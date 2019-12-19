The best Christmas deals for PC gaming are here. Your only chance to pick up last-minute gift ideas at low prices.

Where to find the best Christmas deals Amazon - All the things

Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops

B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs

Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories

Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops

Staples - Gaming Chairs

Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs

Gamestop - Games and Toys

Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories

Newegg - Components and Hardware

Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games

Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops

The period between now and the end of the year should see some good holiday discounts on hardware, monitors, TVs, and peripherals, and to make it easier for you to save a bit of cash, we've collected the best PC gaming Christmas deals we could find. That includes discounts on just about everything we saw on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Some products have simply stayed at their November sale prices, while others have gotten new discounts as retailers unload stock before the new year.

We'll keep this page updated as new deals appear and old ones run out of stock or expire. A few highlights so far: the Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SSD at its lowest price yet and the Razer Deathadder Elite (one of our favorite mice) for $25. Scroll down for more deals, and check back in throughout the holidays as we add more.

Best Christmas deals for PC gaming

Razer Deathadder Elite | $24.99 at Amazon (save $45)

This is the cheapest we've ever seen this mouse, now down to $25 from $30 the other day—and it's one of the best you can buy. The list saving is $45, but it's more like $20 off the average price.View Deal

XFX Radeon RX 580 | 8GB GDDR5 | $159.99 (save ~$15)

If you want a cheap but capable graphics card, look no further. Capable of handling most games at high settings and 1080p, or 1440p if you're not worried about framerate. This card hasn't gone for full price for over a year, so don't buy Amazon's claim of $220 in savings.View Deal

BenQ 27" 1440p 144Hz IPS monitor | $514.99 (save $85)

This is a reasonable price for a monitor with these specs, but it's worth noting that it went all the way down to $399.99 earlier this month. If you can wait, you might want to keep an eye out for better deals.View Deal

ASUS ROG Swift PG279Q Gaming Monitor | $549.99 (save $100)

Pick up the best gaming monitor on the market for a steal. This 1440p IPS display with a 144HZ refresh rate (165Hz OC) is the sweet spot for high-end PC builds. View Deal

PC Gamer magazine subscription | $28.80 (save $88)

Get 13 issues of PC Gamer direct to your door for under $30. Each issue is packed full of fascinating features, informed hardware advice, and reports from the wide world of PC gaming. View Deal

Gaming laptop deals

Pre-built PC deals

CyberPowerPC | Core i7-9700F | GTX 1660 | $899 (save $200)

The GTX 1660 makes this desktop PC perfect for 1080p gaming, but the 9th-gen processor leaves ample room to upgrade the graphics later on if you want move up to a 1440p monitor or high framerate.View Deal

Graphics card deals

XFX Radeon RX 580 | 8GB GDDR5 | $159.99 (save ~$15)

If you want a cheap but capable graphics card, look no further. Capable of handling most games at high settings and 1080p, or 1440p if you're not worried about framerate. This card hasn't gone for full price for over a year, so don't buy Amazon's claim of $220 in savings.View Deal

CPU deals

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X |4.4 GHz | 6-core | $199.99 (Save $49)

The price of this Ryzen 5 jumped up after Cyber Monday, and then dropped back down to its sale price. It won't be the best fit for a high-end build, but it'll suit a mid-range PC with an AMD GPU very well.View Deal

RAM deals

Mouse deals

Razer Basilisk | $39.99 (save $30)

The Razer Basilisk features a 5G 16K DPI optical sensor and 8 programmable buttons, making it one of the most versatile gaming mice available. View Deal

Razer Deathadder Elite | $24.99 at Amazon (save $45)

The lowest price we've ever seen on one of the best gaming mice ever made. You could often get this for about $45 in 2019, but this is still $15 less than the previous cheapest.View Deal

Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse | $54.99 (save $45)

Three thumbplates for the price of one! You can choose between a 12-button setup that's great for triggering macros in a big MMO fight. There's also a circular 7-button plate and a classic two-button arrangement.View Deal

Keyboard deals

Logitech G910 Orion Spark | $89.99 (save $90)

This standout keyboard from Logitech is a hallmark of over the top gaming design, but remains an excellent mechanical keyboard with Romer-G switches (not quite as clicky as other switches) and dedicated media controls.View Deal

Monitor deals

BenQ 27" 1440p 144Hz IPS monitor | $514.99 (save $85)

This is a reasonable price for a monitor with these specs, but it's worth noting that it went all the way down to $399.99 earlier this month. If you can wait, you might want to keep an eye out for better deals.View Deal

ASUS ROG Swift PG279Q Gaming Monitor | $549.99 (save $100)

Pick up the best gaming monitor on the market for a steal. This 1440p IPS display with a 144HZ refresh rate (165Hz OC) is the sweet spot for high-end PC builds. View Deal

Headset deals

SteelSeries Arctis 5 Gaming Headset |$69.99 (save $30)

One of our favorite headsets is $30 off, perfect for PC and console gaming. We're big fans of Arctis 5's air weave ear cushions, and DTS X v2.0 surround sound.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise-canceling headphones |$279 (save $50)

The set has three noise-canceling modes if you want to completely immerse yourself in a game. These were $100 off earlier, but a $70 discount is still a good deal, which puts the Rose Gold model at the same price of the other colors.View Deal

Gaming chair deals

Secretlab Omega 2020 gaming chairs | $359 (save $20)

While we don't think anyone has ever paid full price for a Secretlab Omega chair, they are the best, and $359 is a snip for what you actually get. So. Much. Comfort. Use coupon code PUXMAS19 for the full discount.View Deal

SSD deals

Samsung EVO 970 500GB SSD | $79.99 (save $70)

While the saving on the list price is huge, you could pick this drive up for around $100 for most of 2019. Well worth buying at $80, and this has dropped $10 this week.View Deal

PNY CS900 120GB SSD | SATA | $17.99 (Save $12)

OK, this is barely a deal, and you really should get a bigger SSD than a 120GB these days. But if a small OS drive is all you need, this is a good, fast one (515MB/s reads) for as cheap as we can find.View Deal

4K TV deals

Samsung 43-Inch QLED 4K TV | $499.99 (Save $200)

This mid-range Samsung TV has stayed near its Black Friday price—just a couple dollars more now, but still much cheaper than it was in September and October, when it sold for as much as $698.View Deal

TCL 50" 4K TV | $259.99 (Save $20)

Not a huge savings, but it's already a budget TV, and at this size it's hard to go cheaper and still get something of decent quality. TCL sets aren't fancy, but they do the job if you're looking for a no-frills TV.View Deal

Router deals

TP-Link Archer AC5400 | $229 at Amazon (save $170)

This is the lowest price ever for this superb gaming router, and while it has been around the $260-mark for most of 2019, this is still a good deal as it's new enough to spring back up to near full price. View Deal

Game deals

GOG's Holiday sale lists over 2,000 discounted games, including 45% off Divinity: Original Sin 2, 70% off The Witcher 3: GOTY Edition, 50% off Plague Tale: Innocence, and tons more.

Green Man Gaming's Winter Sale has 100s of games at low costs such as 40% pff Borderlands, 70% off Assasins Creed Odyssey Ultimate, and more.

Steam's Winter Sale has significant discounts on game franchises such as DOOM, Mortal Kombat, and Darksiders for up to 80%.

Other deals

Logitech G29 Racing Wheel | $199.99 at Best Buy (save $200)

It's designed for a PS4 but it'll suit your PC just fine—the only glaring omission is the lack of a stick shift. The pedals are excellent and there are several extra customizable controls.View Deal

Christmas deals for PC gaming - when do they start?

While most of the deals have started now, chances are that these Christmas deals will extend through the New Year. While some of these deals are holdovers from Cyber Monday. We've noticed that retailers aren't passing up the opportunity to add a bunch of good stuff for you to spend your holiday bonus on.

Christmas deals - what can we expect?

(Image credit: AMD, Intel)

Based on market trends and sales from previous years, we've broken down the most popular product categories and what we think you can expect over the holidays. In short, November and December tend to be one of the best times to buy SSDs, high-end displays, gaming laptops, peripherals like webcams and headsets, and graphics cards, especially last year's models or older, as the brand new cards rarely get much of a discount.

1. SSDs

SSDs have tumbled in price over the past couple of years, with bigger and bigger drives becoming more affordable. While HDDs still offer superb value for 2-6TB options, the rise of SSDs is seemingly unstoppable. Even NVMe drives, once the reserve of high-end builds, are within the reach of more casual PC builders. You'll always need more storage, and you'll usually find SSDs cheaper during the holiday.

(Image credit: Samsung)

2. IPS gaming monitors

While we'll see a significant reduction across all gaming monitors during the holidays, this year should see a decent dip for IPS panels. TN screens are always reduced in price, but IPS displays have seen fewer savings... until now. While 4K HDR displays are nice, only the most powerful gaming PCs can drive them at a decent framerate. What makes IPS panels nice is that they'll give you a step up in visual quality over a TN panel regardless of the resolution your PC can handle—it's the panel itself that's better.

3. Older 20-series graphics cards

We've already started to see Nvidia reducing the price of GPUs that are less than a year old. The original 2060, 2070, and 2080s have been replaced by 'Super' variants, and while the newer cards are undoubtedly stronger performers and offer better overall value, not all of us can afford a brand new 2080 Super. Thankfully, the holiday will see retailers selling off stock of older 20-series cards, potentially at decent discounts. This could also have a knock-on effect for pre-builts and some laptops with these GPUs in them, too.

To use a live example: we saw the Gigabyte GeForce 2080 Gaming OC card drop to $699 in June following the full reveal of the Supers, and that card started 2019 at over $100 more. It has rallied a little now, but keep an eye out for lightning deals and other limited-time discounts.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

4. Webcams and microphones

The rise of streaming has not escaped the attention of webcam and mic manufacturers. As such, recording set-ups that bring 1080p video and near-studio-grade audio are as affordable as ever. If you're serious about getting your face onto Twitch, the barrier to entry really has never been lower. And that goes doubly-so during holiday sales season.

During the recent Amazon Prime Day event, we saw one of our top webcams get reduced by 60 percent, which was one of the most significant savings of the entire sales event. And people snapped them up, along with a decent deal on the excellent Blue Yeti mic.

5. Laptops

Yes, we see it every year. Retailers know that you're waiting to spend bigger during the holidays, and few purchases get more significant than a brand-new gaming laptop.

When it comes to laptops, the capacity for upgrades and improvements is, naturally, way smaller than desktop PCs. So you need to get as much as you can afford right off the bat. With the holidays approaching, it's your chance to get a better laptop than you thought you could actually afford. So far, we've seen some decent deals on RTX 2060 and 2070-powered laptops, as well as sub-$1,000 deals on entry-level laptops, usually sporting GTX 1660 Tis or comparable cards.

(Image credit: MSI)

6. Gaming chairs

While it's possible to find discounts on gaming chairs all year round, the manufacturers tend to slash prices further during the holiday season. The reason is that gaming chairs are a luxury, and therefore more likely to sell during a sales event. You don't need a 'gaming' chair, but any kind of quality desk chair is an excellent investment for your comfort and spinal health.

7. All kinds of gaming headsets

As certain as rain on your vacation and traffic on your commute, the holidays will play host to a wealth of discounts on gaming headsets. Anyone actually looking for a new pair of cans is in the best possible position, because not only do you see savings on older models but you also see fairly substantial savings on the newer ones too. Looking for a Corsair Virtuoso or a Steelseries Arctis series headset? Keep an eye out for discounts. Classics like the Razer Kraken series and the HyperX Cloud Alpha will be cheaper, too.

(Image credit: Secretlab)

Money-saving tips

(Image credit: Future)

When you're faced with such a mass of deals during the holidays, it's easy to get lost. This article will serve as your best guide to all the offers once they're live, so it's a good idea to bookmark it and keep checking back to see what has been added. Here are some of the things we'll be doing to keep this article up to date.

1. Check the price-checkers

Every major retailer will shout as loud as possible about the savings they're offering. Finding deals isn't a problem, but checking whether or not they're worth it is more of a skill. We use sites like Came Camel Camel to keep an eye on the price history of items in order to see whether we're really saving money, or if the item's price was inflated the month before Christmas, only to be dropped again to make it seem like a good deal.

2. Set a budget, not a product

The real winners during the holidays are people who spend the same money as they might at any other time of year, but get a better thing. Say you have $500 to spend on a gaming monitor—you'll get a bigger, faster, shinier monitor for your $500 in December than you will in August..

(Image credit: Lenovo)

4. Look out for codes

Some retailers, like Newegg, offer codes and additional rebates on their sale items, and a surprising number of people miss them. When you're shopping for components during the holidays, keep an eye out for extra codes and for rebate cards. In some cases, things like GPUs and CPUs come with free games and software too.

5. Sign up early

Many retailers, like Amazon, offer prices exclusively for members. In Amazon's case, it's Prime, but other retailers have free membership schemes that give you an edge when shopping for deals. You'll sometimes get free delivery, too, and you're often given a head-start on some savings or the ability to checkout fast. If you're looking for a hugely popular item which is likely to sell out, make sure you're all signed into a site and ready with an account, because you don't want to be doing that stuff while you're desperately trying to lock down a purchase.

Our approach to deal hunting

Sometimes, it's easy to forget that PC Gamer is a team of people, writing for a broad audience of readers all over the world. We're part of the PC gaming community, just like you, and we love our hobby with the same passion. When we're searching through these Christmas deals, we always keep that simple fact at the forefront. We want to save you money so you can continue to enjoy your gaming PC.

We will only recommend deals that are worth looking at. Some products and offers are never going to be for you, but they might be perfect for someone else who is on a different budget or has different PC needs. Crucially, every deal has to represent excellent value and be something we would be happy to spend our money on, too.

We don't take sides, either. Whether it's Intel, AMD, Nvidia, Razer, Corsair, Steelseries, MSI, or another brand, we're only interested in picking out the best stuff and the most competitive prices.

Expired deals

While these especially good deals are currently expired or out of stock, we'll keep them here just in case they reappear again.

Thrustmaster TMX Force Feedback Racing Wheel | $119.99 (save $80)

Thrustmaster's entry-level racing wheel is our favorite for those on a budget or just getting into racing sims. 900 degrees of rotation and some decent pedals will get the party started. View Deal

Alienware M17| $1,699 at Dell (save $400)

This is one of the higher-end Alienwares, with a 17" high refresh rate 1080p display, an RTX 2060, and a Core i7-9750H. It weighs in at 2.63 kg (5.80 lb), so it's not light, but hardly a brick.View Deal

Samsung SSD 860 EVO 1TB | $110 (save $90)

One of the best deals ever on this super popular 860 EVO SSD. Though still a few bucks more expensive than other 1TB options, Samsung SSDs are reliable and fast.View Deal

Zotac GeForce RTX 2070 | $399.99 (Save $100)

A great price on a compact model of the RTX 2070, which outperforms the 2060 Super by a few percentage points. Especially useful for a mini-ITX build.View Deal

MSI GS65 Stealth| $1,399.99 at Best Buy (save $500)

The MSI GS65 Stealth is a slim and powerful gaming laptop that comes equipped with an RTX 2060 and a 9750H mobile CPU, perfect for high-speed 1080p gaming. View Deal

SteelSeries Rival 310 Mouse | $27.99 (save ~$3)

While this is only $3 below the previous price, the SteelSeries Rival 310 was already an excellent value. It's inexpensive, while still offering most of the features people look for in gaming mice.View Deal

MSI GeForce GTX 1650 Gaming X 4GB | $154.99 (save $45)

This graphics card is about as entry level as you can get for PC gaming, but it's over 50 percent faster than the GTX 1050. It'll definitely get the job done at 1080p 60fps.View Deal