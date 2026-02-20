Arc Raiders proves it has one of the most wholesome fanbases once again, as a stranger spends 15 minutes painstakingly escorting a downed raider to safety

Arc Raiders is home to some of the nicest players I've come across in a multiplayer game. From players teaming up together to take out huge arcs to the emergence of "care bear lobbies", which even surprised the devs. I'm not saying everyone in this game is a saint, but there certainly are some who raid among us.

This week's example is a good samaritan who helped a random downed player get to safety. "Shout out to this guy," Kickflippingdad says. "He never said a word but escorted me 15 minutes to a hatch." Alongside this post is a timelapse which actually shows the stranger escorting them to safety, even using a Vita Spray when their health got too low.

"I didn’t want to tell him that I literally had nothing on me (Anvil 3 and some heals) because I knew [helping] was a waste of time," Kickflippingdad adds. "But I don’t have the Looting MK3 Survivor blueprint, and that’s the only thing I had on me that I couldn’t easily replace. I didn’t want to make it sound like I had a lot on me either, so I just never mentioned my loot."

The MK3 Survivor augment is certainly something you'd want to keep. It's an epic item that, when equipped, heals the raider if they're downed during periods when they don't move. We've actually seen another player use it before to crawl for 15 minutes across the map to an extract.

"This game is already fun without all of the social interaction, but this is what makes the game top-tier in my book," another player adds. "It’s these interesting encounters where you meet a friendly and they help you through the game."

On the other hand, there are plenty of stories of raiders helping a stranger only to turn on them at the last minute. "I saved a guy from being killed, brought him up with a defib, he swore on his mother he wouldn't betray me," one player says. "Told him I'd watch his back while he looted so he wouldn't be killed because the area was a hotspot. Then he shot me in the back and stole my Venator IV."

I've also been shot in the back by raiders who swore they were chill and even approached me, asking not to shoot them. It sucks, but sadly, that too is part of the game. I just try and focus on the positives, which is why it's so nice to hear about feel-good stories like this one—there is still some good in the world.