might not have many frills, you'd be surprised at how well put together it feels. Okay, the frame is entirely plastic, but its symmetrical chassis feels comfortable in hand for my usual palm grip and doesn't feel too small in-hand. There are subtle design differences against the original Model O, such as a front side that doesn't flare out as much, and the movement of the Glorious logo to the top side of the mouse, as opposed to being on the side.

The plastics here also have a useful texturing to them for extra grip, while the Model O Eternal also looks pleasant in either black or white. For extra style points, I'd go for the white that will integrate with a modern gaming setup if you're pinching the pennies.

Model O Eternal specs (Image credit: Future) Buttons: 6

Feet: PTFE

Connectivity: USB-A wired cable, fixed

Sensor: PixArt 3311

Max DPI: 12,000

Max acceleration: 50 g

Max speed: 300 IPS

Polling rate: 1,000 Hz

RGB lighting: none

Warranty: 2 years

Price: $40/£30

Buttons here are sensible, with what you need, and little else. You get two main mouse buttons for clickin', a rubberised scroll wheel for, well, scrollin', and two side buttons for going forwards and backwards Just behind the scroll wheel is a button for changing the DPI level—having this on the top makes a change to more premium mice from other manufacturers who insist on putting it on the underside for maximum inconvenience. The cable here is fixed, and with a slightly sticky feel, is one of the only elements where this mouse feels as cheap as it is.

The 55 g weight makes this Eternal mode significantly lighter than the OG's 67 g mass, and firmly leans into its ultralight origins. It's one of the lightest mice I've used in recent times, and it feels quite responsive. That becomes apparent when paired with the 12,000 DPI's worth of sensitivity afforded by the custom PixArt 3311 sensor inside and its convenient wired connection.

Okay, 12,000 DPI might not be the be-all-and-end-all of sensitivity as it was several years ago, but it's certainly fine for most folks in 2025, especially on a mouse as cheap as the Eternal is. It results in reasonably zippy and responsive performance in Counter-Strike 2, especially combined with the solid tactile feel of the Huano switches under the main mouse buttons, making taking potshots at counter-terrorist bots as much of a breeze as it should be.

I particularly enjoyed using the Eternal given the perfect storm of its decent sensitivity, its comfortable, sculpted frame, and those responsive main mouse buttons. The only thing to note with those buttons is that their click under finger is quite loud, so just make sure those around you don't mind the cacophony of noise that comes from the inevitable spam clicks as you fight to get one last shot off before being murdered by a bot, or a real person if you're playing online—that life isn't always for me though.

Purely wired connectivity keeps the Eternal easy to use, with no need for any pairing or dealing with misplaced wireless receivers. I had no issues plugging it into a vacant USB-A port on the front of my Windows gaming PC, and it worked straight away. There is some additional software available—Glorious Core—which allows for simple, but effective programming of mouse button functions, as well as configuring the singular RGB lighting zone on the rear of the mouse with custom colours and preset patterns, and for setting DPI stages.

Buy if... ✅ You want a brilliant, affordable gaming mouse: For most folks, the Model O Eternal is the ideal gaming mouse, with a great blend of comfort and power for its modest asking price.

Don't buy if... ❌ You want more advanced features: You don't get more advanced features such as higher polling rates or wireless connectivity with the Model O Eternal, although rivals with it will cost you a lot more.

The RGB lighting zone on the Eternal is bright, protruding not only out of the rear of the mouse with that holey exterior, but also slightly down the sides of the mouse. It looks decent, and is quite uncommon for an ultralight mouse at any price point, let alone as cheap as this one is. A lot of these more performance-focused mice forego lighting altogether, so if it's something that's extra important to you, then this Glorious option will be up to snuff.

And I think I've run out of things to say about the Glorious Model O Eternal, apart from the fact that you should go and buy one. Seriously, go do it. It's one of the easiest recommendations I've given a product in a long time on the simple basis that it gets everything right for its price tag. It's comfortable and stylish, while offering potent performance with its 12,000 DPI sensor and a light 55 g frame, with the benefit of lightweight and functional software and RGB lighting if you want it.

For the same $40/£30 price tag as our favourite longstanding budget pick, the Logitech G203 Lightsync, I'd wager that the Eternal is the bargain of the century. It's got a nicer look for my money, as well as coming with a more powerful sensor and a mass that shaves 30 g off of the G203, which now comes off as a bit of a chonkster. Ultra light, it is not.

Anyway, I digress—the bottom line is that the Glorious Model O Eternal is a simply brilliant ultralight gaming mouse. Just go grab one and see for yourself.