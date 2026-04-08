Extraction shooter The Cube, Save Us has announced it's shutting down just three weeks after it launched
Not to be confused with The Cube.
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Extraction shooters seem to be all the rage right now, what with Arc Raiders still going strong almost five months after launch, and Marathon hot off the presses. Well, the genre's a hit in theory anyway, as Arc Raiders is really the only extraction shooter to break into the mainstream—even Bungie's stab at it, while excellent, still hasn't exploded into a full-scale phenomenon.
That brings us to The Cube, Save Us, a post-apocalyptic extraction shooter developed by XLGames, which—just three weeks after it launched—has announced it's shutting down.
The developer explains that while The Cube, Save Us "started with a lot of support and affection" from players, it will "have its end of the story" as it officially closes a month from now, on May 8. So you've got some time to check it out, at least for the sake of curiosity.Article continues below
"We once again thank our Raiders who have loved The Cube, Save Us, and we will never forget the memories and experiences we have shared together."
The Cube, Save Us debuted to a 5,177 concurrent player peak on Steam on March 18, which quickly dwindled into the hundreds just days later—bad news for a free-to-play game.
It's also sitting at 'mostly negative' Steam reviews, so that certainly wasn't giving any would-be players a strong first impression. In fact, a player with over 160 hours in the game called it 'trash' and a 'complete cash grab', though I do question how long it took them to reach that conclusion.
On that note, full refunds will be issued for players who spent anything on the game.
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When I first heard The Cube, Save Us was closing down (via Delisted Games), my mind immediately jumped to The Cube, the MMO RPG made by Atomic Heart developer Mundfish. While I remain very sceptical about that project, it's a completely different game. The jury's still out on that one.
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Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
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