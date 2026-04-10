WoW's next patch drops in just over a week, bringing a whole heap of world content and yet another gearing method from a deeply suspicious ally

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I don't trust Decimus, but I like his energy.

The voidforge in World of Warcraft, a strange arcane forge used to upgrade gear.
(Image credit: Blizzard)

World of Warcraft's next patch is fast approaching—and while it's not a major update in the sense that there won't be new raids, there is a healthy batch of new things to do out in the game world that should help you push keys, get your Heroic and Mythic clears, or engage in the real endgame: Fashion.

Aside from the prop hunt mode, WoW will be getting three new kinds of overworld content come April 21. The first are void assaults—open-world attacks on Eversong and Zul'aman that work through a weekly rotation. Beat enough void strikes, and you'll have an incursion on your hands.

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As for how you get those voidcores, there's a buncha methods—gold, Marl, Veteran dawncrests, and so on. You'll also be able to get Ascendant Voidcores (we are fast approaching proper noun overload, but this is an MMO), which allows you to bump up one of your fully-upgraded Mythic or Hero-tier weapons or trinkets.

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Harvey Randall
Harvey Randall
Staff Writer

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

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