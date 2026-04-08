Extraction shooter The Cube, Save Us has announced it's shutting down just three weeks after it launched

Extraction shooters seem to be all the rage right now, what with Arc Raiders still going strong almost five months after launch, and Marathon hot off the presses. Well, the genre's a hit in theory anyway, as Arc Raiders is really the only extraction shooter to break into the mainstream—even Bungie's stab at it, while excellent, still hasn't exploded into a full-scale phenomenon.

That brings us to The Cube, Save Us, a post-apocalyptic extraction shooter developed by XLGames, which—just three weeks after it launched—has announced it's shutting down.

The developer explains that while The Cube, Save Us "started with a lot of support and affection" from players, it will "have its end of the story" as it officially closes a month from now, on May 8. So you've got some time to check it out, at least for the sake of curiosity.

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"We once again thank our Raiders who have loved The Cube, Save Us, and we will never forget the memories and experiences we have shared together."

The Cube, Save Us debuted to a 5,177 concurrent player peak on Steam on March 18, which quickly dwindled into the hundreds just days later—bad news for a free-to-play game.

It's also sitting at 'mostly negative' Steam reviews, so that certainly wasn't giving any would-be players a strong first impression. In fact, a player with over 160 hours in the game called it 'trash' and a 'complete cash grab', though I do question how long it took them to reach that conclusion.

On that note, full refunds will be issued for players who spent anything on the game.

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When I first heard The Cube, Save Us was closing down (via Delisted Games), my mind immediately jumped to The Cube, the MMO RPG made by Atomic Heart developer Mundfish. While I remain very sceptical about that project, it's a completely different game. The jury's still out on that one.