Crimson Desert devs are addressing all your complaints (and then some) in a long list of planned updates, which includes adding difficulty options

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That's a mighty fine list of planned changes.

Crimson Desert - Kliff
(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

One of Crimson Desert's most frustrating issues is running out of enemies to kill, which isn't an issue I thought we'd have in a massive open-world game. Pearl Abyss, I want to turn Kliff into a cannonball and body slam enemies like an anime character, and I can't do that if there are no enemies left to kill. That's a sentiment shared by an increasing number of players as they make it out of Hernand and start clearing up the map.

Just three weeks after launch, Pearl Abyss is addressing these fan requests straight up—and working on even more upgrades we never asked for—with a preview of changes coming in future updates. These updates will roll out gradually from April through June.

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  • More pets, mounts, and mount armour
  • UI improvements like font size adjustments
  • Further refinements to the controls
  • Improving the quality of distant scenery

Crimson Desert is a much-improved game over its launch counterpart from just three weeks ago, and it's been great to see Pearl Abyss react to fan feedback, even if it's shaved off some of the hard edges inherent in the developer's original vision.

Crimson Desert charactersCrimson Desert Abyss ArtifactsCrimson Desert respecHow to steal in Crimson DesertHow to find keys in Crimson DesertHow to fast travel in Crimson Desert

Crimson Desert characters: Unlock each
Crimson Desert Abyss Artifacts: Level up
Crimson Desert respec: Swap your skills
How to steal in Crimson Desert: Pilfer some loot
How to find keys in Crimson Desert: Open doors
How to fast travel in Crimson Desert: Going places

Rory Norris
Rory Norris
Guides Writer

Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.

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