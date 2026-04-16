This September will mark the tenth anniversary of AMD's 'legendary' AM4 desktop processor socket, one that's still going strong today. And if one leak is to be believed, it would seem that Team Red is planning to mark the occasion by releasing a special version of another classic: the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. Except there doesn't seem to be anything special about it at all.

The leak in question comes from HXL on X, with what looks like a photo of a presentation slide that shows all the key pieces of information behind this puzzle, i.e. the processor, the year, and a 10-year anniversary logo for the AM4 socket.

AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D first appeared in 2022, and despite being somewhat pricey and hot-running, it set all kinds of performance records in certain games, thanks to its massive 64 MB of L3 cache bonded to the top of the core chiplet. Better known as 3D V-Cache, the additional SRAM returned with future generations of Ryzen chips, turning the 7800X3D and 9800X3D into the best gaming CPUs money can buy.

Since those particular processors use a newer socket, it makes sense that AMD would return to its best AM4 gaming chip to celebrate the decade-old system. What's puzzling, though, is that if the photo is 100% genuine, it would seem that there's going to be absolutely nothing special about this anniversary edition.

Well, other than the fact that you can potentially buy it, which is sadly not the case for the original Ryzen 7 5800X3D. That's because it doesn't seem to be manufactured any more, and along with the 5700X3D, a slightly cut-down version of the original, it is incredibly hard to find new, in its retail packaging, and at a sensible price.

(Image credit: Future)

But other than that, the special edition 5800X3D has the same specifications as a standard 5800X3D: eight cores, 16 threads, a 4.5 GHz boost clock, 100 MB of total cache (4 MB L2 + 96 MB L3), and a TDP of 105 W.

It might come with a fancy box or maybe even a plush stand, so you can show off the chip on your gaming desk, but the leaked photo provides no hints of this. Likewise, there is no indication of price and market availability. My guess is that if all of this is genuine, then it's going to be very pricey and pretty hard to find in stores.

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I hope not because the kind of birthday party where you only get invited if you're rich and popular is no party at all.