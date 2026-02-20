Arc Raiders proves it has one of the most wholesome fanbases once again, as a stranger spends 15 minutes painstakingly escorting a downed raider to safety
"He never said a word but escorted me 15 minutes to a hatch."
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Arc Raiders is home to some of the nicest players I've come across in a multiplayer game. From players teaming up together to take out huge arcs to the emergence of "care bear lobbies", which even surprised the devs. I'm not saying everyone in this game is a saint, but there certainly are some who raid among us.
This week's example is a good samaritan who helped a random downed player get to safety. "Shout out to this guy," Kickflippingdad says. "He never said a word but escorted me 15 minutes to a hatch." Alongside this post is a timelapse which actually shows the stranger escorting them to safety, even using a Vita Spray when their health got too low.
Shout out to this guy! He never said a word but escorted me 15 mins to a hatch. from r/ArcRaiders
"I didn’t want to tell him that I literally had nothing on me (Anvil 3 and some heals) because I knew [helping] was a waste of time," Kickflippingdad adds. "But I don’t have the Looting MK3 Survivor blueprint, and that’s the only thing I had on me that I couldn’t easily replace. I didn’t want to make it sound like I had a lot on me either, so I just never mentioned my loot."
The MK3 Survivor augment is certainly something you'd want to keep. It's an epic item that, when equipped, heals the raider if they're downed during periods when they don't move. We've actually seen another player use it before to crawl for 15 minutes across the map to an extract.
"This game is already fun without all of the social interaction, but this is what makes the game top-tier in my book," another player adds. "It’s these interesting encounters where you meet a friendly and they help you through the game."
On the other hand, there are plenty of stories of raiders helping a stranger only to turn on them at the last minute. "I saved a guy from being killed, brought him up with a defib, he swore on his mother he wouldn't betray me," one player says. "Told him I'd watch his back while he looted so he wouldn't be killed because the area was a hotspot. Then he shot me in the back and stole my Venator IV."
I've also been shot in the back by raiders who swore they were chill and even approached me, asking not to shoot them. It sucks, but sadly, that too is part of the game. I just try and focus on the positives, which is why it's so nice to hear about feel-good stories like this one—there is still some good in the world.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Arc Raiders Field Depots: Where to find 'em
Arc Raiders Field Crates: How to use 'em
Arc Raiders Greasing Her Palms: Cartographer
Arc Raiders A Reveal in Ruins: Buried City pharmacies
Arc Raiders The Root of the Matter: Room with a view
Arc Raiders Armored Transports: Loot patrol cars
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.