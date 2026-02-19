This Ryzen CPU, DDR5 kit, and cooler bundle is your sensible way to navigate the stormy waters of the DRAMageddon
You'll need an AM5 motherboard to go with it, of course, but at least they're not priced into outer space.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Six months ago, this wouldn't have been much of a deal, but now that DRAM is ludicrously expensive, it's the only sensible way of bagging an upgrade for an older gaming PC.
Key specs: AMD Ryzen 5 9600X processor | Team Group Delta T-Force RGB 16 GB DDR5-6000 CL38 kit | MSI MAG Coreliquid A13 240 cooler
If you've got an old-ish gaming PC, maybe one that's around six to ten years old, you might be despairing over doing a full system upgrade right now. While you can transplant your current graphics card and storage drives into any new build, the very latest processors all use DDR5 RAM, and that costs a small fortune. It's no better with DDR4, so there's not much point in choosing an older CPU, either.
Fortunately, there is some light in the grim tunnel, and it's in the form of Newegg's CPU bundles. Not all of them are worth considering, but this one certainly is, because you're getting a nifty Ryzen 5 9600X CPU, a 16 GB dual-channel DDR5-6000 memory kit, and an MSI Coreliquid AIO cooler for a smidge under $400.
- Join us on WhatsApp for daily deals, direct to your phone.
Given that the CPU alone normally retails for around $190, and you're looking at least $230 for a basic 16 GB DRAM kit, you're already saving a bit of money before Newegg throws in an MSI liquid cooler.
The process has six Zen 5 cores, with support for 12 threads; it also has 32 MB of L3 cache and a boost clock of 5.4 GHz. With a standard power limit of just 60 W, it's very easy to keep cool, too. AMD's budget gaming chip was rather overpriced at launch, but not anymore, and it's a great little gaming processor.
Team Group's T-Force DDR5 kit is pretty decent, too. Sure, the looks are a bit over-the-top, but you won't really notice that once it's installed inside your PC. And don't worry about the capacity, either, because 16 GB is still plenty enough memory for gaming for most scenarios.
Gaming performance
16 vs 32 GB system memory
|Product
|Value
|RTX 5070 - 32 GB system RAM
|38 Avg FPS, 27 1% Low FPS
|RTX 5070 - 16 GB system RAM
|36 Avg FPS, 27 1% Low FPS
|Product
|Value
|RTX 5070 - 32 GB system RAM
|67 Avg FPS, 46 1% Low FPS
|RTX 5070 - 16 GB system RAM
|67 Avg FPS, 44 1% Low FPS
|Product
|Value
|RTX 5070 - 32 GB system RAM
|34 Avg FPS, 24 1% Low FPS
|RTX 5070 - 16 GB system RAM
|34 Avg FPS, 24 1% Low FPS
|Product
|Value
|RTX 5070 - 32 GB system RAM
|71 Avg FPS, 51 1% Low FPS
|RTX 5070 - 16 GB system RAM
|70 Avg FPS, 46 1% Low FPS
|Product
|Value
|RTX 5070 - 32 GB system RAM
|120 Avg FPS, 63 1% Low FPS
|RTX 5070 - 16 GB system RAM
|110 Avg FPS, 47 1% Low FPS
|Product
|Value
|RTX 5070 - 32 GB system RAM
|9 Avg FPS, 6 1% Low FPS
|RTX 5070 - 16 GB system RAM
|8 Avg FPS, 2 1% Low FPS
|Product
|Value
|RTX 5070 - 32 GB system RAM
|53 Avg FPS, 27 1% Low FPS
|RTX 5070 - 16 GB system RAM
|52 Avg FPS, 25 1% Low FPS
|Product
|Value
|RTX 5070 - 32 GB system RAM
|56 Avg FPS, 28 1% Low FPS
|RTX 5070 - 16 GB system RAM
|54 Avg FPS, 15 1% Low FPS
Memory usage (total/process)
16 vs 32 GB system memory
|Product
|Value
|RTX 5070 - 32 GB system RAM
|13800 Avg system RAM, 6200 Avg process RAM
|RTX 5070 - 16 GB system RAM
|12900 Avg system RAM, 6000 Avg process RAM
|Product
|Value
|RTX 5070 - 32 GB system RAM
|15300 Avg system RAM, 8600 Avg process RAM
|RTX 5070 - 16 GB system RAM
|11800 Avg system RAM, 6299.8 Avg process RAM
|Product
|Value
|RTX 5070 - 32 GB system RAM
|15800 Avg system RAM, 7700 Avg process RAM
|RTX 5070 - 16 GB system RAM
|12200 Avg system RAM, 5899.9 Avg process RAM
|Product
|Value
|RTX 5070 - 32 GB system RAM
|18700 Avg system RAM, 7000 Avg process RAM
|RTX 5070 - 16 GB system RAM
|12600 Avg system RAM, 4300 Avg process RAM
|Product
|Value
|RTX 5070 - 32 GB system RAM
|18000 Avg system RAM, 9799.9 Avg process RAM
|RTX 5070 - 16 GB system RAM
|11400 Avg system RAM, 6200 Avg process RAM
|Product
|Value
|RTX 5070 - 32 GB system RAM
|27300 Avg system RAM, 19500 Avg process RAM
|RTX 5070 - 16 GB system RAM
|14900 Avg system RAM, 899.7 Avg process RAM
|Product
|Value
|RTX 5070 - 32 GB system RAM
|22400 Avg system RAM, 13700 Avg process RAM
|RTX 5070 - 16 GB system RAM
|12800 Avg system RAM, 7900 Avg process RAM
|Product
|Value
|RTX 5070 - 32 GB system RAM
|29300 Avg system RAM, 19800 Avg process RAM
|RTX 5070 - 16 GB system RAM
|13700 Avg system RAM, 7200 Avg process RAM
Lastly, while the cooler isn't a massive beast of a thing, it's going cope absolutely fine with the little Ryzen's modicum of heat. Plus, being 240 mm in size, it's going to fit in a lot more cases than a 360 mm will. Do note that the cooler isn't technically part of the bundle: it's a 'free gift offer', so just make sure it's selected when you head for the checkout.
There's only one aspect missing from this bundle for a gaming PC upgrade, and that's a motherboard. Fortunately, you've got plenty to choose from, covering all kinds of budgets, and the RAMpocalypse hasn't affected these at all. For example, Gigabyte's B850 Gaming X is well-specced and nice to look at, and only costs