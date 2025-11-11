Where to find rusted gears in Arc Raiders
I hope you've got faster, quieter breaching.
Rusted gears are already hard enough to find in Arc Raiders without everybody and their nan looking for them to upgrade their Gunsmith bench. They're an oddly rare item in the post-apocalypse, even more so considering how many abandoned factories, machines, and vehicles there are topside.
Well, I've got good news and bad news. The good news is that there's a very lucrative route through Buried City that'll often give you two, three, or sometimes even more rusted gears per run. The bad news is that it's not exactly quick, what with all the breaching you'll have to do.
Below, I'll go over the route and specifically where to loot to stock up on rusted parts. And once you've got what you need, you'll be right next to a metro to extract.
Where to find rusted gears in Arc Raiders
You'll find rusted gears inside cars and generators, which are pretty common across all the maps. With that in mind, the best place to get rusted gears is to loot Warehouse, Marano Station, and Parking Garage in the northwest of Buried City. These areas are packed full of either generators or cars, so just go one by one breaching these 'containers' and you'll find at least a few each run.
You can see the route in the video below:
More specifically, in Warehouse, you're looking for two generators next to each other on the eastern side of the building. I've found that both of these generators have a very high chance of containing rusted gears.
Moving over to Marano Station, you'll want to breach all of the car hoods in the car park on the north end of the station. There are a lot of cars to check, so it'll take you some time. While you're here, you should also check out a great loot spot on the station platform itself.
It should come as no surprise that in Parking Garage, your goal is to loot all of the cars on each of the floors. Just be careful of the Bombardier that can often spawn on the top of the garage building, or patrol the street and park outside.
