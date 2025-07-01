The PC game releases we're most excited about in July

After the rush of Summer Game Fest, June is a bit of a blur. And while the annual showing didn't have much to tease for July—the biggest games mostly set their sights on 2026—there's still plenty to tide you over. Not that some of us even need more games to add to the pile. My backlog spiraled out of control again somewhere between the last Baldur's Gate 3 update and Clair Obscure: Expedition 33.

July is no doubt lighter than the first half of the year, but take that as a sign to play catch-up or savor what we've got. This month, Mecha Break gets things started with some big ol' robot action, followed by the first-person fungus-shooting adventure Mycopunk. That leaves Killing Floor 3 and Tales of the Shire wrap up the month as two games making a comeback from earlier delays in the year.

I've scraped together the highlights for July 2025 PC games to watch here, plus included deadlines for Steam sale purchases and a few major updates worth revisiting.

Mecha Break | July 1 (Steam)

Some of these mechs look like Gundams, so that's plenty enough to get it on my monthly list. For those who need a little more substance than shiny metal: Mecha Break is a team-based hero shooter or PvPvE extraction arena, depending on your preference. That's on you, I'm just here for sleek robots.

Mycopunk | July 10 (Steam)

The fungus-fueled co-op FPS headed to Steam this month can kick it with the best of them, or so that's what my colleague Morgan Park says. In his Mycopunk preview, Morgan praised it for checking every co-op shooter box, but more importantly noted "it's passing the friend test with high marks," so pickier groups may have a win here.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 | July 11 (Steam)

I'm side-eyeing a few choices in the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 remake, but hopeful it'll do my childhood nostalgia some justice. Iron Galaxy studio remade this thing "from the ground up," giving them room to add new skaters and rework some of the old challenge format. And thanks to Mr. Hawk himself, it even has Bam Margera.

Killing Floor 3 | July 24 (Steam)

It missed its early 2025 window, but hopefully Tripwire's horror FPS is better for it. In his Killing Floor 3 preview, Jake was all about the "unapologetic throwback to the gory days of the horde shooter," and found himself more optimistic than anxious over some of the major changes to the series formula.

Tales of the Shire | July 29 (Steam)

The Lord of the Rings cozy life sim launches at the very end of the month, and it's probably the game I've watched the longest from this list. I played it at Summer Game Fest and was fond of the early cottagecore clutter, but Kara had more time to explore in her Tales of the Shire preview and didn't dig the wasted whimsy.

July gaming events and sales

Anime Expo begins on July 3. The Los Angeles event is among the biggest in the country, and typically includes a few game announcements and interesting dev panels

Japan's big indie showcase, BitSummit, kicks off on July 19

The Steam Summer Sale continues from June—you've got until July 10 to buy your discounted favorites

Once that ends, there are more Steam Sales planned for the month, with Automation Fest on July 14 and Racing Fest on July 28

Diablo 4 (Steam) Season 9 starts on July 1 with customizable spells, Horadric Strongrooms, and new Escalating Nightmare endgame dungeons

(Steam) Season 9 starts on with customizable spells, Horadric Strongrooms, and new Escalating Nightmare endgame dungeons Destiny 2 (Steam) showed off more of its next expansion with the Edge of Fate launch trailer, and it's set to debut on July 15

(Steam) showed off more of its next expansion with the Edge of Fate launch trailer, and it's set to debut on Abiotic Factor (Steam) launches its 1.0 update on July 22 , adding its final chapter, more anomalous entities, and The Praetorium

(Steam) launches its 1.0 update on , adding its final chapter, more anomalous entities, and The Praetorium Ratatan (Steam) enters early access on July 25

(Steam) enters early access on Grounded 2 (Steam) enters early access on July 29

More games releasing in July 2025

July 10 — Patapon 1+2 Replay - Rhythm and strategy unite for PC (Steam)

— Patapon 1+2 Replay - Rhythm and strategy unite for PC (Steam) July 14 — Dawn Apart - Space colony & factory sim management (Steam)

— Dawn Apart - Space colony & factory sim management (Steam) July 14 — Kaizen: A Factory Story - Gadget assembly puzzler (Steam)

— Kaizen: A Factory Story - Gadget assembly puzzler (Steam) July 15 — Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream - Isometric period drama (Steam)

— Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream - Isometric period drama (Steam) July 15 — Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced - Classic D&D makeover (Steam)

— Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced - Classic D&D makeover (Steam) July 16 — Hunter x Hunter Nen Impact - Arcsys' take on Nen (Steam)

— Hunter x Hunter Nen Impact - Arcsys' take on Nen (Steam) July 16 — Worship - Pikmin-inspired cult leading roguelite (Steam)

— Worship - Pikmin-inspired cult leading roguelite (Steam) July 17 — Shadow Labyrinth - Pac-Man, but make it twisted and 2D (Steam)

— Shadow Labyrinth - Pac-Man, but make it twisted and 2D (Steam) July 22 — Ball x Pit - Breakout-style roguelite base builder (Steam)

— Ball x Pit - Breakout-style roguelite base builder (Steam) July 22 — Hell Clock - Dark fantasy Diablo-style ARPG (Steam)

— Hell Clock - Dark fantasy Diablo-style ARPG (Steam) July 22 — Wildgate - Sci Fi FPS take on Sea of Thieves (Steam)

— Wildgate - Sci Fi FPS take on Sea of Thieves (Steam) July 23 — Wheel World - Open world bike adventure (Steam)

— Wheel World - Open world bike adventure (Steam) July 24 — Total Chaos - Doom mod turned full-blown horror FPS (Steam)

— Total Chaos - Doom mod turned full-blown horror FPS (Steam) July 24 — Wuchang: Fallen Feathers - Ming dynasty soulslike (Steam)

— Wuchang: Fallen Feathers - Ming dynasty soulslike (Steam) July 25 — No Sleep for Kaname Date - A new Somnium Files (Steam)

— No Sleep for Kaname Date - A new Somnium Files (Steam) July ?? — Era One - Ship customizing & base building space RTS (Steam)