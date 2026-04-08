Extraction shooter The Cube, Save Us has announced it's shutting down just three weeks after it launched

News
By published

Not to be confused with The Cube.

The Cube, Save Us: A group of scavengers fighting a large lizard-like creatures using makeshift weapons.
(Image credit: XLGames)

Extraction shooters seem to be all the rage right now, what with Arc Raiders still going strong almost five months after launch, and Marathon hot off the presses. Well, the genre's a hit in theory anyway, as Arc Raiders is really the only extraction shooter to break into the mainstream—even Bungie's stab at it, while excellent, still hasn't exploded into a full-scale phenomenon.

That brings us to The Cube, Save Us, a post-apocalyptic extraction shooter developed by XLGames, which—just three weeks after it launched—has announced it's shutting down.

Article continues below

The Cube, Save Us debuted to a 5,177 concurrent player peak on Steam on March 18, which quickly dwindled into the hundreds just days later—bad news for a free-to-play game.

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Rory Norris
Rory Norris
Guides Writer

Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.