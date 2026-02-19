Save $110 Newegg CPU Memory Combo: was $449.98 now $339.98 at Newegg Six months ago, this wouldn't have been much of a deal, but now that DRAM is ludicrously expensive, it's the only sensible way of bagging an upgrade for an older gaming PC. Key specs: AMD Ryzen 5 9600X processor | Team Group Delta T-Force RGB 16 GB DDR5-6000 CL38 kit | MSI MAG Coreliquid A13 240 cooler

If you've got an old-ish gaming PC, maybe one that's around six to ten years old, you might be despairing over doing a full system upgrade right now. While you can transplant your current graphics card and storage drives into any new build, the very latest processors all use DDR5 RAM, and that costs a small fortune. It's no better with DDR4, so there's not much point in choosing an older CPU, either.

Fortunately, there is some light in the grim tunnel, and it's in the form of Newegg's CPU bundles. Not all of them are worth considering, but this one certainly is, because you're getting a nifty Ryzen 5 9600X CPU, a 16 GB dual-channel DDR5-6000 memory kit, and an MSI Coreliquid AIO cooler for a smidge under $400.

Given that the CPU alone normally retails for around $190, and you're looking at least $230 for a basic 16 GB DRAM kit, you're already saving a bit of money before Newegg throws in an MSI liquid cooler.

The process has six Zen 5 cores, with support for 12 threads; it also has 32 MB of L3 cache and a boost clock of 5.4 GHz. With a standard power limit of just 60 W, it's very easy to keep cool, too. AMD's budget gaming chip was rather overpriced at launch, but not anymore, and it's a great little gaming processor.

Team Group's T-Force DDR5 kit is pretty decent, too. Sure, the looks are a bit over-the-top, but you won't really notice that once it's installed inside your PC. And don't worry about the capacity, either, because 16 GB is still plenty enough memory for gaming for most scenarios.

Lastly, while the cooler isn't a massive beast of a thing, it's going cope absolutely fine with the little Ryzen's modicum of heat. Plus, being 240 mm in size, it's going to fit in a lot more cases than a 360 mm will. Do note that the cooler isn't technically part of the bundle: it's a 'free gift offer', so just make sure it's selected when you head for the checkout.

