MSI MAG B850 Gaming Plus Max WiFi review

Bigger BIOS, better overclocking.

Our Verdict

One of the first AMD motherboards to feature a 64 MB BIOS for future feature and CPU compatibility plus new independent base clock overclocking tools. However, you pay a hefty premium for these new features that mean better value can be had elsewhere.

For

  • White color scheme
  • Wi-Fi 7 support
  • PCIe 5.0 SSD and M.2 SSD support
  • Overclockable

Against

  • Toasty VRMs
  • M.2 heatsink struggles with PCIe 5.0 SSDs
  • No USB4
  • Mediocre audio codec

We’re in the middle of AMD’s 800-series chipset lifecycle and several manufacturers including MSI have seen fit for a motherboard refresh. This often includes tweaks to designs to improve performance, include modern features or even add support for new CPUs. The MSI MAG B850 Gaming Plus Max WiFi will retail for around $260, so what do you get for your money?

Its headline features aren’t huge, but could be useful for those that want to maximise their future proofing or have an additional easy way to overclock their system.

A base clock generator chip allows for separate adjustment to this frequency so it’s not tied to the rest of the system, providing an additional way to overclock and gain free performance. You can even adjust this on the fly outside of the EFI using two jumpers on the PCB.

MAG B850 Gaming Plus Max WiFi specs

MAG B850 Gaming Plus Max WiFi on a desk.

Socket: AMD Socket AM5
Chipset: AMD B850
CPU compatibility: AMD Ryzen 7000/8000/9000 desktop
Form factor: ATX
Memory support: DDR5-4800 to DDR5-8200 (OC), up to 256 GB
Storage: 3x M.2, 4x SATA
USB (rear): 2x USB 3.1 Type-C 10 Gbps, 1x USB 3.1 Type-A 10 Gbps, 1x USB 3.0 Type-A 5 Gbps, 4 x USB 2.0
Display: 1x DisplayPort
Networking: Realtek 5G LAN, Wi-Fi 7
Audio: Realtek ALC897
Price: $259 | £TBC | $AU TBC

MSI has gone all out here with the white theme on this $260 B850 chipset motherboard, even including the PCIe and DIMM slots as well as the CPU cooler mounting brackets and GPU release button mechanism, so if you have a white PC case, it’s already a contender. It’s attractive, uncluttered, but does lack its own RGB lighting, if that’s your thing.

Aside from its minor feature updates that include the 64 MB BIOS as well as separate base clock adjustment and physical jumper buttons to tweak that on the fly, the usual bits are here such as PCIe 5.0 GPU and M.2 SSD support, although cooling for the latter may be an issue due to the tiny heatsink included here, which is also devoid of underside cooling too.

Still, the heatsink and SSD installation across the board in its three M.2 slots are all tool-free so there are no tiny screws to deal with. The first M.2 slot is PCIe 5.0 compatible, the second PCIe 4.0 with four lanes, but the third is PCIe 4.0 with only two lanes, so you’ll likely want to avoid that one unless your SSD specifically meets that slower speed.

MAG B850 Gaming Plus Max WiFi on a desk.
The MSI MAG B850 Gaming Plus Max WiFi also has an impressive four PCIe slots, which are made up of the primary PCIe 5.0 slot, a PCIe 4.0 slot with four lanes and two PCIe 3.0 slots with just a single lane each, so there’s no much flexibility here. The slower slots here also share bandwidth with the PCIe 4.0 slot, which gives up two lanes if either of the former are used. Due to the number of slots, the board also has an additional 8-pin PCIe power connector.

Fans and RGB lighting headers are plentiful with seven 4-pin headers for fans, including one using MSIs EZ Conn-header connector and it’s included splitter cable. In total there’s also one 4-pin and four 3-pin and RGB headers. There does seem to be an unusual number of headers on the board in general, but this is partly thanks to a pair of 2-pin headers being added to provide on-the-fly base clock adjustment.

MAG B850 Gaming Plus Max WiFi on a desk.
If you like plenty of fast USB ports, unfortunately this is one area that’s left wanting. The Type-C front panel port only offers USB 3.0 speed rather than sprightlier USB 3.2 Gen 2x2’s 20 Gbps. The rear I/O panel has a very mediocre six Type-A ports and four of those are only USB 2.0. This is no worse than this board’s predecessor, but then it currently costs considerably less.

We do get a pair of USB 3.2 Gen 2 10 Gbps Type-C ports, but it also cuts corners with audio too, only mustering Realtek’s low-end ALC897 codec rather than ALC4080 or ALC1220. The rear I/O panel does at least have buttons for clearing the CMOS and using USB BIOS Flashback and there’s also 5 Gbps Ethernet.

Motherboard benchmarks - AM5

MSI MEG X870E Ace Max
149
NZXT N9 X870E
148
Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite WiFi Ice
150
ASRock X870 Nova WiFi
148
ASRock Phantom Gaming B850I Lightning Wi-Fi
147
ASRock B850 Steel Legend Wi-Fi
149
MSI MAG B850 Gaming Plus Max WiFi
147
