Save $179.98 Newegg CPU, motherboard, memory bundle: was $679.97 now $499.99 at Newegg With the CPU and motherboard normally retailing at $200 apiece, this $500 means you're getting 16 GB of DDR5-6000 for $100. Seven months ago, that would have been way too expensive. Now it's a veritable bargain. Key specs: AMD Ryzen 5 9600X processor | Gigabyte B850 Aorus Elite WiFi7 Ice | Team Group Delta T-Force RGB 16 GB DDR5-6000 CL38 kit

With the global memory crisis showing no signs of getting any better (if anything, it's going to get worse), the idea of upgrading an old gaming PC to a new AMD AM5 platform and Zen 5 processor might seem to be nothing but a dream. Fortunately, help is at hand in the form of a Newegg CPU, motherboard, and DDR5 bundle.

At a cent shy of $500 at Newegg, you're basically only paying $100 for a 16 GB set of DDR5-6000 DRAM. Specifically, a Team Group kit that's normally twice the price.

Join us on WhatsApp for daily deals, direct to your phone.

Let's start with the main focus of the bundle, the AMD processor. It's a Ryzen 5 9600X, with six cores, 12 threads, a boost clock of 5.4 GHz, 32 MB of Level 3 cache, and sports a very low 65 W standard power limit. If you went out and bought this separately, you'd be looking at a $200 dollar price tag, so it forms a sizeable chunk of the bundle's budget.

(Image credit: Future)

With only 12 threads to its name, it's obviously not the best choice for compiling or compression/decompression tasks. But for pure gaming, it's a great little chip, and it's really only beaten by processors that are double in price and packing big dollops of 3D V-cache.

AMD no longer includes coolers with its CPUs, but Newegg's got your back here, as it's throwing in a free Cooler Master MasterLiquid 240L AIO liquid cooler. It's nothing super-fancy, but it'll handle the 9600X's 65 W with ease. Just make sure it's been added to the cart before you purchase the bundle.

Every good CPU needs a good motherboard, and you're getting a very nice one here, a Gigabyte B850 Aorus Elite WiFi7 Ice. You can pick one of these up for around $210 at Amazon, and it's a very pretty and well-specified motherboard.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Obviously, if you're not looking to have a white build with your PC upgrade, then this bundle isn't for you, but with three PCIe slots, three M.2 SSD sockets, and 12 USB ports on the rear IO panel, it's got a lot to offer.

Lastly, there's the all-important DRAM kit. Team Group's T-Force set has the right speed that you want for an AM5 Ryzen (i.e. 6000 MT/s), though its timings are a little on the slow side (eg, CAS latency is 38 cycles). You won't notice this so much in games, and if you've never used any other DDR5 kit, you won't notice it at all.

You might be worried about the capacity, but don't worry because 16 GB is actually fine for most gaming scenarios. Yes, some games will bounce hard off that amount, but those situations are relatively rare, and with luck, by the time it becomes a consistent problem, the DRAM crisis should be over.