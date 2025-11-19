'No one leaves'—one Arc Raiders player has devoted themselves to turning Stella Montis into an inescapable maze, revelling in the cries of stuck players: 'I am the engineer of chaos!'

The new Arc Raiders map, Stella Montis, is already a death maze. Cramped corridors swarming with Arc and greedy raiders, chances are you'll get caught up in at least a few fights as you scramble to find your bearings and get to the extract before time runs out. It's tricky, but one raider is hellbent on making it harder.

"I am the engineer of chaos," player luvast0 says in a Reddit post. "Yes, I spent a full 20 minutes in a fresh lobby on Stella Montis doing nothing but barricading every single door I could find. During my little 'architectural experiment', I experienced two things:

"I head multiple players on open mic actively hunting me down like I was some kind of raid boss, screaming. Soon after, I heard the same voices screaming because they got flanked, which they then teamed up to chase me."

Barricades in Arc Raiders are really quite strong. While deployable barricades take quite a while to dismantle and make a ton of noise while doing so, they also have 500 health, which means you'd waste a load of ammo or grenades trying to take one down.

Then you have door barricades, which are even worse. If someone uses this on a door, then someone can't get through the other side of it. Multiply this by 65, the number of barricades luvast0 deployed, and you have yourself an almost inescapable death maze.

Alongside these 65 door barricades, luvast0 also used 13 deployable barricades, three jolt charges, and one deadline mine, the strongest tool in the game right now, just for good measure.

"Why do this you ask?" luvast0 says. "Because I wanted to see if Arc Raiders' barricade system could be weaponised for pure psychological warfare, and oh my god, it can. People spawning late were trapped in a maze I built, screaming, complaining, and actively looking for me. Every time I heard footsteps sprinting to a blocked exit, followed by a desperate 'Who's locking these doors?!' I knew I was fulfilling my true role in this game: The Chaos Engineer."

But no good thing can last forever. Not only do rounds in Arc Raiders have a timer that counts down to an Arc Orbiter falling from the sky and killing anyone left in the match, but the pursuers were closing in on luvast0, and fast.

"After 20 minutes, I was caught stuck in a room with no exit, but I came prepared," luvast0 says. So what was left to do? Maybe a surrender, talking it out with the other angry raiders, or going out in a blaze of glory. I'll let you guess which one luvast0 picked.

"After all three solos entered the room, I threw a smoke grenade, shut the door, barricaded it, then placed a deadline mine, killing all of us. No one leaves the maze."