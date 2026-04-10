WoW's next patch drops in just over a week, bringing a whole heap of world content and yet another gearing method from a deeply suspicious ally

World of Warcraft's next patch is fast approaching—and while it's not a major update in the sense that there won't be new raids, there is a healthy batch of new things to do out in the game world that should help you push keys, get your Heroic and Mythic clears, or engage in the real endgame: Fashion.

Aside from the prop hunt mode, WoW will be getting three new kinds of overworld content come April 21. The first are void assaults—open-world attacks on Eversong and Zul'aman that work through a weekly rotation. Beat enough void strikes, and you'll have an incursion on your hands.

The second are ritual sites, which do seem pretty neat. Something of a demi-delve, these'll see players of party sizes between one and five aiming to stop the naga and Twilight's blade from accruing power: They'll also come with difficulty tiers, escalating rewards, and contributions to your Great Vault.

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If all that doom and gloom is a little much for you, you can go chill out with some spearfishing in Zul'aman dubbed "Abyss Anglers", which promises more ways to upgrade your gear and is an opportunity snap up some cosmetic rewards. Little awkward if there's void assaults going on in the same zone, mind.

Finally, Decimus' voidforge is now properly open for business. Decimus being the suspicious, but sassy domanaar we teamed up with during Midnight's story. This was something you could unlock since the expansion's launch, but it's now finally going to have a use. Per this PTR post on the forums, it'll work like this:

"Upon defeating a Midnight Season 1 raid boss or completing a Mythic+ Dungeon, Bountiful Delve, or Prey Hunt on Nightmare difficulty, players may choose to spend their Nebulous Voidcores to receive a random item appropriate for their Loot Specialization from that activity. After receiving an item in this way, it is removed from that loot pool until all eligible items have been obtained on a per-difficulty basis."

As for how you get those voidcores, there's a buncha methods—gold, Marl, Veteran dawncrests, and so on. You'll also be able to get Ascendant Voidcores (we are fast approaching proper noun overload, but this is an MMO), which allows you to bump up one of your fully-upgraded Mythic or Hero-tier weapons or trinkets.

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Which, alongside Prey, marks the second gearing method we've obtained in this expansion from a suspiciously self-interested force tampering with dark magics. I now have two nickels. Basically, the patch offers more world content for solo players and more gearing options for the item-level chasers. Oh! And prop hunt, of course.